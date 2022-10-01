Read full article on original website
Titusville Moose Lodge Gives Back to Area First Responders
Monday night, the Moose Lodge in Titusville gave back to area first responders in a big way. Titusville Moose Lodge 84 held its sixth annual first responders dinner, serving up food to volunteer firefighters and emergency medical responders throughout the area. But it was more than just dinner, they also...
Halloween Hours Set In Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Halloween is less than a month away, and lawmakers in the City of Jamestown have finalized times for trick-or-treaters. Traditionally the time frame for Halloween within city limits ranges from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., this year the public safety committee had considered different hours for the spooky night.
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend of the Week: Willow
Franklin’s Adoptable Furry Friend this week: Willow – Sponsored by Franklin-Oil Region Credit Union. Willow is an adult female Dachshund and Spaniel mix. She is house-trained, spayed, and vaccinations are up-to-date. According to Venango County Humane Society, she is friendly, affectionate, playful, and smart. It is preferred that...
Asbury Woods to host Children’s Water Festival all week
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Asbury Woods will be hosting the Children’s Water Festival this week. The Erie nature preserve at 4105 Asbury Road will serve as host to more than 500 fifth-graders throughout this week as they learn about water. The Children’s Water Festival had been held at Penn State Behrend since 2015. The program needed a […]
Tim Hortons & Premium Coffee Host Coffee with a Cop
There's a chance this morning to sit down and share a cup of coffee with an Erie Police Officer. It's the return of a program that's been around for years called, Coffee with a Cop, it's happening this morning at two locations in Erie. It's part of a national initiative...
St. Joseph's Oktoberfest Brings Community Together
Erie's annual Oktoberfest was held at St. Joseph's Church today, acting as a fundraiser for the church. The event also acts as a way to build the community. "It brings people together," said event-goer Mario Lozada. "Families get together, friends just enjoying the time, the good food and stuff like that. It's really an enjoyable time for all of us. I mean, even if we don't know each other, we end up talking and to know each other, stuff like that."
Burglars ransack, defile summer camp
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A burglar or burglars stole multiple items and then defiled a summer camp in Crawford County. At about 11:26 a.m. on Oct. 3, a male victim called the Pennsylvania State Police to report that his summer camp at the 3000 block of Maple Drive in Pine Township had been burglarized. According to a […]
100 Black Men Launches Chapter in Erie
There's program for black men that can be found all over the country, it's called 100 Black Men, and the organization has just launched right here in Erie. The Erie chapter just launched, and it took several months to get to where it is now. The Erie chapter has been...
Hurricane Ian Impacts Former Erie Residents
Former WICU Reporter Harry Hairston currently resides in Naples, Florida and Hurricane Ian had a major impact near his home. He told Erie News Now, "Just a very short drive from my house, people had 12 feet of water in their homes." Another former Erie resident lives near Sarasota, Florida.
Litter Box Bathroom Rumors Potentially Harmful To Trans Students
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – Schools all across the country are facing a similar rumor, that they are implementing a litter box for students who identify as furries, and why misinformation is harmful. WNY News Now spoke to a self-identifying furry on this matter, and they explained why...
Community remembers Jackie Ratcliff-Brown, Erie’s first African American deputy chief of police
An influential community leader has passed away. Jackie Ratcliff-Brown was the first African American deputy chief of the Erie Police Department. On Monday afternoon, dozens of community members attended the funeral celebrating her life and legacy. “It is a sad occasion but we know what she did as a police officer, as an evangelist and […]
Erie native, living in Florida, talks about Hurricane Ian damage
At least 105 deaths from Hurricane Ian have been confirmed in Florida and North Carolina. Drone footage of Fort Myers Beach showed just how widespread the devastation is. Search and rescue teams were out in full force nearly a week after Hurricane Ian made landfall. Thousands were pulled from their destroyed homes and taken to […]
Fall pop-up shops take over Perry Square
‘Tis the season… the fall season that is. The Erie Downtown Partnership is helping the community “fall into October” with some seasonal pop-up shops in Perry Square. Many local vendors were in attendance Saturday, specializing in either food, beverages, entertainment or handcrafted goods — all with a fall theme. “If you come down here […]
It’s D-Day on the Shores of Lake Erie
[NoHo Arts District, CA] – Active World Journeys travel blog: It’s D-Day on the Shores of Lake Erie. Every August on the shores of Lake Erie in Conneaut, Ohio is one of the largest D-Day reenactments in the world. Forty thousand spectators come out over the weekend to watch 4,000 re-enactors perform as British, American and German troops battling it out as if it were June of 1944 on the beaches of Normandy, France. (Spoiler alert: The Allies win every year.)
Resolution to Fund Project Resolve Struck Down
Erie County Council voted against a resolution to fund Project Resolve, which would go towards building a plastic and battery research facility for Penn State Behrend. The vote was 4-3, with André Horton (District 2), Mary Rennie (District 3), Jim Winarski (District 4), and Charlie Bayle (District 6) voting against the project. Terry Scutella (District 1), Brian Shank (District 5), and Ellen Schauerman (District 7) voted in favor of the project.
LECOM Health Announces the Purchase of Independence Court of Erie
LECOM Health announced the purchase of Independence Court of Erie and has renamed the location Parkside at Glenwood. The facility offers enhanced personal care and a memory care unit. LECOM said the addition of Parkside at Glenwood will afford them the opportunity to serve even more residents in need of...
Over $2K stolen from Erie Walmart in retail theft, PSP investigating
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) –The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) is investigating a retail theft that occurred on Sept. 28, 2022. According to a release, two suspects entered Walmart in Summit Township, Erie County and proceeded to the electronics department. After selecting gift cards and various electronic items, police report the suspects then targeted an inexperienced/juvenile cashier. The suspects […]
Police: Burglars Steal Multiple Items Before Defecating on Floor
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating a report of burglary in which someone stole multiple items and defecated on the floor of a residence in Crawford County. According to Meadville-based State Police, the incident happened around 11:26 a.m. on Monday, October 3, at a residence in the 3500 block of Maple Drive, in Pine Township, Crawford County.
Parents want answers after traumatic bus ride for students in Lakewood
Students aboard bus 678 in the Clover Park School District experienced a chaotic ride to school Wednesday morning. Sofie Lindenfeld was one of the students on the bus. She said another student suffered a seizure and the bus driver didn’t do enough to help. “I was screaming at the...
Jamestown Police Looking For Stolen Traffic Cone
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – The Jamestown Police Department is looking for assistance in identifying a vehicle involved in a theft of an elementary school traffic cone. JPD released a video showing a white SUV stopping in front of Lincoln Elementary School, an individual then got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and took one of the school’s unique traffic cones. The suspect then returned to the vehicle and left the area.
