milfordmirror.com
Police: Norwalk dad arrested after knocking football coach unconscious with helmet at game
NORWALK — Police have arrested a local parent they say struck a youth football coach in the head with a helmet at a game Sunday at Brien McMahon High School. Christopher Polk, 32, was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault, risk of injury to a minor and second-degree breach of peace, Norwalk police said.
milfordmirror.com
Police: Bridgeport man confesses involvement in July double homicide
BRIDGEPORT — Police say a local man has been arrested for allegedly operating the getaway vehicle in a July drive-by shooting that left two dead. Everton Brooks, 19, was arrested and charged with murder with special circumstances and two counts of murder Wednesday, according to police. He was held on $5 million bond and is scheduled to be arraigned in court Thursday morning.
milfordmirror.com
As Alex Jones rages against CT trial, mom describes how one son lived — and one died — at Sandy Hook
WATERBURY — As Infowars broadcaster Alex Jones stood outside the courthouse Tuesday morning to complain that he was being treated unfairly by the press and the judge, Francine Wheeler, mother of Ben Wheeler, who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, told a jury of six how her older son Nate survived.
milfordmirror.com
Editorial: School bus driver shortage a problem that can be solved
Not every problem has a solution (e.g., getting members of Congress to agree). This does not fall into that category. The issue is the school bus driver shortage. The remedy is clear: Find enough qualified drivers and the crisis is over. Easy enough, right?. Not so fast. Alas, qualified drivers...
milfordmirror.com
New Platt Tech part of 'world class' technical education in CT
MILFORD — The new Platt Technical High School is a modern learning environment and a source of pride for the city. But according to U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, it also will play a role in national security. Blumenthal, who attended Tuesday's grand opening of the new school, said Pentagon...
milfordmirror.com
Opinion: Fiorello is the most extreme of the most extreme
In her fawning profile last year of freshman Republican state Rep. Kimberly Fiorello (Dist. 149, Greenwich, Stamford), the Hartford Courant’s Daniela Altimari anointed Fiorello a “rising luminary” of the Connecticut GOP. One year on, Fiorello’s extremism and bizarre utterances have shocked and outraged many voters in her district, and spurred a powerful movement to oust her from office.
milfordmirror.com
I Love Local program promotes shopping at Milford businesses
MILFORD — The I Love Local program was started in 2021, but Milford Chamber of Commerce officials said they expect it to be popular again this year. The chamber created I Love Local as a gift card program designed to encourage consumers to shop across the Milford region. "We...
