Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina Andras
Oklahoma City’s National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum looks at the cultural roots of tequilaD.J. EatonOklahoma City, OK
oklahomawatch.org
Why 21,000 Oklahoma Citizens Face Significant Barriers to the Ballot
Oklahoma’s Hispanic population increased by 42% since the 2020 census, making it the state’s fastest-growing demographic. Yet 21,000 Spanish-speaking Oklahoma citizens will be required to cast ballots in a language they don’t fully understand next month. One-third of them live in Oklahoma County, where the GOP recently...
KOCO
Voters in Oklahoma City to decide fate of largest bond issue in history of OKCPS
OKLAHOMA CITY — Voters in Oklahoma City will decide the fate of the largest bond issue in the history of Oklahoma City Public Schools. The nearly $1 billion bond issue will be on the Nov. 8 ballot. For the next few weeks, the district is holding community meetings so the public can hear what is planned.
Gov. Stitt Signs Bill Outlawing Gender-Affirming Care At OU Children’s
Governor Kevin Stitt put pen to paper Tuesday on a bill that, in part, bans gender-affirming health care at OU Children’s Hospital. The bill, known as Senate Bill 3XX, “blocks funding to prevent gender transition services for minors” at the hospital located in Oklahoma City, the governor’s office said.
KOCO
First community meeting held to weigh in on nearly $1 billion bond for OKCPS
OKLAHOMA CITY — Tuesday night is the first chance to weigh in on a nearly $1 billion bond for Oklahoma City Public Schools. It’s the first community meeting and is one of nine planned before election day. The superintendent and school board want voters to know what they’re voting on and how the money would be spent.
KOCO
Another boost will bring Oklahoma County closer to building new jail
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, Okla. — Another boost on Monday will bring Oklahoma County closer to building a new jail. The Board of County Commissioners approved a plan to use $10 million from COVID-19 relief money. However, the money will not cover the total cost. Most of the county jail will...
KOCO
Non-profits break ground on new headquarters in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Center for Non-profits broke ground on new headquarters in Oklahoma. The people working to make Oklahoma a better place will soon have a new tool in their fight. Non-profits across the state will be able to use the new headquarters. Hanging wires, old desks...
KOCO
People who care for Oklahoma’s developmentally disabled, low-income people get raise
OKLAHOMA CITY — The people who take care of Oklahoma’s developmentally disabled and low-income people just got a raise. A 25% reimbursement increase kicked in over the weekend for in-home or direct care for Oklahomans who need it. Around 30,000 Oklahomans rely on the care, and the state said increasing pay will make sure providers can employ the best people to care for the most vulnerable.
KOCO
Oklahoma’s drought conditions continue to deteriorate
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma’s drought conditions continue to deteriorate. Nearly every inch of the state is experiencing some sort of drought right now. Experts said the current period we’re in is the driest we’ve seen in 100 years. The big takeaway right now is we desperately...
OKC VeloCity
Oklahoma named as most underrated destination by CNN
Oklahoma was recently named as part of CNN’s “22 of the USA’s most underrated destinations” list. The news source narrowed down their list of nearly two dozen destinations to include some of the country’s most overlooked travel opportunities like White Sands National Park in New Mexico or the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas.
Purcell Register
No more years for Stitt
Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
OK woman searching for mom’s ashes lost in the mail, says USPS asked if the package is replaceable
A Mustang woman is on the search for her mother's ashes after she said it was never delivered last week.
KOCO
Program aims to teach students about Oklahoma City Bombing, Tulsa Race Massacre
As the saying goes, you must walk a mile in someone's shoes to really understand who they are or what they've been through. In this case, it's a ride on the road to remembrance as officials teach children about the Oklahoma City Bombing and the Tulsa Race Massacre. A new program wants to put students front and center by taking Tulsa children to Oklahoma City and Oklahoma City children to Tulsa.
This Oklahoma Mission and Graveyard Have a Haunting History of Tragedy and Terror!
There's an old mission located in the ghost town of Sacred Heart, OK. that is rumored to be haunted by the spirits of children and other ghosts. The mission was the site of a tragic fire that took place in 1901 that burned down most of the mission, schoolhouses, church, and other buildings that once stood on the property. The fire is said to have killed several children and adults who died trying to escape the flames.
KOCO
Community gathers to raise money to send fallen officer’s family to Washington D.C.
EDMOND, Okla. — Officers and fans gathered to raise money to send a fallen officer’s family to Washington D.C. The goal of Sunday’s softball tournament was to raise money for fallen Edmond Police Sgt. C.J. Nelson’s family to go to Washington D.C. Dozens of officers and fans gathered at the Hall of Fame stadium for an all-day event.
KOCO
Oklahoma promises two lanes all the way to Texas, ahead of busy weekend on I-35
OKLAHOMA CITY — On Monday, Oklahoma promised two lanes all the way to Texas, ahead of a busy weekend on Interstate 35. Many Oklahomans have made the drive to Texas, with all the construction zones that come with it. Now imagine putting thousands of local fans on the road at the same time.
American Pediatrics updates guidelines to prevent SIDS
For the first time in six years, parents are receiving updated guidelines for reducing infant sleep-related deaths.
KTUL
'Terrifying': Parents react to threat in Norman, Piedmont schools
NORMAN, Okla. (KOKH) — Two communities around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are on high alert tonight as law enforcement investigated two school threats. Both Piedmont and Norman high schools were threatened this week by one of their own students. In Norman, school leaders found a weapon in a...
KOCO
Community came together at the annual Norman National Night Out
NORMAN, Okla. — The community came together at the annual Norman National Night Out. The event helps unite the community and law enforcement in hopes of promoting safety. On Monday night, the community could meet first responders and support local businesses. Norman police said it is special for them...
KOCO
Extra security measures in place following online threat against Piedmont schools
PIEDMONT, Okla. — Extra security is expected at Piedmont schools Monday after a threat surfaced online over the weekend. Piedmont Public Schools officials notified parents Sunday night after they said a high school student made a video threat online. The student reportedly said something would happen Monday. District officials...
‘This is my art. What are you doing?’ Man’s art seized by game wardens
An out of state traveling artist, who tried to sell his wares at an Oklahoma City swap meet, is now low on stock after he said game wardens confiscated his art.
