Chicago, IL

fox32chicago.com

Man, 30, shot in Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot and wounded while walking on a sidewalk Tuesday morning in the Englewood neighborhood. The 30-year-old was walking on the sidewalk around 10:34 a.m. when gunfire broke out in the 6600 block of South Bishop Street, police said. He suffered gunshot wounds to the calf...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man charged with fatally shooting 2 on Chicago's West Side

CHICAGO - A Chicago man was charged with murder in connection with a double shooting last September in the Lawndale neighborhood. Absalom Coakley, 29, is accused of shooting two men in the head on Sept. 25 in the 1300 block of South Harding Avenue, police said. Police discovered the men,...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Andrew Hendricks: Missing Chicago man with autism last seen a week ago

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man with autism. Andrew Hendricks, 40, was last seen at 14 West 95th Street on September 28, 2022. According to police, Hendricks is an autistic developmentally delayed adult with severely reduced problem-solving ability and limited verbal communication skills.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Four killed in separate shootings in Gary Indiana since Sunday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police in Gary, Indiana, are reassuring the public following four murders in less than two days.Today investigators revealed all the victims were targeted. Police wanted to make it clear none of the shootings was related to one another. They said none were drug- or gang-related, and they're not random.The first shooting happened on Sunday. Police said a woman with a gunshot wound was dropped off at Methodist Hospital by someone she knew. She later died from her injuries.At about 7:30 p.m. that same day, police responded to a house at 26th Avenue and Jackson Street, where two...
GARY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Woman charged with stabbing 11-year-old boy in Austin

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with stabbing an 11-year-old boy last week in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side. Alexis Patton, 23, was arrested Sunday in connection with the stabbing of a boy Friday in the 200 block of North Leamington Avenue, according to Chicago police. The...
CHICAGO, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

Chicago armed robbers strike 12 times in 3 hours overnight

CHICAGO - Chicago police are warning the public about recent armed robberies on the North and West sides, twelve of which happened in the early morning hours of October 3 between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m. According to police, in each incident, two to four suspects armed with weapons approached...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Concealed carry holder shoots burglary suspect in Chinatown: police

CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder shot a burglary suspect in the stomach in Chinatown Monday night. At about 6:37 p.m., a 32-year-old man was arriving home in the 300 block of West 24th Place when he saw a man burglarizing his residence, police said. The 32-year-old is a valid...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teen charged with robbing CTA rider on Red Line platform

CHICAGO - A teenage boy has been charged after robbing a man on a CTA Red Line platform Sunday night in the South Loop. The 17-year-old was arrested minutes after he allegedly robbed a 25-year-old man who was on a platform at the Roosevelt Red Line station, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
Fox 32 Chicago

Man, 50, shot while driving in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving Monday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood. The 50-year-old was driving northbound around 11:24 p.m. in the 4300 block of South Wood Street when someone on the sidewalk started shooting at him, according to Chicago police. The man suffered a...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS News

2 teens found dead of gunshot wounds in Gary, Indiana home

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Police are investigating after two teenage boys were found dead of gunshot wounds in a Gary, Indiana home on Monday morning. Gary police were called to the home in the 2900 block of West 11th Avenue around 7:13 a.m. on Monday, according to a news release. Officers...
GARY, IN
CBS News

Man shot and killed in Waukegan

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed early overnight while sitting in a car in north suburban Waukegan. Police said, around midnight Sunday night, officers responded to a call of shots fired at a home in the 1300 block of Chestnut Street. When officers arrived, they found a...
WAUKEGAN, IL

