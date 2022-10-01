ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Golf Digest

Cross-handed college golfer set to make PGA Tour debut at Shriners

If Patrick Welch held the golf club normally—right hand low, left hand high—you wouldn't even notice he was in the field this week at the Shriners Children's Open. But Welch does not hold the golf club normally, and the abnormal always sparks interest from the masses in this sport (see: Wolff, Matthew).
NORMAN, OK
elonnewsnetwork.com

Elon University dance team gets their championship bling

Elon University's dance team at the Oct. 1 football game where Elon beat Richmond 30 to 27. The Elon University dance team received their 2022 national championship rings this weekend — six months after winning the competition in April. The Hip Hop Division 1 champions opened their rings as...
ELON, NC
Sports
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour superstar hilariously lays groundwork for Ryder Cup pick

At this rate, it's probably fair to assume five-time PGA Tour winner, professional swing roaster and LIV critic Max Homa will in all likelihood play his way onto the 2023 U.S. Ryder Cup team. Though that's not to say that he isn't already laying the groundwork for one of Zach...
GOLF

