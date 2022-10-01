Karen Black and Camilla Nelson talk about the great things the Laurel Chamber of Commerce does. With 140 chamber members, the chamber is known for its beautification of the city and just finished creating a lunch area in one of the nearby parks. The chamber is also holding its Christmas Stroll on December 4, which is sure to be a blast. To get involved with the Laurel Chamber of Commerce, stop into the office or fill out an application online.

LAUREL, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO