skyhinews.com
Granby Board discusses complaints about alley traffic
The Granby Board of Trustees worked through a packed agenda at their second September meeting last Tuesday, Sept. 27, discussing plat approvals, water agreements, construction contracts and more. An item addressing resident concerns about an alley drew significant discussion from the board. The alley north of East Agate Avenue between...
skyhinews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, Sept. 25-Oct. 1
Real estate transactions totaled $20,980,672 across 25 sales for the week of Sept. 25 to Oct. 1. 3,954-square-foot, three-bedroom, 3 1/2-bath, single-family residence on 0.36 acres of land. Seller: Middlefork LLC, Swiss LLC. Buyer: Adam and Gina Schlosser. Price: $1,515,000. 108 Hay Meadow Drive, Fraser. 3,880-square-foot, four-bedroom, 4 ½-bath, single-family...
skyhinews.com
Grand County residents step up to help others fight cancer
On Sunday, Sept. 25, nearly 275 participants gathered at a starting line under golden aspens and blue skies in Grand Lake. They ranged from young to old and included couples with dogs, children on bikes and athletes stretching their muscles in the hopes of running the best time. Amid the differences, they all had one thing in common: Their lives had been touched by cancer. Some were survivors, some had family or friends who’d survived, and others were honoring a loved one who had died due to cancer.
Fatal crash forces closure on I-70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel
Eastbound Interstate 70 near the Eisenhower Tunnel is closed due to a fatal crash, according to officials from the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT). The closure is located near Silverthorne at exit 205. Traffic is being diverted to Loveland Pass via US 6, CDOT officials said. Commuters should expect delays and an extended closure.
4 intriguing head coach candidates for Colorado Football
Colorado football has finally moved from head coach Karl Dorrell and here are four candidates the Buffaloes should strongly consider. Another week and another head coach is fired in college football as Colorado football has finally moved on from Karl Dorrell after an ugly 0-5 start to the season. Colorado...
milehighsports.com
Mark Knudson’s 3 Strikes: Huskers and Buffs similar but different, Problems festering at CSU, and Nuggets forced to train old school
Jump into your time machine. Set the date for Sept. 9, 2023 and the location for Folsom Field in Boulder, Colorado. There’s a big college football game that day. Nebraska will be in town to play the Colorado Buffaloes. The place will be packed. You can be pretty sure you’ll see Raphie lead CU out of the tunnel but after that, it’s everyone’s guess as to who the two head coaches jogging out on the field will be.
skyhinews.com
At halfway point, West Grand volleyball, cross-country and cheer are feeling spirited
West Grand High School’s sports teams are just over their halfway point for the season and they’re going strong. Cross-country head coach Ryan Tripicchio, volleyball head coach Andrew Mericle and cheer coach Kendra Holmes recently offered updates on each team’s progress. Cross-country running strong. Tripicchio said West...
Colorado Buffaloes Football: Coaching Hot Board 1.0
For the third time in the last 46 months, Colorado is in the market for a new head football coach. Who are some head coaching candidates the Buffaloes might entertain interviewing in the coming months? We take a look below...
Forde-Yard Dash: Karl Dorrell Is Out at Colorado. Now It’s Auburn’s Turn.
Colorado fired its head coach Sunday, and it’s not an “if,” but “when” Bryan Harsin will follow. Here is who else may be out the door soon in college football.
