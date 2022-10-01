Read full article on original website
United Way of Florida launches state-wide Hurricane Ian Relief Fund
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Communities across our state are coming together to help those impacted by Hurricane Ian. Usually when a disaster strikes people turn to non-profits and agencies like The United Way for help but now many of those facilities located on the west coast of Florida are in desperate need of help themselves.
Florida gubernatorial debate postponed due to Hurricane Ian, will be held later in October
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPEC) — The gubernatorial debate between Governor Ron DeSantis and challenger Charlie Crist hosted by WPEC-TV is being postponed due to the continuing recovery from the devastation left by Hurricane Ian. The debate, which was originally scheduled for October 12 in Fort Pierce, is the only...
How you can help with Hurricane Ian relief
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida last week, leaving behind a trail of devastation. Relief efforts are underway in the areas hardest hit by the storm, with many organizations and teams from across the state lending aid to local first responders on the west coast of Florida.
Hospital patients in area impacted by Hurricane Ian are being transferred to South Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Some hospitals in our area are taking in patients from hospitals on the southwest Florida coastline where Hurricane Ian came ashore last week. The powerful category 4 storm knocked out power and also caused disruptions in the water supply. According to a hospital...
Death toll from Hurricane Ian rises to 72, 1 confirmed in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Florida District Medical Examiners have confirmed 72 deaths as a result of Hurricane Ian in the state of Florida. Of those deaths, one has been confirmed in Martin County. The Martin County Sheriff's Office confirmed the death is that of the 34-year-old worker in...
Submit the questions you want asked at the Gubernatorial Debate
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Gov. Ron DeSantis and challenger Charlie Crist will square off in their only scheduled debate of this election season has been postponed to a later date in October but you can still ask them some questions. Watch the candidates at the Sunrise Theatre...
Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
Brightline announces maximum speed tests on Treasure Coast, some residents unhappy
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Today, Brightline announced they’ll be testing trains at speeds up to 110 miles-per-hour in Martin and St. Lucie Counties later this month. While some welcome the addition of transportation throughout the Treasure Coast, others aren’t so thrilled. Local residents tell CBS12 they’re concerned...
Bodies of 3 migrants found near the Florida Keys
KEY WEST, Fla. (CBS12) — The bodies of 3 female migrants were found near Naval Air Station Key West on Saturday. This marks the third time since Thursday that the Monroe County's Sheriff's Office has removed bodies in the area of Boca Chica Key and channel bringing them to a total of four females and one male.
Gas prices drop as state gas tax holiday begins
TAMPA, Fla. (CBS12) — The price at the pump fell over the weekend as the state's Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022 went into effect on October 1, according to AAA. The state suspended the 25.3 cent tax on each gallon of gas until the end of October.
