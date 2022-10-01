Read full article on original website
Coastal Flood Statement issued for Coastal Broward County, Coastal Palm Beach County by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 02:41:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-05 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Instruction: Do not drive through flooded roadways. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Broward County; Coastal Palm Beach County HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING * WHAT...For the Coastal Flood Statement, isolated minor coastal flooding. For the High Rip Current Risk, dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Palm Beach and Coastal Broward Counties. * WHEN...For the Coastal Flood Statement, through this evening. For the High Rip Current Risk, through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Some water on low lying roads and property. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.
Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal St. Lucie by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 04:07:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-06 04:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Rip currents are powerful channels of water flowing quickly away from shore, which occur most often at low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as jetties and piers. Heed the advice of lifeguards, beach patrol flags and signs. Entering the water is discouraged today due to the dangerous surf and numerous rip currents expected. Target Area: Coastal Indian River; Coastal Martin; Coastal St. Lucie; Coastal Volusia; Mainland Northern Brevard; Mainland Southern Brevard; Northern Brevard Barrier Islands; Southern Brevard Barrier Islands HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Numerous strong, life-threatening rip currents. * WHERE...All East Central Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through late tonight. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Expect breaking waves of 3 to 5 feet in the surf zone, especially during the morning. These breakers could knock swimmers off their feet, making them even more susceptible to the seaward pull of a rip current.
Flood Warning issued for Glades by NWS
Effective: 2022-10-05 06:02:00 EDT Expires: 2022-10-06 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: This warning will be in effect until the river falls below its flood stage. Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement and request they pass this information to the National Weather Service when you can do so safely. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 615 PM EDT. Target Area: Glades The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Florida Fisheating Creek near Palmdale affecting Glades County. For the Lake Okeechobee/Fisheating Creek...including Ortona Lock, 12 midnight avg lake lvl, Moore Haven Lock, Fisheating Creek near Lakeport at Highway 78, Clewiston Ind. Canal, Palmdale...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Fisheating Creek near Palmdale. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 7.0 feet, Fisheating creek is coming out of flood stage. Access road to campground and the bath house are still Flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 5:00 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 7.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 5:00 AM EDT Wednesday was 7.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage this afternoon and continue falling to 6.3 feet early Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 7.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 7.0 feet on 02/26/1942. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Fisheating Creek Palmdale 7.0 7.1 Wed 5 am EDT 6.8 6.6 6.4
