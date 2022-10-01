Effective: 2022-10-05 06:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-06 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 615 PM EDT. Target Area: Glades The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Fisheating Creek near Palmdale affecting Glades County. For the Lake Okeechobee/Fisheating Creek...including Ortona Lock, 12 midnight avg lake lvl, Moore Haven Lock, Fisheating Creek near Lakeport at Highway 78, Clewiston Ind. Canal, Palmdale...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Fisheating Creek near Palmdale. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Fisheating creek is coming out of flood stage. Access road to campground and the bath house are still Flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 7.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:00 AM EDT Wednesday was 7.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 6.3 feet early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.0 feet on 02/26/1942. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Fisheating Creek Palmdale 7.0 7.1 Wed 5 am EDT 6.8 6.6 6.4

