Videos: Cowboys Preview Texas Tech
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football team hosts Texas Tech at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. After the Cowboys’ Tuesday practice, Tom Hutton, Bryson Green, Brendon Evers, Mason Cobb and Caleb Etienne met with reporters to preview the matchup.
Jaden Bray 'Could' Play in Texas Tech Game, Listed as 'Day-to-Day'
STILLWATER — During times last week, it looked as if Oklahoma State would get one of its top pass catchers back for its Big 12-opener, but Saturday came and went without Jaden Bray making his season debut. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy updated Bray’s status Monday, saying Bray ‘could’...
Week 7 Meeting Between OSU, TCU Set for Afternoon Kick
After having only two 2:30 p.m. kicks all of last season, the Cowboys will make it three in a row to start Big 12 play. Oklahoma State’s game against TCU on Oct. 15 in Fort Worth will kick at 2:30 p.m., the Big 12 announced Monday. This comes after the Cowboys kicked in that time slot with Baylor this past Saturday and will kick at 2:30 p.m. against Texas Tech this Saturday.
Superlatives: Recognizing the Best Plays, Players from OSU's Win Over Baylor
Oklahoma State earned a big road win to kick off its Big 12 slate, exacting revenging on the reigning conference champions and ending the Bears’ nine-game home win streak. The Cowboys are 4-0 for the third straight year. MVP: Spencer Sanders. I tried to come up with one single...
Cowboys Move Up Two Spots in Week 5 AP Top 25
It was another wild weekend in the Big 12, and college football in general, but the Cowboys stayed unbeaten, taking down a ranked Baylor team in Waco. For their trouble, the Cowboys earned a No. 7 ranking, up from 9, in the latest AP Top 25. OSU remained static at No. 7 in the latest Coaches poll.
Top Recruit Tre Johnson Makes Official Baylor Visit
2024 Lake Highlands (TX) product could add to Bear's star-studded future classes.
OU Commit AJ Heeg Reopens Recruitment, Plans Official Visit to OSU
Former OU commit AJ Heeg has reopened his recruitment, per his Instagram. Heeg, who was a state champion at Edmond Memorial the past two seasons and a Fargo finalist this summer, committed to OU in the fall of 2021. Sources have informed Pistols Firing that recent coaching changes, and some...
Grading OSU's Win vs. Baylor: Cowboys Offense Again Earns High Marks in Road Win￼
@kyleboone just curious who were the sevrn line men. Is black hurt. I think kyle broke in to his dads orange cool aid. Nixon eas great but that fumble could have equaled out the td. Get play by are walk on miracle man cabbiness. Sanders made alot of plays other...
PFB Podcast Ep. 480: Statement Win In Waco
At this point in time, we have a lot to be excited about. Yet, it’s so early in the season and this big victory is just one game. Therefore, I think the guys on the podcast were getting a little carried away with their accolades. They forgot what Gundy...
Lorena, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…
You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
Goodblend: 9/10 Texans don't know they could have access to medical cannabis
Chris Morton shares 9/10 Texans do not know they have access to medical cannabis.
Mike Copeland: Uncle Worm's home base; New Outlook tenants; Lee Trevino visit; Big 12 commissioner
Just call Justin Blalock “Uncle Worm,” a nickname he has had since middle school, one he does not necessarily enjoy but finds himself stuck with. His place of business is fittingly, Uncle Worm’s. He caters events around McLennan County, with emphasis on the China Spring and Bosqueville areas. His dishes have become so popular and generated such a following he has turned the building at 6500 N. 19th St. into his brick-and-mortar location. Some may recall that the Red Barn, La Fiesta, El Conquistador and Rusty Nail restaurants occupied the premises at times the past 60 years, Blalock said.
One-two punch of freeze, drought has Waco's trees looking ragged
Waco’s red oak trees this fall are dropping limbs, while pecan trees are splattering cars with sap, and hackberry trees are losing their leaves to very hungry caterpillars. Some trees are dying after the trauma of a record February 2021 freeze, which has been followed this year with the worst drought since 2011.
Oklahoma promises two lanes all the way to Texas, ahead of busy weekend on I-35
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Monday, Oklahoma promised two lanes all the way to Texas, ahead of a busy weekend on Interstate 35. Many Oklahomans have made the drive to Texas, with all the construction zones that come with it. Now imagine putting thousands of local fans on the road at the same time.
Old-fashioned burgers, homemade shakes: Health Camp succeeds with no breaks
Family-owned restaurant Health Camp has spent its 74-year history impacting the Waco community from just down La Salle Avenue. The quaint diner located right off of the Waco traffic circle attracts both local and out-of-state customers to grab a bite after a long day. Walking toward the restaurant, faint ‘50s...
Yuck! Here A The Top 5 Nastiest Halloween Candies Killeen, Texas Should Avoid
As all of our kids get ready for Halloween in Killeen, Texas. I think we all need to talk about a few things that are important before trick-or-treating. First things first: I think it’s extremely important that the parents check their children’s bags for anything that can harm them at the end of the night. Even if there's nothing nefarious dropped in their bag, there could be something they're allergic to, or something that wouldn't be safe to eat because the packaging was damaged.
Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Renovating a Historic Castle in Waco, Texas
Design duo Chip and Joanna Gaines are taking on their biggest fixer yet: an over 100-year-old historic castle in Waco, Texas. Coming on Friday, October 14 to the Magnolia Network, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - The Castle will feature six half-hour long episodes documenting the couple's total overhaul of a once-abandoned Central Texas estate.
Tyler wreck kills Hewitt man, injures Woodway woman
A wreck early Sunday near Tyler killed a Hewitt man and caused a Woodway woman to be hospitalized, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said. David C. Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, was in a 2012 Honda Civic with Kimberly N. Thomas, 37, of Woodway, around 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110 about 2 miles north of Tyler when they were struck by a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria, according to a DPS report.
Landfill rate hike a boon for Waco concrete recycler who turns rubble into roads
Thomas Arnold is making rubble haulers quite an offer. They can carry scrap concrete to his processing sites at no charge, or they can roll up to the city of Waco’s landfill on U.S. Highway 84 and pay $100 a ton. No wonder big rigs beat a path to...
