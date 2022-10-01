ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kremmling, CO

Comments / 0

Related
skyhinews.com

Granby Board discusses complaints about alley traffic

The Granby Board of Trustees worked through a packed agenda at their second September meeting last Tuesday, Sept. 27, discussing plat approvals, water agreements, construction contracts and more. An item addressing resident concerns about an alley drew significant discussion from the board. The alley north of East Agate Avenue between...
GRANBY, CO
skyhinews.com

Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Sept. 25-Oct. 1

Real estate transactions totaled $20,980,672 across 25 sales for the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1. 3,954-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land. Seller: Middlefork LLC, Swiss LLC. Buyer: Adam and Gina Schlosser. Price: $1,515,000. 108 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser. 3,880-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family...
GRAND COUNTY, CO
skyhinews.com

Grand County residents step up to help others fight cancer

On Sunday, Sept. 25, nearly 275 participants gathered at a starting line under golden aspens and blue skies in Grand Lake. They ranged from young to old and included couples with dogs, children on bikes and athletes stretching their muscles in the hopes of running the best time. Amid the differences, they all had one thing in common: Their lives had been touched by cancer. Some were survivors, some had family or friends who’d survived, and others were honoring a loved one who had died due to cancer.
GRAND COUNTY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Granby, CO
City
Kremmling, CO
Kremmling, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
FanSided

4 intriguing head coach candidates for Colorado Football

Colorado football has finally moved from head coach Karl Dorrell and here are four candidates the Buffaloes should strongly consider. Another week and another head coach is fired in college football as Colorado football has finally moved on from Karl Dorrell after an ugly 0-5 start to the season. Colorado...
BOULDER, CO
milehighsports.com

Mark Knudson’s 3 Strikes: Huskers and Buffs similar but different, Problems festering at CSU, and Nuggets forced to train old school

Jump into your time machine. Set the date for Sept. 9, 2023 and the location for Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. There’s a big college football game that day. Nebraska will be in town to play the Colorado Buffaloes. The place will be packed. You can be pretty sure you’ll see Raphie lead CU out of the tunnel but after that, it’s everyone’s guess as to who the two head coaches jogging out on the field will be.
BOULDER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Community Design#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Sm

Comments / 0

Community Policy