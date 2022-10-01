Read full article on original website
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Emergency Work to Stabilize Cliffs Above SoCal Railroad Tracks Will Take Months
Train service between San Diego and Los Angeles has been disrupted by the threat of a landslide near San Clemente. Metrolink has suspended all service between Laguna Niguel/Mission Viejo Station and Oceanside, and Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner is not running trains between Irvine and Oceanside. Freight service on the busy corridor has also been halted.
disneydining.com
Landslide Halts Train Service Near Disney Resort
One of the great things about living in California is the hundreds of miles of gorgeous coastline. From San Diego to San Francisco and beyond, living and working by the water is something that a lot of people want in their lives. However, there are downsides to building things right along the water’s edge, and hundreds of thousands of Californians are about to learn that the hard way.
State of Emergency Declared as OC-San Diego Train Service is Halted, Could Re-Open in November
One of the region’s biggest commuter train routes has been shut down by a landslide, with a state of emergency declared by California’s top transportation official. And service is not expected to start again for at least a month. The outage will affect as many as 5,000 residents...
Overnight full closure of North- and Southbound SR-71 in Pomona
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) announces a full freeway closure of north- and southbound State Route 71 (SR-71) from the SR-71/SR-60 Interchange to Mission Boulevard on Monday, October 3 for the removal of the overhead sign structure. The scheduled closure is part of the SR-71 Expressway to Freeway Conversion Project.
nypressnews.com
Video shows spectators run to center of Compton-area street takeover as money thrown in the air
LOS ANGELES COUNTY (KABC) — A wild street takeover near Compton was caught on video, which shows someone standing on top of a car and apparently throwing money in the air. The takeover occurred near San Pedro Street and Compton Boulevard overnight. Footage taken at the scene shows spectators rushing into the middle of the intersection to pick up the cash as cars continued to perform stunts and donuts.
NBC San Diego
BMW Driver Crashes Into Big Rig at End of Hour-Long Pursuit
A driver in a heavily damaged BMW sedan led officers on an hour-long chase through the San Gabriel Valley to Long Beach early Tuesday morning before crashing into the back of a big rig and running across freeway lanes. It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the...
California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach
The legislation will remove a significant hurdle in creating urban housing, and seeks to decrease the need for cars in traffic-dense cities like Long Beach. The post California will soon eliminate parking mandates near transit; here’s how that will impact Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
mynewsla.com
Burglary Suspects Arrested After Chase Across Six Freeways
Four burglary suspects were arrested Tuesday after leading authorities on a dramatic high-speed chase in Los Angeles and Orange counties in a BMW sedan that lost its right front tire but kept going on three wheels for more than a half-hour before crashing into a truck. The chase ended at...
Long Beach car washers get $229,000 after five-year wage theft investigation
On Tuesday morning, 22 former Long Beach car wash workers finally got their paychecks after a five-year wage theft investigation.For 35 years, Hernandez worked at the Classic and Castle Carwash on the Pacific Coast Highway in Long Beach. Even though he shared the same fears as his coworkers, Hernandez bravely reached out to the nonprofit, Clean Car Wash Work Center looking for help on some missing paychecks."Many of my coworkers shared their fear of speaking up," Anselmo Hernandez said through a translator.The nonprofit helped launch a California Labor Commission Investigation which found that Hernandez's employer owed thousands of hours of...
2urbangirls.com
LA County approves transfer of Project Homekey properties as permanent housing
LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday approved the transfer of eight Project Homekey temporary housing facilities to various nonprofit groups, along with more than $110 million in funding to convert the properties into permanent supporting housing for the homeless. Created by Gov. Gavin Newsom...
oc-breeze.com
Seal Beach Police investigating serious traffic collision involving two vehicles on Lampson Avenue
Two vehicles collided while traveling on Lampson Avenue in Seal Beach, resulting in one driver sustaining serious injuries. On Saturday, October 1, 2022, at about 5:57 pm, the Seal Beach Police Department received a call of a serious traffic collision which occurred near the intersection of Lampson Avenue and Candleberry Avenue.
oc-breeze.com
La Palma police blotter, September 16 to September 21, 2022
The items shown below are selected from the logs of the La Palma Police Department. The police blotter is not a comprehensive listing of police-related incidents in the city, and no inference of guilt is implied in showing any item in the La Palma police blotter. September 16, 2022. Found...
