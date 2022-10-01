ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Videos: Cowboys Preview Texas Tech

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma State football team hosts Texas Tech at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Boone Pickens Stadium. After the Cowboys’ Tuesday practice, Tom Hutton, Bryson Green, Brendon Evers, Mason Cobb and Caleb Etienne met with reporters to preview the matchup.
Week 7 Meeting Between OSU, TCU Set for Afternoon Kick

After having only two 2:30 p.m. kicks all of last season, the Cowboys will make it three in a row to start Big 12 play. Oklahoma State’s game against TCU on Oct. 15 in Fort Worth will kick at 2:30 p.m., the Big 12 announced Monday. This comes after the Cowboys kicked in that time slot with Baylor this past Saturday and will kick at 2:30 p.m. against Texas Tech this Saturday.
Cowboys Move Up Two Spots in Week 5 AP Top 25

It was another wild weekend in the Big 12, and college football in general, but the Cowboys stayed unbeaten, taking down a ranked Baylor team in Waco. For their trouble, the Cowboys earned a No. 7 ranking, up from 9, in the latest AP Top 25. OSU remained static at No. 7 in the latest Coaches poll.
OU Commit AJ Heeg Reopens Recruitment, Plans Official Visit to OSU

Former OU commit AJ Heeg has reopened his recruitment, per his Instagram. Heeg, who was a state champion at Edmond Memorial the past two seasons and a Fargo finalist this summer, committed to OU in the fall of 2021. Sources have informed Pistols Firing that recent coaching changes, and some...
PFB Podcast Ep. 480: Statement Win In Waco

At this point in time, we have a lot to be excited about. Yet, it’s so early in the season and this big victory is just one game. Therefore, I think the guys on the podcast were getting a little carried away with their accolades. They forgot what Gundy...
High School Football PRO

Lorena, October 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice

US105

One of the Best Restaurants in Belton, Texas Is…

You know the drill. Practice, meetings, errands after work: sometimes, making dinner is too much extra work, but there's a lot of choices in Central Texas when it comes to food. If you want to visit the best restaurant in our area, after stacking up all the reviews, there's a...
Mike Copeland: Uncle Worm's home base; New Outlook tenants; Lee Trevino visit; Big 12 commissioner

Just call Justin Blalock “Uncle Worm,” a nickname he has had since middle school, one he does not necessarily enjoy but finds himself stuck with. His place of business is fittingly, Uncle Worm’s. He caters events around McLennan County, with emphasis on the China Spring and Bosqueville areas. His dishes have become so popular and generated such a following he has turned the building at 6500 N. 19th St. into his brick-and-mortar location. Some may recall that the Red Barn, La Fiesta, El Conquistador and Rusty Nail restaurants occupied the premises at times the past 60 years, Blalock said.
One-two punch of freeze, drought has Waco's trees looking ragged

Waco’s red oak trees this fall are dropping limbs, while pecan trees are splattering cars with sap, and hackberry trees are losing their leaves to very hungry caterpillars. Some trees are dying after the trauma of a record February 2021 freeze, which has been followed this year with the worst drought since 2011.
Old-fashioned burgers, homemade shakes: Health Camp succeeds with no breaks

Family-owned restaurant Health Camp has spent its 74-year history impacting the Waco community from just down La Salle Avenue. The quaint diner located right off of the Waco traffic circle attracts both local and out-of-state customers to grab a bite after a long day. Walking toward the restaurant, faint ‘50s...
Yuck! Here A The Top 5 Nastiest Halloween Candies Killeen, Texas Should Avoid

As all of our kids get ready for Halloween in Killeen, Texas. I think we all need to talk about a few things that are important before trick-or-treating. First things first: I think it’s extremely important that the parents check their children’s bags for anything that can harm them at the end of the night. Even if there's nothing nefarious dropped in their bag, there could be something they're allergic to, or something that wouldn't be safe to eat because the packaging was damaged.
Chip and Joanna Gaines Are Renovating a Historic Castle in Waco, Texas

Design duo Chip and Joanna Gaines are taking on their biggest fixer yet: an over 100-year-old historic castle in Waco, Texas. Coming on Friday, October 14 to the Magnolia Network, Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - The Castle will feature six half-hour long episodes documenting the couple's total overhaul of a once-abandoned Central Texas estate.
Tyler wreck kills Hewitt man, injures Woodway woman

A wreck early Sunday near Tyler killed a Hewitt man and caused a Woodway woman to be hospitalized, Texas Department of Public Safety officials said. David C. Lewandowski, 51, of Hewitt, was in a 2012 Honda Civic with Kimberly N. Thomas, 37, of Woodway, around 4:30 a.m. on State Highway 110 about 2 miles north of Tyler when they were struck by a 2009 Ford Crown Victoria, according to a DPS report.
