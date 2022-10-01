ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

oklahomawatch.org

Why 21,000 Oklahoma Citizens Face Significant Barriers to the Ballot

Oklahoma’s Hispanic population increased by 42% since the 2020 census, making it the state’s fastest-growing demographic. Yet 21,000 Spanish-speaking Oklahoma citizens will be required to cast ballots in a language they don’t fully understand next month. One-third of them live in Oklahoma County, where the GOP recently...
KOCO

Non-profits break ground on new headquarters in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Center for Non-profits broke ground on new headquarters in Oklahoma. The people working to make Oklahoma a better place will soon have a new tool in their fight. Non-profits across the state will be able to use the new headquarters. Hanging wires, old desks...
KOCO

People who care for Oklahoma’s developmentally disabled, low-income people get raise

OKLAHOMA CITY — The people who take care of Oklahoma’s developmentally disabled and low-income people just got a raise. A 25% reimbursement increase kicked in over the weekend for in-home or direct care for Oklahomans who need it. Around 30,000 Oklahomans rely on the care, and the state said increasing pay will make sure providers can employ the best people to care for the most vulnerable.
KOCO

Oklahoma’s drought conditions continue to deteriorate

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s drought conditions continue to deteriorate. Nearly every inch of the state is experiencing some sort of drought right now. Experts said the current period we’re in is the driest we’ve seen in 100 years. The big takeaway right now is we desperately...
OKC VeloCity

Oklahoma named as most underrated destination by CNN

Oklahoma was recently named as part of CNN’s “22 of the USA’s most underrated destinations” list. The news source narrowed down their list of nearly two dozen destinations to include some of the country’s most overlooked travel opportunities like White Sands National Park in New Mexico or the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas.
Purcell Register

No more years for Stitt

Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
KOCO

Program aims to teach students about Oklahoma City Bombing, Tulsa Race Massacre

As the saying goes, you must walk a mile in someone's shoes to really understand who they are or what they've been through. In this case, it's a ride on the road to remembrance as officials teach children about the Oklahoma City Bombing and the Tulsa Race Massacre. A new program wants to put students front and center by taking Tulsa children to Oklahoma City and Oklahoma City children to Tulsa.
Z94

This Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Have a Haunting History of Tragedy and Terror!

There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart, OK. that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
KTUL

'Terrifying': Parents react to threat in Norman, Piedmont schools

NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Two communities around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are on high alert tonight as law enforcement investigated two school threats. Both Piedmont and Norman high schools were threatened this week by one of their own students. In Norman, school leaders found a weapon in a...
KOCO

Community came together at the annual Norman National Night Out

NORMAN, Okla. — The community came together at the annual Norman National Night Out. The event helps unite the community and law enforcement in hopes of promoting safety. On Monday night, the community could meet first responders and support local businesses. Norman police said it is special for them...
Community Policy