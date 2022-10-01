Oklahoma State vs. Baylor FREE LIVE STREAM (10/1/22): Watch Big 12 college football, Week 5 online | Time, TV, channel

Read full article on original website
What channel is the Yankees game on today? | FREE live stream, time, TV, channel for Yankees final regular season game vs. Rangers
The New York Yankees face the Texas Rangers in a regular season game on Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022 (10/5/22) at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Local fans can watch the game via DirectTV Stream –– YES Network for fans in New York, Bally Sports Southwest for fans in Texas. Out of market fans can watch via MLB.tv.
ManningCast breaks down tackle on Monday Night Football streaker at Rams-49ers
One of the best plays in the San Francisco 49ers’ 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams happened on the sideline. When a fan broke onto the field during Monday night’s game, Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner took matters into his own hands. With the help of Takkarist McKinley, the intruder was taken care of, and easily tackled to the ground.
Ex-Eagles star: I’m ‘excited’ about 4-0 start but team is ‘a about a year or two away’
The Philadelphia Eagles have given their fans a lot to be happy about. For starters, they improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, the year they made it to Super Bowl XXXIX but lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Steelers Hall of Famer agrees with benching Mitch Trubisky for N.J.’s Kenny Pickett
Rookie Kenny Pickett is the Pittsburgh Steelers new starting quarterback. He will make his first NFL start on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Former Steelers head coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Bill Cowher thinks turning to Pickett is the right move. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER,...
Ex-NFL GM: Eagles are team to beat in NFC
This is shaping up to be a big year for the Birds. The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY...
Giants’ Tyrod Taylor’s 4th concussion in 5 years should convince him to make a helmet change
My last conversation with Tyrod Taylor is haunting me. I only met the 33-year-old quarterback a few weeks ago, but it did not take long to figure out why the Hampton, Va. native has been in the NFL for 12 seasons, the majority of which have been spent as a backup.
Eagles, Giants fans won’t like ESPN’s bold predictions for Cowboys
Love for the Dallas Cowboys keeps on pouring in. On ESPN’s Get Up on Tuesday, Ryan Clark and Marcus Spears both agreed that the Cowboys could make it to the Super Bowl this year. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Said Spears, who played for Dallas from...
Ex-Jets kicker gets another 1-week audition
Matt Ammendola is getting another shot. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported that the Arizona Cardinals are planning to sign the kicker to their practice squad as Matt Prater is dealing with a hip injury. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Ammendola kicked for the Kansas City Chiefs...
HS Football: These 21 teams across N.J. are on the rise through Week 5
We’re now six weeks into the N.J. high school football season, during which we have seen teams outperform expectations, put together long winning streaks and in some cases, recover from challenging starts to the year. In September, we listed 21 teams trending up through the first three weeks of...
Eagles could get Cooper Rush, not Dak Prescott, on Sunday Night Football
Another day, another reason to think the Philadelphia Eagles could face Cooper Rush in Week 6 when the Dallas Cowboys visit Lincoln Financial Field for Sunday Night Football. Rush, the former New York Giants practice squad QB, is set to make his fourth straight start Sunday for the Cowboys while Dak Prescott recovers from surgery to repair a broken right thumb.
Will Jets keep their surprising start going? These games are winnable in key stretch before bye
The first four games of the season featured plenty of jolts for the Jets, who endured key injuries, some ugly on-field performances, and plenty of off-field drama. But it NFL is a results-based business. It does not matter how the Jets got to 2-2, they are there now and they deserve credit for exceeding the expectations of just about everyone through the first four games of the season.
Steelers end Kenny Pickett-Mitch Trubisky QB controversy, report says
The decision has been made. Say hello to the Kenny Pickett era in Pittsburgh. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports “The #Steelers are expected to move forward with rookie QB Kenny Pickett, sources say, as the first-rounder is set to replace Mitch Trubisky in the lineup. Pickett saw his first action on Sunday and is slated to be the QB moving forward.”