The Kebab Shop Adding Four New Locations in LA
Sites include Atwater Village, El Segundo, Northridge, and Seal Beach
fullertonobserver.com
Arboretum Struggles After CSUF Requires Paid Parking
Opening back up after the pandemic was challenging all by itself, but now with a new requirement for patrons to pay for parking, the Fullerton Arboretum has seen a decline in patrons and donations. According to Sinclair Andruska’s article in the Daily Titan, “Arboretum donations take a hit as university implements paid parking, the arboretum does not receive the parking fees. Instead, the money goes into an account that funds maintenance for all Cal State University Fullerton (CSUF) parking lots and structures. Even members who can pay anywhere from $59 to 10,000 do not get a break on the $4 per hour parking. However, parking remains free on weekends and Fridays after 5 pm.”
Driver killed as car plunges off cliff in Palos Verdes Estates
A driver was killed after their vehicle plunged several hundred feet off a cliffside in Palos Verdes Estates on Tuesday. The car was found near 2100 Paseo Del Mar, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. The vehicle lost control and fell about 300 feet off a cliff before crashing on the shoreline. Authorities […]
gcaptain.com
Containership Backup Sets Port of Long Beach Back on Emissions
Last year’s unprecedented containership backup in Southern California caused greenhouse gas emissions at the Port of Long Beach to rise above a 2005 baseline, erasing previous gains. In fact, emissions were up across the board in 2021 compared to the previous year. The port’s annual emissions inventory report, presented...
Wild chase through Los Angeles County ends with crash, highway foot pursuit
California Highway Patrol officers arrested four people following a dramatic vehicle chase that began in the San Gabriel Valley and ended in Long Beach Tuesday morning. The chase began when police say a black BMW fled from a residential burglary in Walnut. The homeowner told authorities the suspects were in the garage. The driver then […]
Police engaged in standoff with armed carjacking suspect in Newport Beach
Police are engaged in a standoff with an armed carjacking suspect in Orange County following a brief pursuit. According to Newport Beach Police Department, officers learned of the carjacking at Fashion Island at around 4:15 p.m. At some point, the suspect bailed from that vehicle and carjacked a second car, shortly before leading police on a pursuit. The suspect came to a stop near Santiago Drive and Nottingham Road where he bailed on foot and ran inside of a home, which was under construction. A SWAT team, including their BearCat vehicle, were called to the scene to assist. A witness to the carjacking said the armed suspect pulled a lady from the first car before crashing into a nearby office. The suspect then ran into another parking lot, where he attempted to steal a black Grand Cherokee that was passing by. He chased the driver until he was able to take the vehicle.According to the witness, the suspect was a White male, with a skinny build, dressed in all-black clothing. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
Suspected burglars lead wild police pursuit with BMW sedan as it falls apart
A report of burglars in Walnut turned into a wild chase across a wide swath of Southern California that ended with a crash into a big rig truck and two people in custody.According Los Angeles County sheriff's officials, a homeowner reported they were hiding in their bathroom because two people were inside the home. The two suspects ran from the home and sped away in a black BMW, and when deputies checked the plates on the vehicle, they found they belonged to another vehicle.The high-speed chase went on and off freeways and barreled through surface streets through East Los Angeles,...
oc-breeze.com
Oriental Fruit Fly quarantine in portion of Orange County
A portion of Orange County has been placed under quarantine for the Oriental Fruit Fly following the detection of eight flies in and around the city of Fountain Valley. Also included in the quarantine are portions of the cities of Anaheim, Buena Park, Costa Mesa, Cypress, Garden Grove, Huntington Beach, Orange, Santa Ana, Seal Beach, Stanton, and Westminster.
