Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago's Best Pizza Places: A Comprehensive GuideThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
Mayor Lightfoot Expands Paid Parental Leave for All City EmployeesLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
DePaul Latino Law Student Association Hispanic Heritage Month event on 10/6Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Now you can have the most Chicago-y pizza ever shipped directly to your homeJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Preemie born at 23 weeks heads home after over 500 days in the NICULive Action NewsChicago, IL
Related
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man shot woman multiple times in parking lot of Oak Lawn motel: police
OAK LAWN, Ill. - A Chicago man has been arrested for allegedly shooting a woman multiple times at an Oak Lawn motel last week. Howard Williams, 24, faces one count of attempted murder. On Sept. 28, Oak Lawn police responded to a call of shots fired at the JC Miami...
Chicago man charged with shooting 7-year-old on his way to church
CHICAGO - A 22-year-old Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting a 7-year-old boy who was on his way to church over the weekend. Police say Kentrell Gayden was arrested about 40 minutes after shooting and seriously wounding the child – identified as Legend Barr.
fox32chicago.com
Man, 30, shot in Englewood
CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while walking on a sidewalk Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 30-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 10:34 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 6600 block of South Bishop Street, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the calf...
Chicago police locate vehicle involved in Albany Park hit-and-run that killed toddler
CPD said somehow the 18-month-old got out of his parents' car and walked into the street before being hit.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Jury Awards $4.5M to Bystander Injured in Chicago Police Pursuit
A Cook County jury has awarded $4.5 million to a woman who suffered horrific injuries as a result of a Chicago police chase that her attorneys say clearly violated department policy. Following a two-week trial, the jury deliberated Friday and returned the judgment in favor of Shaunte Hill, who said...
fox32chicago.com
Man charged with fatally shooting 2 on Chicago's West Side
CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in connection with a double shooting last September in the Lawndale neighborhood. Absalom Coakley, 29, is accused of shooting two men in the head on Sept. 25 in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue, police said. Police discovered the men,...
Chicago shooting in Auburn Gresham injures 3 men just blocks from St. Sabina church
Three people were shot in Auburn Gresham Tuesday afternoon, just blocks away from St. Sabina church, Chicago police said.
Gang member charged with triple shooting in Humboldt Park, gunning down rival in hair salon
CHICAGO - A reputed gang member suspected of gunning down a rival in a Lawndale hair salon last year was arrested this week after he was implicated in a triple shooting in Humboldt Park, according to Cook County prosecutors. Ishmael Simpson initially came under police scrutiny following a shooting at...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Chicago man sentenced to life in prison for fatal road rage shooting
PLYMOUTH, Minn. - A Chicago man has been sentenced to life in prison for a deadly road rage shooting in Minnesota. The shooting occurred in the Minneapolis suburb of Plymouth. Jamal Smith was found guilty of killing Jay Boughton last year, as he drove his teen son home from a baseball game.
fox32chicago.com
Andrew Hendricks: Missing Chicago man with autism last seen a week ago
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man with autism. Andrew Hendricks, 40, was last seen at 14 West 95th Street on September 28, 2022. According to police, Hendricks is an autistic developmentally delayed adult with severely reduced problem-solving ability and limited verbal communication skills.
Four killed in separate shootings in Gary Indiana since Sunday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Gary, Indiana, are reassuring the public following four murders in less than two days.Today investigators revealed all the victims were targeted. Police wanted to make it clear none of the shootings was related to one another. They said none were drug- or gang-related, and they're not random.The first shooting happened on Sunday. Police said a woman with a gunshot wound was dropped off at Methodist Hospital by someone she knew. She later died from her injuries.At about 7:30 p.m. that same day, police responded to a house at 26th Avenue and Jackson Street, where two...
fox32chicago.com
Woman charged with stabbing 11-year-old boy in Austin
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with stabbing an 11-year-old boy last week in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Alexis Patton, 23, was arrested Sunday in connection with the stabbing of a boy Friday in the 200 block of North Leamington Avenue, according to Chicago police. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox32chicago.com
Chicago armed robbers strike 12 times in 3 hours overnight
CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public about recent armed robberies on the North and West sides, twelve of which happened in the early morning hours of October 3 between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. According to police, in each incident, two to four suspects armed with weapons approached...
Man Arrested for Triple Shooting Charged with Killing Rival Last Year in Hair Salon
A reputed gang member suspected of gunning down a rival in a Lawndale hair salon last year was arrested this week after he was implicated in a triple shooting in Humboldt Park, according to Cook County prosecutors. Ishmael Simpson initially came under police scrutiny following a shooting at Hair Trendsetters...
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder shoots burglary suspect in Chinatown: police
CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder shot a burglary suspect in the stomach in Chinatown Monday night. At about 6:37 p.m., a 32-year-old man was arriving home in the 300 block of West 24th Place when he saw a man burglarizing his residence, police said. The 32-year-old is a valid...
fox32chicago.com
Teen charged with robbing CTA rider on Red Line platform
CHICAGO - A teenage boy has been charged after robbing a man on a CTA Red Line platform Sunday night in the South Loop. The 17-year-old was arrested minutes after he allegedly robbed a 25-year-old man who was on a platform at the Roosevelt Red Line station, according to Chicago police.
Chicago shooting: 7-year-old boy shot when family confronts person breaking into car, CPD says
A person who broke into a family member's car opened fire when they were confronted, CPD said.
Man, 50, shot while driving in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The 50-year-old was driving northbound around 11:24 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Wood Street when someone on the sidewalk started shooting at him, according to Chicago police. The man suffered a...
CBS News
2 teens found dead of gunshot wounds in Gary, Indiana home
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating after two teenage boys were found dead of gunshot wounds in a Gary, Indiana home on Monday morning. Gary police were called to the home in the 2900 block of West 11th Avenue around 7:13 a.m. on Monday, according to a news release. Officers...
CBS News
Man shot and killed in Waukegan
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed early overnight while sitting in a car in north suburban Waukegan. Police said, around midnight Sunday night, officers responded to a call of shots fired at a home in the 1300 block of Chestnut Street. When officers arrived, they found a...
Comments / 0