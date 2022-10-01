As a sports fan, you might have noticed that "records" are being set using categorical minutiae so narrow only a few athletes qualify. For example, Cleveland Guardians outfielder Steven Kwan this season became the sixth player since at least 1901 to have a five-hit game within his first three major league games, and also became the first player in that time span to reach base safely 15 times in his first four games. Impressive, right? How do they research these stats? Well, here's another: Pittsburgh rookie Kenny Pickett became the first quarterback in NFL history to run for two touchdowns in his debut, according to Gerry Dulac of Block News Alliance.

NFL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO