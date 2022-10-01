Read full article on original website
southernillinoisnow.com
Centralia man pleads guilty to armed violence charge in Jefferson County Court
A 36-year-old Centralia man has pleaded guilty in Jefferson County Court to a Class X charge of armed violence. Anthony J.G. Barnes was released on his own recognizance bond until the December first sentencing hearing where he is expected to receive between a six and 60-year prison term. As part...
CILA resident found unfit to stand trial in aggravated battery of worker
A 30-year-old resident of a CILA home on the Selmaville Road in rural Salem has been found unfit to stand trial for aggravated battery to one of the home’s employees. Laurence McCullan was placed into the custody of the Illinois Department of Human Services for treatment until he is fit to stand trial. The court has scheduled a status on McCullan’s condition for November 15th.
Salem woman charged with first-degree murder of boyfriend
A 29-year-old Salem woman has been indicted by a Marion County Grand Jury for the first-degree murder of her boyfriend. The indictment became public when Christina Bartley appeared before Judge Mark Stedelin Tuesday afternoon for a first appearance in court. The indictment, as read by the judge, said that on...
Police Beat for Wednesday, October 5th, 2022
A 22-year-old Iuka man has been charged with domestic battery and interfering with reporting of domestic violence. Dillan Brown of North Avenue was taken to the Marion County Jail.
Employee of Wendy’s in Salem pleads guilty to armed robbery of the restaurant
An employee of the Wendy’s in Salem has entered a partially negotiated plea to a Class X charge of armed robbery of the restaurant last October. As part of the plea, Christina Lewis of Woodard School Road agreed to ask for no less than a 15 year prison term while prosecutors have agreed to ask for no more than a 25 year prison sentence. A pre-sentence investigation will be completed prior to the November 18th sentencing hearing.
Alma man arrested following fight at Marion County Jail
A 37-year-old Alma man has been arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies for aggravated battery following a fight with another inmate in his jail cell. Gregory Bryan is accused of knocking the other inmate to the ground resulting in a head injury. The alleged victim of the fight was taken to Salem Township Hospital for treatment.
Police Beat for Tuesday, October 4th, 2022
A 23-year-old homeless Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for resisting arrest and on outstanding Clay and Jefferson County warrants. Jake Gilmore was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on the new charge. Bond on the Clay County traffic warrant is set at $3,000. Bond is another $3,000 on the Jefferson County misdemeanor warrant.
Salem Grade School Bus Monitor charged with aggravated battery to student
A bus monitor on a Salem Grade School bus route has been charged in Marion County Court with aggravated battery and battery for allegedly striking what Salem Police called an ‘unruly juvenile’ on the bus. 24-year-old Brendon Dean of Laury Street in Odin is accused in the aggravated...
13-year-old juvenile Centralia boy injured in four-wheeler crash
A 13-year-old Centralia male juvenile was injured in a four wheeler crash in the 1700 block of Zion Hill Road in rural Centralia Sunday afternoon. The Marion County Sheriff’s Department reports the juvenile activated the brakes on the four wheeler to slow for a curve when the brakes locked up and threw him from the four wheeler. It was not clear if the four-wheeler rolled before coming to a stop as the handle bars were bent.
Centralia woman hurt when bike struck by car on South Elm
A 43-year-old Centralia woman was injured when her bike was struck by a car Sunday morning on South Elm Street near the entrance to Hickory Meadows subdivision. Kelly Shookman was taken to SSM Health St. Mary’s Hospital for treatment. Emergency officials say Shookman was lying in the middle of South Elm Street upon their arrival.
Marion County records another COVID-19 related death
The Marion County Health Department has recorded another COVID-19 related death. In her weekly report, Health Department Administrator Melissa Mallow said a male in his 80s who was not a long term care resident, was not vaccinated and was hospitalized with COVID at the time of his death passed away. Marion County has now had 218 COVID-19 related deaths.
2022 10/06 – Julie Marie Griffin
Julie Marie Griffin, age 52 of Salem, passed away at her home on Monday, October 3, 2022, surrounded by her family. Julie was born on December 16, 1969, in Santa Cruz, California, the daughter of Larry and Joan (Bote) Wright. Survivors include her fiancé, Tony Ferrell of Salem; her brother,...
Bryan Bennett Library joins Library Crawl
For the first time, the Bryan-Bennett Library in Salem is taking part in the annual Library Crawl held among SOME members of the Illinois Heartland Library System during the month of October. Bryan-Bennett Library patrons may pick up a passport, which shows participating libraries. In the Crawl, library patrons can...
2020 10/07 – Bryan W. Chapman
Bryan W. Chapman, 40, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022. He was born August 20, 1982, in Centralia, the son of Randy Chapman and Cheryl Peak. In addition to his parents: Cheryl Peak of Centralia and Randy Chapman of Centralia, he is also survived by a daughter: Halie Chapman of St. Louis, Missouri; three brothers: Shawn Chapman and wife Christina of St. Louis, Missouri, Scott Chapman and wife Brandy of St. Louis, Missouri and Devon Chapman; two sisters: Aspen Clegg and husband Chris of Centralia and Alyssa Chapman; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Dix man injured after losing control of car on Walnut Hill Road
A 24-year-old Dix man was injured after his car went for a wild ride after running off the 1500 block of Walnut Hill Road southeast of Centralia early Saturday morning. Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies say David Ashleman of North Main Street was traveling eastbound when he ran off the road, entered the roadside ditch, ran over a mailbox, came back across both lanes, left the north side of the road into the roadside ditch, continued through a yard, struck a driveway embankment, and then overturned end over end. The vehicle ended up coming to stop on its wheels.
2022 10/08 – Ron Mueller
Ron Mueller, 74, of Irvington passed away at 6:15 am on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at SSM St. Mary’s Hospital in Centralia, Il surrounded by family. Ron was born December 9, 1947, in Belleville, Il to the late Nelson and Viola (Jehling) Mueller. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion United Church of Christ in Millstadt, Il. He married Barbara Lynn Dixon on March 30, 1968, in Millstadt, Il, and she survives.
2022 10/22 – Rodney Wayne Sanner
Rodney Wayne Sanner, 64, of Centralia, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022. Rodney was born August 17, 1958, in Avon, Illinois to Milton Dale and Shirley Ann (Heinrich) Sanner. He attended Centralia High School where he was part of the varsity boys basketball team, proudly known as the “Winningest Team...
Marion County Fair Officials pleased with crowd for ‘Fall Brawl’ Demolition Derby
Marion County Fair officials are pleased with the crowd that showed up for the first ‘Fall Brawl’ Demolition Derby held in nearly 20 years. In the Pro-Mod division, Trevor Jackson of McLeansboro won first, Derek Endicott of McLeansboro was second and Justin Patton of Sandoval was third. Best of Show was won by Brandyn Easley of Salem.
2022 10/07 – Danny Ray Hixenbaugh
Danny Ray Hixenbaugh, 57, of Centralia, passed away Saturday, October 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. He was born April 29, 1965, in Centralia, the son of Billy Dean Hixenbaugh, Sr. and Clara (Owens) Edwards. He married Sherri Brink on March 1, 2006, and she preceded him in death on September 16, 2012.
2022 10/07 – Greg Session
Greg Session, 64, of Centralia, passed away Friday, September 30, 2022, at SSM St. Clare Hospital in Fenton, MO. Mr. Session was born November 24, 1957, in Centralia, the son of Bud Session and Harriet (Garland) Session. He married Rita (Troutt) Session on August 2, 1985, and she survives him in Centralia.
