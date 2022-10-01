How ‘Munch’ Became the Song of the Summer

“I was just like, how can I describe a desperate man that wants to eat it all the time? And I was just like, munch. He’s a munch.” That’s what Bronx rapper Ice Spice tells Rolling Stone ‘s Jeff Ihaza about the making of her inescapable hit “Munch (Feelin’ U),” as heard in the new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now .

Ihaza explains how “Munch” ties into the current state of New York drill and the larger history of the genre, as well as why Ice Spice may turn out to be the Cardi B of New York drill.

Elsewhere in the episode, Rob Sheffield explains why Coolio , who died this week at the age of 59, was a singular Nineties star, crossing musical and pop-cultural boundaries – and why “Fantastic Voyage” has aged better than “Gangsta’s Paradise.”

Then, author Steven Hyden joins the show for an in-depth discussion of his new book, Long Road: Pearl Jam and the Soundtrack of the Generation , and the course of Pearl Jam’s entire career so far. We also compare them to peers and rivals from Nirvana to Stone Temple Pilots, and much more.

