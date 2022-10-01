Read full article on original website
One, but not the other
Few musical artists could weave a story song better than Kenny Rogers. This 1980 gem discussed a judge’s daughter that fell in love with a boy from a lower-class background. The judge disliked it and chased the young man down, until a grandchild ended up changing his heart. Laws...
Dakotaland Museum receives ASDM grant
Louise Van Poll, executive director of the Dakotaland Museum, attended the annual conference of the Association of South Dakota Museums in Watertown Sept. 25-27. At the conference, Van Poll was awarded a grant from ASDM. Ronette Rumpca, ASDM president, stated, “I am pleased to inform you that your ASDM grant...
Jerold “Jerry” Richard Bender, 74, of Redfield
REDFIELD — Jerold “Jerry” Richard Bender, 74, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at Community Memorial Hospital Avera in Redfield, after a well fought battle of Parkinson’s Disease. Services will be held Thursday at the Redfield United Methodist Church in Redfield. Visitation will be from 9...
Heartland Cuisine: Huron Area Community Theater and Kiwanis Club
The Huron Kiwanis Club and Huron Area Community Theater will present short comedies, “Ladies at Poker,” “Ladies at Lunch” and “Ladies on Vacation” in both De Smet and Huron in October. De Smet performances will be Oct. 13 and 15 at 7 p.m., and...
City approves purchase of police vehicles
HURON — The Huron City Commission approved the purchase of three police cruisers in total Monday night during the commission meeting through two different items. The first item was a bid quote on two new police cruisers through Iverson Auto of Huron with the intention to have the vehicles delivered in mid- to late-2023. The two vehicles were quoted at $77,264, leaving $17,736 remaining in the 2023 police vehicle budget to equip the cruisers for police use once they arrive. This was approved.
Saturday's election forum highlights candidates, ballot measures
HURON — The Huron Chamber and Visitor’s Bureau sponsored an election forum on Saturday morning in the commission room at City Hall. Candidates for State House from District 22, representatives from each side of the issue for Amendment D, and an opponent representative for Initiated Measure 27 were present.
Rennald Stiner, 96, of Huron
HURON — Rennald Stiner, 96, of Huron, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, at the Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls. His funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wolsey. Burial will be in Wessington Cemetery. His visitation will be...
Rick A. Erickson, 71, of Huron
HURON — Rickey A. Erickson, 71, of Huron and formerly of Yale, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church with burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery. Visitation, with the family present will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Saturday at Welter Funeral Home; or one hour prior to the service at the church on Sunday.
Richard “Dick” H. Eberlein, 81, of Huron
HURON — Richard “Dick” H. Eberlein, 81, of Huron, passed away on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at his home. Per his wishes, there will be no services and Richard will be buried at South Dakota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Sioux Falls.
Wolsey-Wessington repeats as 281 Conference volleyball champs
WOLSEY – The fifth-ranked Wolsey-Wessington Warbirds won the 281 Conference volleyball tournament Saturday in Wolsey. The Lady Warbirds swept their way to the championship with a resounding victory over the Wessington Springs Trojans by set scores of 25-13 and 25-13. Mya Boomsma led the attack for the Lady Warbirds,...
Redfield sends three golfers to Class A State Tournament
ABERDEEN — Three Redfield golfers will participate in the Class A State Boys’ Golf Tournament, which begins today and concludes Tuesday at Maoccasin Creek Country Club. Making a return trip to state for the Pheasants is senior Mitchell Mack. He tied for 68th in the 88-golfer field at last year’s state tournament.
Zavesky heads to state tourney for Tigers
MITCHELL — Junior Aiden Zavesky will be the lone participant for Huron at the Class AA State Boys’ Golf Tournament, which begins today and concludes Tuesday at Lakeview Golf Course in Mitchell. Zavesky finished tied for 58th in the 92-golfer field as a sophomore. “I expect Aiden to...
Tigers fourth at Class A State Tennis Tournament
RAPID CITY — Three Huron singles players and two doubles teams have reached the semifinals at the Class A State Tennis Meet, which started Monday. Still in the championship hunt for the Tigers are AnneClaire Rubish at No. 1, Say Ma at No. 5 and Ann Hoek at No. 6.
JVC girls win title in Howard
HOWARD — The James Valley Christian girls’ cross country team claimed the title during Howard Invite on Monday. Abby Hasart and Hadasah Olson were second and third, respectively, for the Lady Vikings with times of 19:56 and 20:04. Rhayonna Hood was ninth for JVC at 21:16, while Lily...
