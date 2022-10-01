Read full article on original website
Related
amazingmadison.com
City to work with LAIC on converting former Runnings property into public recreation facility
A new use is being proposed for the former Runnings property in the city of Madison. At Monday’s City Commission meeting, Lake Area Improvement Corporation Executive Director Brooke Rollag discussed with commissioners a proposal for Runnings to donate the property to the LAIC, who will convert it into a public recreation facility.
Plainsman
Dakotaland Museum receives ASDM grant
Louise Van Poll, executive director of the Dakotaland Museum, attended the annual conference of the Association of South Dakota Museums in Watertown Sept. 25-27. At the conference, Van Poll was awarded a grant from ASDM. Ronette Rumpca, ASDM president, stated, “I am pleased to inform you that your ASDM grant...
Plainsman
Rennald Stiner, 96, of Huron
HURON — Rennald Stiner, 96, of Huron, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wolsey. Burial will be in Wessington Cemetery. His visitation will be...
Plainsman
Zavesky opens play at AA state tourney for Huron
MITCHELL — Huron junior Aiden Zavesky shot an 83 during the opening round of the Class AA State Boys’ Golf Tournament on Monday at Lakeview Golf Course. After the first 18 holes of play in the 36-hole event, Zavesky sits in a six-way tie for 46. “Aiden had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Plainsman
Richard “Dick” H. Eberlein, 81, of Huron
HURON — Richard “Dick” H. Eberlein, 81, of Huron, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at his home. Per his wishes, there will be no services and Richard will be buried at South Dakota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Sioux Falls.
Plainsman
Jerold “Jerry” Richard Bender, 74, of Redfield
REDFIELD — Jerold “Jerry” Richard Bender, 74, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at Community Memorial Hospital Avera in Redfield, after a well fought battle of Parkinson’s Disease. Services will be held Thursday at the Redfield United Methodist Church in Redfield. Visitation will be from 9...
Plainsman
Zavesky heads to state tourney for Tigers
MITCHELL — Junior Aiden Zavesky will be the lone participant for Huron at the Class AA State Boys’ Golf Tournament, which begins today and concludes Tuesday at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell. Zavesky finished tied for 58th in the 92-golfer field as a sophomore. “I expect Aiden to...
Plainsman
Tigers fourth at Class A State Tennis Tournament
RAPID CITY — Three Huron singles players and two doubles teams have reached the semifinals at the Class A State Tennis Meet, which started Monday. Still in the championship hunt for the Tigers are AnneClaire Rubish at No. 1, Say Ma at No. 5 and Ann Hoek at No. 6.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Plainsman
JVC girls win title in Howard
HOWARD — The James Valley Christian girls’ cross country team claimed the title during Howard Invite on Monday. Abby Hasart and Hadasah Olson were second and third, respectively, for the Lady Vikings with times of 19:56 and 20:04. Rhayonna Hood was ninth for JVC at 21:16, while Lily...
Plainsman
Saturday's election forum highlights candidates, ballot measures
HURON — The Huron Chamber and Visitor’s Bureau sponsored an election forum on Saturday morning in the commission room at City Hall. Candidates for State House from District 22, representatives from each side of the issue for Amendment D, and an opponent representative for Initiated Measure 27 were present.
Plainsman
Library to host Great Scarecrow Festival
The Huron Public Library is hosting “The Great Scarecrow Festival” in Campbell Park this year from Oct. 7-9. Display setup will be Oct. 6 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Register online or call the library to participate in the display contest. Bring your family and friends to...
Comments / 0