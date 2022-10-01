ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How ‘Munch’ Became the Song of the Summer

By Brian Hiatt
 4 days ago
“I was just like, how can I describe a desperate man that wants to eat it all the time? And I was just like, munch. He’s a munch.” That’s what Bronx rapper Ice Spice tells Rolling Stone ‘s Jeff Ihaza about the making of her inescapable hit “Munch (Feelin’ U),” as heard in the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now .

To hear the entire episode, listen on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, or press play above.

Ihaza explains how “Munch” ties into the current state of New York drill and the larger history of the genre, as well as why Ice Spice may turn out to be the Cardi B of New York drill.

Elsewhere in the episode, Rob Sheffield explains why Coolio , who died this week at the age of 59, was a singular Nineties star, crossing musical and pop-cultural boundaries – and why “Fantastic Voyage” has aged better than “Gangsta’s Paradise.”

Then, author Steven Hyden joins the show for an in-depth discussion of his new book, Long Road: Pearl Jam and the Soundtrack of the Generation , and the course of Pearl Jam’s entire career so far. We also compare them to peers and rivals from Nirvana to Stone Temple Pilots, and much more.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on Apple Podcasts or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts), and check out six years’ worth of episodes in the archive, including in-depth, career-spanning interviews with Bruce Springsteen, Mariah Carey, Halsey, Neil Young, Snoop Dogg, Brandi Carlile, Phoebe Bridgers, Rick Ross, Alicia Keys, the National, Ice Cube, Robert Plant, Dua Lipa, Questlove, Killer Mike, Julian Casablancas, Sheryl Crow, Johnny Marr, Scott Weiland, Liam Gallagher, Alice Cooper, Fleetwood Mac, Elvis Costello, John Legend, Donald Fagen, Phil Collins, Justin Townes Earle, Stephen Malkmus, Sebastian Bach, Tom Petty, Eddie Van Halen, Kelly Clarkson, Pete Townshend, Bob Seger, the Zombies, Gary Clark Jr., and many others — plus dozens of episodes featuring genre-spanning discussions, debates, and explainers with Rolling Stone ’s critics and reporters.

