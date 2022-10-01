ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare hosts nurses hiring event with sign-on bonus

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare is hosting a new graduate registered nurse, experienced RN, nurse externs and licensed vocational nurse hiring event. Individuals will be eligible for up to $25,000 in a sign-on bonus depending on their title and specialty. Interviews will be...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Bubba's 33 to bring 200 new jobs to El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 is now hiring for full and part-time positions. The restaurant will be located at 11925 Gateway West Boulevard. It opens in early December. The positions the restaurant is looking to fill are pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts,...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Society
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Society
KFOX 14

All you need to know about El Paso Municipal Rose Garden

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — You wouldn't think of finding roses in the El Paso desert, but a garden that's been open since 1959 pays homage to the beautiful flowers. The El Paso Municipal Rose Garden, located in central, is a place to experience the beauty of roses and other plants.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

WBAMC's new children's waiting room open to all ranks

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The William Beaumont Army Medical Center and the El Paso Armed Services YMCA obtained an exception to policy for their recently opened children’s waiting room. The waiting room will now allow services for all active duty TRICARE beneficiaries and their families who may...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#5k Run#Fun Run#Mobile#Vouchers#Flu Shot#Influenza#Estela Casas Foundation#Breast Cancer Awareness
KFOX 14

One person detained in south central El Paso fire

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso firefighters were at the scene of a fire in South Central El Paso Wednesday morning. This happened just after 4:30 a.m. on the 5700 block of Alameda. Our crews saw several fire units on the scene. El Paso fire dispatchers confirm that...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso Water hosts public meeting to address flooding issues in Central

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A public meeting is scheduled to address Central El Paso's flooding and debris flow issues on Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Albuquerque District) in partnership with El Paso Water are conducting a study to determine how to address these issues in Central El Paso.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Paso residents who recycle energy-sucking appliance can get paid $70

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso residents who recycle their energy appliances can get paid $70. El Paso Electric is promoting the Texas Appliance Recycling Program throughout the whole month of October. Residents can take advantage of the opportunity to recycle their old, energy-sucking refrigerator or freezer to...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Dumpster fire reported in central El Paso alleyway

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Firefighters are responded to a dumpster fire in central El Paso Tuesday morning. The incident was reported around 7:20 a.m. Fire dispatch said the fire was lit behind an alley near Cotton Street and Myrtle Avenue. Our crew is on the scene of the...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Society
KFOX 14

2 men from east El Paso, Lower Valley die from West Nile virus

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Department of Public Health has confirmed two deaths due to the Severe Central Nervous System West Nile Virus (WNV) in El Paso this year. The patients were both men in their 60s and 70s, with underlying medical conditions living...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Semi-truck crash on I-10 near Cotton closes lanes

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police and El Paso fire responded to a 2-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 2 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The right 2 lanes were closed on Interstate 10 east near Cotton. No injuries...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

County commissioners to discuss UMC petition signatures during meeting

El Paso, TX (KFOX14) — The County Commissioners' Court will be providing an update Monday on the petition that was submitted by the LIBRE Initiative last month. The LIBRE Initiative gathered roughly 36,000 signatures for its petition to allow voters to decide whether UMC can issue the Certificates of Obligation.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy