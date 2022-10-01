ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roy Wood Jr. is tipped as new Daily Show host after Trevor Noah's woke soapboxing saw ratings slump from 800,000-a-show to just 400,000

By Ruth Bashinsky For Dailymail.Com
 3 days ago

Roy Wood Jr. may be the new host of 'The Daily Show' after Trevor Noah announced his departure on Thursday.

Trevor announced to his audience he was ending his seven-year stint at the network after deciding it was time, but some say his woke soapboxing rants triggered a ratings slump.

When Noah took over the show in 2015, its ratings sat at around 800,000, but have frequently slumped below 800,000 in recent months.

Viewers including DailyMail.com columnist Meghan McCain say the show has lost its edge.

Many have complained that Noah seems more interested in espousing his Twitter-friendly views than going for the jugular with his comedy.

He is now better known for his A-list love life - Noah's latest girlfriend is British pop singer Dua Lipa - than for jokes or monologues that set the news agenda.

Previous host Jon Stewart could command up to 1.5 million viewers a show - although he's suffered his own ratings plunge since embarking on a show that's even woker than Noah's on AppleTV+.

Now sources told TMZ that Wood Jr. may be next in line, in the hopes of reviving the once must-see show.

Wood Jr. has been part of the Comedy Central family since 2015, the same year Noah took over the show's hosting duties from Jon Stewart.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KJnSp_0iIFJFPE00
Sources told TMZ that Comedy Central executives believe Roy Wood Jr. would be a natural fit for the late-night gig as he has become one of the show's most recognizable faces and leading correspondents
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zm21f_0iIFJFPE00
Trevor Noah replaced former 'Daily Show' host Jon Stewart in 2015 

Sources told TMZ that Comedy Central executives believe Wood Jr. would be a natural fit for the late-night gig as he's become one of the show's most recognizable faces and leading correspondents.

Wood Jr. has become popular on the stand-up circuit and his career has only skyrocketed after he starred in the 2022 film, 'Confess, Fletch.'

Sources said they would like to meet with Wood Jr. to discuss his future at the network as his contract renewal nears.

But despite all the hoopla, sources said Wood Jr. has not been approached.

Talks about who will replace Noah is in the 'infancy stage,' sources said, adding 'there's talk the next host could well be a woman.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00uodR_0iIFJFPE00
Trevor Noah hosts Comedy Central's 'The Daily Show with Trevor Noah,' which premiered on September 28, 2015 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fxhKB_0iIFJFPE00
Roy Wood Jr., Trevor Noah and Ronny Chieng at SXSW Festival in Austin, Texas

