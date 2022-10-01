ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Graham Potter looks like he has Chelsea squad united after subs Gallagher and Pulisic link up for winner

By Joshua Jones
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago

A HAPPY squad is good news for Chelsea fans - just ask Conor Gallagher.

There was a sense of inevitability that Selhurst Park would be the place for Gallagher to spark his Chelsea career into life.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=276tIz_0iIFFhLy00
Conor Gallagher was feeling the love after his winner at Crystal Palace Credit: Alamy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44yuYt_0iIFFhLy00
Graham Potter secured a win in his first league game in charge of Chelsea Credit: PA

Graham Potter last month came in to a club with a history of fractured relationships, fall-outs with managers and its fair share of big names on very big money.

But with a Masters in emotional intelligence, the new Blues boss is tapping into all of that expertise to get his new squad united - and is already reaping his rewards.

Because it was two substitutes who came off the bench and combined to score the 90th-minute to win this London derby away at Crystal Palace.

Christian Pulisic teed up Gallagher, who curled a magnificent effort from range into the back of the net.

And as the unified celebrations spoke of a club - players, manager, board and fans - all on the same page, everyone connected with Chelsea will be hoping each character is reading the script.

For Gallagher, Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech, all three were at risk of seeing their Chelsea careers fizzle out under Tuchel.

Pulisic's spat with ex-boss Tuchel went public and involved the American's dad.

Ziyech wanted a transfer exit out of Stamford Bridge this summer.

And Gallagher never really won over the German, not helped by some under-par performances when he was given chances.

But any Blues manager wanting success knows he must utilise the whole squad - and there is plenty of expensive talent - and avoid too many quarrels in order to challenge on four fronts throughout the campaign as the new owners will demand.

Today proved Potter is already doing that - with Gallagher the epitome.

After a sensational season on loan here last season, Patrick Vieira was desperate to bring the England midfielder back for another year.

He won’t want to be seeing him for a little while after this.

Crystal Palace fans know just how good this 22-year-old is, and in Potter’s first Premier League game in charge, he offered a reminder – bagging his first goal for the club.

HOW TO GET FREE BETS ON FOOTBALL

Starting on the bench, Potter sent the former Swansea loanee on to try and find a way through a stubborn Palace defence and find a winner.

And what a way to do so.

With seconds to go before the fourth official raised his board to signal added time, Gallagher collected the ball from Pulisic, nudged himself into a pocked of space on the edge of the box and bent a stunning winner into the far corner.

The Palace fans had applauded the man they voted player of the year last season all afternoon, but suddenly fell silent, hearts broken.

A first win for Potter and a first goal for Gallagher, who will feel on the up once more after that difficult start to the season.

Having been overrun at Leeds United during a 3-0 defeat on his first Prem start of the campaign, Gallagher was sent off inside half an hour in his second.

That drop in form saw him back in the England Under-21s instead of with Gareth Southgate’s seniors.

But keep this up and all eyes will be back on a spot on the plane to Qatar next month.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Roy Keane unhappy with ‘disrespect’ Manchester United show to Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Manchester United captain Roy Keane has accused the club of “showing disrespect” to Cristiano Ronaldo by leaving him sitting on the substitutes’ bench.The 37-year-old Portuguese superstar, who has started just one Premier League game this season, did not make it onto the pitch during Sunday’s 6-3 derby drubbing at Manchester City with manager Erik ten Hag later revealing he did not use him as a mark of respect.However, Keane, who played alongside Ronaldo during his first spell at Old Trafford, insists the reverse is true and that the club would have been better off allowing him to leave during...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Player Ratings: Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa - Villa rue missed chances at fiery Elland Road

A relatively comfortable day for Emiliano Martínez in goal, who had very little to do in this game thanks to the hard work of the defence in front of him. Leeds’ closest attempt saw Rodrigo fire a strike just past the post. A chance late on saw Villa’s number one easily save a Patrick Bamford effort, before Ezri Konsa dealt with the second ball. The Argentine will be delighted with back to back clean sheets.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Patrick Vieira
Person
Hakim Ziyech
Person
Graham Potter
Person
Conor Gallagher
Daily Mail

Police make four arrests after group of 100 'masked German fans armed with machetes and knuckle dusters' stormed pub near Wembley stadium and attacked England supporters

Police have arrested four men after a mob of 100 German hooligans - some allegedly armed with machetes and knuckle dusters - stormed a family pub near Wembley stadium. The gang of thugs descended upon the Green Man, less than a mile away from the stadium, two hours before kick-off of England's clash with old rivals, Germany.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Leeds United#American#German
SkySports

Cameron Carter-Vickers: Celtic defender out of crucial CL clash with RB Leipzig

Celtic will be without defender Cameron Carter-Vickers for their crucial Champions League tie away to RB Leipzig, with Liel Abada and Aaron Mooy also staying behind in Glasgow. USA international Carter-Vickers has been out since a training injury before the international break, with manager Ange Postecoglou hopeful he would be...
SOCCER
BBC

Tuesday's gossip: Ronaldo, Martinelli, Nkunku, Gvardiol, Mendy, Saka

Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 37, will be allowed to leave Manchester United in January. (Telegraph - subscription required) Chelsea are believed to be monitoring Arsenal's 21-year-old Brazil forward Gabriel Martinelli. (Mail) The Gunners have offered 21-year-old England forward Bukayo Saka £200,000 a week to extend his stay with the club....
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Leeds United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
France 24

Liverpool edge Rangers as Bayern, Napoli underline credentials

On a night when a minute's silence was held before every match in tribute to the 131 victims of the Indonesia stadium tragedy, Bayern Munich and Club Brugge also made it three wins from three while Inter edged Barcelona in a tight contest in Milan. Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool went into...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Reading 1-1 Norwich City: Jeff Hendrick earns point for Royals

Norwich extended their unbeaten league run to nine matches with a hard-earned 1-1 Championship draw at Reading. But the visitors missed the chance to go top of the table with a victory after leaders Sheffield United lost 1-0 at home to QPR. In an even first half, Reading went closest...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Everton Under-18s & Under-21s weekend roundup

Starting with the Everton Under-18s, a quite sensational 12th minute solo goal on Saturday by right back Roman Dixon against Manchester City secured all three points for Leighton Baines’ team. He picked the ball up in his own half before simply bursting past several defenders and shooting home from wide of the goalkeeper. The match ended 1-0 to Everton and though the Toffees had to defend robustly they did enough to inflict a first defeat for their Manchester neighbours. Whenever the City team did get through on Everton’s goal they found Seb Jensen (son of former Burnley stalwart goalkeeper Brian Jensen) in good form.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

U.S. Soccer legends join FOX Sports' World Cup broadcast team

On Tuesday, FOX Sports revealed its star-studded broadcast team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, featuring well-established stars of the industry as well as a few new faces with impressive resumes on the pitch. Play-by play veterans John Strong, JP Dellacamera, Derek Rae and Jacqui Oatley will be...
FIFA
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
791K+
Followers
44K+
Post
274M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy