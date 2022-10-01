Read full article on original website
A Texas Mayor is Taking a Risk Funding the Migrants Entering its CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
LIST: Halloween events, attractions that are open in El Paso during Oct. 2022
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Halloween is almost here and there are a variety of events taking place in El Paso area to get you in the spooky spirit. KLAQ Haunted Houses of Terror in far east El Paso:. There is the Resident Evil house and The Devil's Asylum...
Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare hosts nurses hiring event with sign-on bonus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare is hosting a new graduate registered nurse, experienced RN, nurse externs and licensed vocational nurse hiring event. Individuals will be eligible for up to $25,000 in a sign-on bonus depending on their title and specialty. Interviews will be...
Bubba's 33 to bring 200 new jobs to El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso’s new Bubba’s 33 is now hiring for full and part-time positions. The restaurant will be located at 11925 Gateway West Boulevard. It opens in early December. The positions the restaurant is looking to fill are pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts,...
Virtual reality goggles to allow students to tour El Paso Holocaust Museum
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Students in the Borderland will soon be to view virtual exhibits at the El Paso Holocaust Museum. The Junior League of El Paso donated 500 virtual reality goggles and iPads to the museum in downtown. The goggles will allow students to take a virtual...
All you need to know about El Paso Municipal Rose Garden
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — You wouldn't think of finding roses in the El Paso desert, but a garden that's been open since 1959 pays homage to the beautiful flowers. The El Paso Municipal Rose Garden, located in central, is a place to experience the beauty of roses and other plants.
Upper Valley Artist and Farmers Market 'shop local' celebrates 5-year anniversary
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The Upper Valley Artist and Farmers Market celebrated 5 years of local event. The event gives vendors the opportunity to sell their unique and special merchandise to the public. Shoppers enjoyed food and music while browsing local artists jewelry and crafts at the Hobby...
WBAMC's new children's waiting room open to all ranks
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The William Beaumont Army Medical Center and the El Paso Armed Services YMCA obtained an exception to policy for their recently opened children’s waiting room. The waiting room will now allow services for all active duty TRICARE beneficiaries and their families who may...
City sets up cots at El Paso airport for migrants awaiting flights overnight
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — The City of El Paso is setting up cots for migrants inside an area at the "La Placita" room at El Paso Airport, city spokesperson Laura Cruz-Acosta confirmed. She said this was done to help address the migrants who have been staying at the...
One person detained in south central El Paso fire
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX/CBS4) — El Paso firefighters were at the scene of a fire in South Central El Paso Wednesday morning. This happened just after 4:30 a.m. on the 5700 block of Alameda. Our crews saw several fire units on the scene. El Paso fire dispatchers confirm that...
El Paso Water hosts public meeting to address flooding issues in Central
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A public meeting is scheduled to address Central El Paso's flooding and debris flow issues on Wednesday afternoon. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (Albuquerque District) in partnership with El Paso Water are conducting a study to determine how to address these issues in Central El Paso.
El Paso residents who recycle energy-sucking appliance can get paid $70
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso residents who recycle their energy appliances can get paid $70. El Paso Electric is promoting the Texas Appliance Recycling Program throughout the whole month of October. Residents can take advantage of the opportunity to recycle their old, energy-sucking refrigerator or freezer to...
Dumpster fire reported in central El Paso alleyway
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Firefighters are responded to a dumpster fire in central El Paso Tuesday morning. The incident was reported around 7:20 a.m. Fire dispatch said the fire was lit behind an alley near Cotton Street and Myrtle Avenue. Our crew is on the scene of the...
2 men from east El Paso, Lower Valley die from West Nile virus
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Department of Public Health has confirmed two deaths due to the Severe Central Nervous System West Nile Virus (WNV) in El Paso this year. The patients were both men in their 60s and 70s, with underlying medical conditions living...
El Paso County Commissioners cannot move forward with certificates of obligation for UMC
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The petition submitted last month against the issuance of $345 million in certificates of obligation for El Paso County Hospital District is valid. "The county commissioners can't move forward to issue those certificates of obligation because of that 5 percent of registered voters in...
1 person hospitalized following shooting in east El Paso; victims uncooperative
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — One person was taken to an area hospital following a shooting in east El Paso, according to police. Officers with the El Paso Police Department responded to a shooting sometime around midnight Tuesday morning at the 3300 block of Mike Godwin. Police officials said...
Bond reduced for gang member involved in Edith Drive shooting in El Paso's Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting that left a teen injured in a Lower Valley residential neighborhood appeared for a bond hearing. Dante Angel Favela was arrested in the Summer in connection to a shooting on June 1 in the 100 block...
Motorcyclist struck by vehicle in crash along Interstate 10 in El Paso identified
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A motorcyclist killed while riding a Harley Davidson Sunday evening along Interstate 10 was identified. El Paso police identified the man as 38-year-old Martin De la Torre. The crash happened along the interstate near the Lee Trevino exit. 38 –year old Martin De la...
Semi-truck crash on I-10 near Cotton closes lanes
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso police and El Paso fire responded to a 2-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck Wednesday morning. The crash happened at 2 a.m., according to the Texas Department of Transportation. The right 2 lanes were closed on Interstate 10 east near Cotton. No injuries...
County commissioners to discuss UMC petition signatures during meeting
El Paso, TX (KFOX14) — The County Commissioners' Court will be providing an update Monday on the petition that was submitted by the LIBRE Initiative last month. The LIBRE Initiative gathered roughly 36,000 signatures for its petition to allow voters to decide whether UMC can issue the Certificates of Obligation.
