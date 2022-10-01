ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

United Way of Florida launches state-wide Hurricane Ian Relief Fund

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Communities across our state are coming together to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Usually when a disaster strikes people turn to non-profits and agencies like The United Way for help but now many of those facilities located on the west coast of Florida are in desperate need of help themselves.
How you can help with Hurricane Ian relief

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last week, leaving behind a trail of devastation. Relief efforts are underway in the areas hardest hit by the storm, with many organizations and teams from across the state lending aid to local first responders on the west coast of Florida.
Submit the questions you want asked at the Gubernatorial Debate

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. Ron DeSantis and challenger Charlie Crist will square off in their only scheduled debate of this election season has been postponed to a later date in October but you can still ask them some questions. Watch the candidates at the Sunrise Theatre...
Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
Bodies of 3 migrants found near the Florida Keys

KEY WEST, Fla. (CBS12) — The bodies of 3 female migrants were found near Naval Air Station Key West on Saturday. This marks the third time since Thursday that the Monroe County's Sheriff's Office has removed bodies in the area of Boca Chica Key and channel bringing them to a total of four females and one male.
Gas prices drop as state gas tax holiday begins

TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — The price at the pump fell over the weekend as the state's Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022 went into effect on October 1, according to AAA. The state suspended the 25.3 cent tax on each gallon of gas until the end of October.
