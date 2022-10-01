Read full article on original website
Related
Breaking: Three Vehicle Accident, One on Fire, at Laurel Road & Parkway in Billings
Just in from the Billings Police Department, a 3 vehicle accident has occurred off of Laurel Road and Parkway. One vehicle is on fire, and the Billings Fire Department is on the scene. Westbound on Laurel Road at Moore Lane is closed right now, please find an alternative route. This...
Billings man dies in ATV crash near Red Lodge
Dale Robert Squires died of blunt force injuries at the scene on mile marker 58 on Highway 212, McQuillan said.
Train derails east of Bridger; 31,000 gallons of gas spill
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday and forced the closure of East Bridger Road at the railroad crossing and South River Road at the Rushwater Road intersection.
1 injured, 1 arrested following shooting at Billings park
The shooting was reported around 7:20 p.m. after several people reported hearing shots at the park, which is home to batting cages, youth football and softball fields and a bus stop.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourbigsky.com
Open house event for Billings Urban Area LRTP
The public is invited to attend an open house for the Billings Urban Area Long-Range Transportation Plan (LRTP). According to the press release, the event is on Thursday, October 6, from 5 to 6:30 in the Community Room at the Billings Public Library. Public input for the updating process of...
Billings elementary school student hit by car while riding bike to school
On Tuesday morning, a 3rd-grade student at Poly Drive Elementary School was riding his bike to school.
yourbigsky.com
Car smashes into concrete barrier 24th and Grand
Billings Fire and police are on scene of a vehicle that smashed into a concrete barrier near the corner of 24th and Grand Avenue. Billings Fire tells Billings Beat the driver did not seem to be impaired and wet roads may have caused the loss of vehicle control. Another truck was also involved.
Car break-ins near Billings West High School causing frustrations
Friday did not get off to a good start for Nadia Stryker. Someone had broken into her brand new Jeep overnight.
IN THIS ARTICLE
After losing everything in house fire, Billings family searching for lost dog
The family said that it all happened within minutes, but Lisa, Ben and their two teenage sons made it out of the home in time.
BREAKING: Billings Police are Investigating an Intense Armed Carjacking
According to a tweet from the Billings Police Department, they are requesting the public's help in investigating an armed carjacking that took place on the corner of 11th Avenue North and North 30th Street at around 12:43 this afternoon (09/30). Police state that the victim was held at gunpoint and...
yourbigsky.com
Billings warns of fraudulent phone calls
The city of Billings is warning citizens of telephone scammers attempting to obtain sensitive credit card information. Public Information Officer for the city of Billings, Victoria Hill, says the latest attempted fraudulent call was a person claiming to the from the Public Works Department, requesting credit card information to avoid a disconnection of services. Hill adds the calls appear to have started last week. Fortunately, customers who reported the calls did not fall for the scam.
yourbigsky.com
Your Big Sky Weather October 4: Sunshine Highs in the 70’s
Enjoy this gorgeous autumn day in Billings; the forecast is calling for mostly dry conditions and warmer today. Tuesday and Wednesday are warm then cooler Thursday and Friday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yourbigsky.com
Hello, Montana – Laurel Chamber of Commerce, Christmas Stroll
Karen Black and Camilla Nelson talk about the great things the Laurel Chamber of Commerce does. With 140 chamber members, the chamber is known for its beautification of the city and just finished creating a lunch area in one of the nearby parks. The chamber is also holding its Christmas Stroll on December 4, which is sure to be a blast. To get involved with the Laurel Chamber of Commerce, stop into the office or fill out an application online.
Billings crime lab finds bizarre ingredients in fentanyl pills
So far in 2022, 20 percent of cases received into the lab contain fentanyl, according to Misty Icard, a chemistry supervisor with the forensic science division.
Alaskan Seafood Guys bringing seafood to Billings
“We saw that we needed to do something a little different. When it comes to seafood, it can be very cool to people, but a lot of the time, it’s a little intimidating," explains Wanderaas.
This is How Serious the Jail Problem is in Billings, Montana
How bad is the crime problem in Billings? How overcrowded is the jail in Billings? If you ask me- this was the biggest news that came out of the Billings City Council meeting on Monday night. I don't know if any of the local Billings news outlets covered this. I...
yourbigsky.com
Your Big Sky Weather October 5: Glorious autumn weather for your week ahead
It really doesn’t get any better than this autumn forecast for Billings!. Gorgeous sunshine with temperatures in the upper 60’s and 70’s for the next seven days. We will see some partly cloudy skies, but this will be ‘autumn as advertised’ for the next week. Get out and enjoy!
wrrnetwork.com
Lander runs all over Cody, leaves on top
CODY – This past Thursday many local Fremont County distance runners traveled to Olive Glenn Country Club to participate in the annual Cody Foxes and Hounds Invitational to show their skills and try to qualify for state in cross country. The race, which spanned 5000 meters like many long...
msuexponent.com
Rape victim sues Billings school district alleging officials failed to protect her from abuse
A former Skyview High School student has filed a federal lawsuit against School District 2 claiming officials failed to stop the harassment she was receiving from a fellow student and his friends. The girl had been sexually assaulted and raped by the student, Brayden Jaymes Pond, who later pleaded guilty...
yourbigsky.com
‘Nature Nuts’: Audubon Society bringing the magic of outdoors to kids
What a great time for kids! They can get out in the fabulous autumn sunshine for a morning of mother nature’s best at the Montana Audubon Center. Children ages one to four (and an accompanying adult) join nature teachers for guided outdoor play, boating, exploring, and walking through nature to learn more about beautiful Montana flora and fauna.
Comments / 0