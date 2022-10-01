ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Police: Bridgeport man confesses involvement in July double homicide

BRIDGEPORT — Police say a local man has been arrested for allegedly operating the getaway vehicle in a July drive-by shooting that left two dead. Everton Brooks, 19, was arrested and charged with murder with special circumstances and two counts of murder Wednesday, according to police. He was held on $5 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in court Thursday morning.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Editorial: School bus driver shortage a problem that can be solved

Not every problem has a solution (e.g., getting members of Congress to agree). This does not fall into that category. The issue is the school bus driver shortage. The remedy is clear: Find enough qualified drivers and the crisis is over. Easy enough, right?. Not so fast. Alas, qualified drivers...
CONNECTICUT STATE
New Platt Tech part of 'world class' technical education in CT

MILFORD — The new Platt Technical High School is a modern learning environment and a source of pride for the city. But according to U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, it also will play a role in national security. Blumenthal, who attended Tuesday's grand opening of the new school, said Pentagon...
MILFORD, CT
Opinion: Fiorello is the most extreme of the most extreme

In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state Rep. Kimberly Fiorello (Dist. 149, Greenwich, Stamford), the Hartford Courant’s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, Fiorello’s extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
CONNECTICUT STATE
I Love Local program promotes shopping at Milford businesses

MILFORD — The I Love Local program was started in 2021, but Milford Chamber of Commerce officials said they expect it to be popular again this year. The chamber created I Love Local as a gift card program designed to encourage consumers to shop across the Milford region. "We...
MILFORD, CT

