WWE

stillrealtous.com

Surprising Name Rumored For Brock Lesnar’s Next Opponent

Brock Lesnar last competed when he challenged Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at SummerSlam, but unfortunately for Brock it was The Tribal Chief who picked up the victory that night. Even though Lesnar has been sitting on the sidelines it’s expected that he will return at some point, and it looks like a big opponent could be waiting for him.
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Multiple WWE Superstars Injured Before RAW

Pro wrestling isn’t ballet, and that’s been said many times before. It seems that a WWE Superstar might be injured, because a medical device is now required. Sean Sapp reported behind Fightful’s paywall that an unnamed Superstar was sent to the trainer’s room. It was also said that another is using a walking boot right now.
WWE
ComicBook

WWE Star Knocks The Bloodline Off Their Perch as the No. 1 Merchandise Seller

Roman Reigns' faction, The Bloodline, has been utterly dominating WWE's merchandise sales recently. But, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, a new challenger has risen up to knock the faction off its perch. Meltzer explained, "McIntyre has some momentum as two weeks ago his merch was No. 1 in the company. Bloodline these days is the perennial No. 1 and I presume coming out of the gates that the Wyatt stuff will probably sell big."
WWE
ringsidenews.com

WWE Removed Bob Backlund From Television After Hilarious Segment

Bob Backlund is a legend in the pro wrestling industry. He experienced success as both an adored hero and a loathed villain in a WWE career that spanned three decades. But there’s a funny story on why he was kicked off WWE television. On a recent episode of “The...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Raquel Rodriguez Thinks WWE Should Introduce A Women’s Intercontinental Title

Raquel Rodriguez was one of the highlights of NXT television, where she went on to become the NXT Women’s Champion. She helped mold the women’s division in the developmental brand as well. Rodriguez was eventually called up to the main roster on Friday Night SmackDown. Before that, her...
WWE
wrestlingrumors.net

Another WWE Star Out Of Action With Injury

That could slow him down. There are few things in wrestling that are as unfortunate as an injury. Someone can be on an absolute roll and have everything slowed down all at once. One of the worst parts is having to wait awhile before the severity is known, as some injuries can keep a star on the shelf for a long time. Hopefully that isn’t the case again, as a WWE star is hurt.
WWE
PWMania

WWE Teases a Heel Turn for Top Star on RAW

A top WWE star could be preparing for a heel turn. On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were defeated in a tag team match by Damien Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost because Mysterio was distracted by Dominik at ringside. Rhea Ripley was able to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bobby Lashley Shows Respect To Fellow WWE Star Following Raw

WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley has taken to Twitter to heap praise on his opponent from last night's episode of "WWE Raw." During the broadcast at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul, Minnesota, "The All Mighty" went one-on-one with Mustafa Ali in a non-title match, successfully defeating the former Retribution leader via referee's stoppage. As a show of respect, Lashley posted an image of himself and Ali backstage fist pumping after the bout on social media, captioning the image "You brought the fight, @AliWWE. Much respect. #WWERaw."
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Bayley Turns On Izzy

On "WWE Raw" this week Bayley made it clear she thinks the WWE Universe gave up on her, and she has singled one fan out specifically on social media to make an example of, Izzy. Izzy is well known amongst the wrestling community as she used to turn up at...
WWE
ringsidenews.com

Ricky Steamboat Set To Team Up With FTR In Return Match

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have competed all over the world in numerous companies, further improving themselves. They are the ROH, IWGP and AAA Tag Team Champions and proudly represent themselves as such. FTR has competed against the best of the best in the pro wrestling world. They adhere to...
wrestlinginc.com

Liv Morgan Seems To Take Issue With WWE Extreme Rules Poster

"SmackDown" Women's Champion Liv Morgan is currently gearing up to defend her title against Ronda Rousey this Saturday at WWE Extreme Rules, but she's taken the time to take a shot at the official poster for the upcoming premium live event. Despite the fact she is not the champion, WWE has opted to put Rousey front and center on the poster rather than Morgan, which prompted the former Riott Squad member to simply tweet, "LOL."
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

VIDEO: Darby Allin Slips, Falls From A 92 Foot Waterfall

Darby Allin continues to prove he’s a complete nutjob. In a video posted by Allin over the weekend, the AEW wrestler leaps off a 92-foot waterfall. He captioned the video with,. “Slip and fall off a 92 foot waterfall.”. Darby Allin vs. Jay Lethal will be taking place on...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Major Update On Brandi Rhodes

Brandi Rhodes recently wrestled a match at the WWE Performance Center during a live event, but it doesn't appear the former AEW Chief Brand Officer is a WWE Superstar quite yet. Fightful Select is reporting that Brandi Rhodes is still a free agent. While Brandi has wrestled at the Performance...
WWE
ClutchPoints

Kevin Nash’s Net Worth in 2022

Kevin Nash is a retired professional wrestler most well-known for his time in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). Also known for his in-ring name Diesel, he was one of the founding members of the New World Order (nWo), one of the greatest wrestling stables in history. In this piece, we’ll be taking a look at Kevin Nash’s net worth in 2022.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlinginc.com

Vic Joseph Gets Married To Fellow WWE Personality

Church bells were ringing this past Friday as two "WWE NXT" on-screen personalities officially tied the knot. After announcing their engagement in November 2021, Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell married during a ceremony in Florence, Italy. Mitchell has posted a series of images on her personal Instagram over the weekend, with the first post on Saturday proclaiming "Yesterday I married my best friend," along with an image of the couple in front of a fireplace. A number of talent from the wrestling industry commented on the post, including fellow "NXT" colleagues Roxanne Perez, Nikkita Lyons, Joe Gacy, and Cora Jade, as well as former WWE talent such as CJ Perry (formerly known as Lana), former Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo, and Cassie Lee (formerly known as Peyton Royce). Mitchell followed up by posting an image of herself wearing her wedding dress while holding a bunch of flowers.
WWE

