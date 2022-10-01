Read full article on original website
WOWK
Pujols hits 703rd HR to pass Babe for 2nd in RBI; Cards lose
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 703rd home run Monday night, breaking a tie with Babe Ruth for second place in career RBIs, but the St. Louis Cardinals lost to Pittsburgh 3-2 when the Pirates drew four consecutive walks in the ninth inning to force home the winning run.
WOWK
Judge shows frustration, still 61 homers with 2 games left
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Aaron Judge slammed his helmet in a rare show of frustration. The New York Yankees slugger is running out of time to hit his 62nd homer. Judge’s homerless streak extended to five games since matching Roger Maris’ 61 for the American League record, with No. 99 not coming close to clearing the wall in the Yankees’ 99th win of the season.
WOWK
Mountaineers in the NFL update after Week 4
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Week 4 of the NFL season is in the books. The week was highlighted by the great play of Geno Smith, who made NFL history on Sunday. Of course, there were other former Mountaineers to suit up and make an impact this past week. Here’s a...
WOWK
Geno Smith tallies three touchdowns in win over Lions
Geno Smith entered Sunday’s road contest with the best completion percentage (77.4) through the first three weeks of the National Football League season. After a strong start to the year in the season-opener against the Denver Broncos, the Seahawks’ offense had cooled. The former Mountaineer got Seattle’s offense...
