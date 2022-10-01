ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

AOL Corp

Beyoncé Celebrates Her Sister Solange's New Music Made For the New York City Ballet

This week, musical artist Solange debuted the original score she wrote for part of the New York City Ballet's Fall Fashion Gala at Lincoln Center. The music was written for a show titled Play Time and choreographed by Gianna Reisen. The show will be running in October and again in May. The music is being performed by the City Ballet Orchestra and a soloist from her ensemble.
