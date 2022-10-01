Pregame social media buzz ahead of Texas vs. West Virginia

Texas and West Virginia face off in Week 5 for what feels like a must-win game for both programs in terms of Big 12 title hopes.

The Longhorns and Mountaineers enter the contest with identical 2-2 records. Texas is coming off of a heartbreaking overtime loss to Texas Tech last week, while West Virginia convincingly defeated Virginia Tech.

The loser of this particular matchup will begin the season 0-2 in conference play. The Big 12 title race is wide open at this point and seems much tougher than a season ago.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that Texas will be without starting quarterback Quinn Ewers for another week. Ewers is eyeing a return for Oct. 8 against Oklahoma.

Here’s a look at pregame social media buzz ahead of the Texas-West Virginia matchup.