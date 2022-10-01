Read full article on original website
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Unforced Errors Loom Large Over Pitt Following Loss to Georgia Tech
It’s very difficult to win a football game when the turnover battle is lost, especially when it’s a 3-0 deficit, but it’s even harder when the team losing the turnover battle also commits a plethora of unforced errors. Aside from Pitt’s three second half turnovers leading to...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Die-Hards: Snap Count Check Against Georgia Tech
Pitt’s stunning loss to Georgia Tech was a complete failure on all fronts Saturday night at Acrisure Stadium. It was the kind of loss a program like Pitt cannot afford against an opponent like Georgia Tech. But there can only be one way to go from this point. Pitt...
In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta
Dan Immergluck’s new book, Red Hot City, describes an Atlanta that’s a good place to do business—but increasingly out of reach for many of its longtime residents. In his book, out this month, he details paths taken—and not taken—by policymakers that he says have resulted in a housing crisis that is forcing lower-income, and often Black, families further and further out from the transit, hospitals, and jobs in the city’s core. The post In his new book, GSU professor Dan Immergluck explores the “highly racialized gentrification” that changed Atlanta appeared first on Atlanta Magazine.
Washington Examiner
Report: Atlanta unemployment rebounds while other Georgia cities continue to struggle
(The Center Square) — While Atlanta’s unemployment rate has largely bounced back following the COVID-19 pandemic, two other cities in Georgia are more affected by the nation’s ongoing economic woes, a new analysis revealed. WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranked 180 cities nationwide — including the Georgia...
More than 800 DeKalb teachers enrolled in intensive reading training
The district has invested more than $1 million in federal pandemic aid into the effort so far.
1 Killed In Fatal Pedestrian Crash In Atlanta (Atlanta, GA)
According to the Roswell Police, a fatal crash was reported in Atlanta on Sunday. The authorities reported that 1 person died due to the [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
The Citizen Online
Southside Church acquires The Dottie
Fayetteville, GA – Southside Church is excited to announce that it has acquired The Dottie, an iconic event center located behind City Hall and part of the renovated Triumph Station in Fayetteville’s City Center Park, as the future home of its new Fayetteville campus. The 90-year-old building, formerly...
Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S.
For more than 35 years, Money magazine has been listing the best places to live in the U.S., and, this year, Atlanta tops the list. In the annual ranking, Money examines economic opportunities, quality of life, diversity, and where the best futures lie. According to Money, Atlanta took the top spot because “it is a […] The post Atlanta named the best place to live in the U.S. appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Dedrick Thomas redefines men’s fashion with his special flair
Dedrick Thomas is the secret sauce behind some of the biggest names in Black Hollywood. With a client list that includes heavyweights like Steve Harvey, Samuel L. Jackson, Gucci Mane, Jeezy, T.I., Magic Johnson, and Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, it’s no surprise that Thomas has become a celebrity in his own right. The Pickens, Mississippi, native and Atlanta transplant has created a brand that is synonymous with sophistication and Black excellence. With TSU and PING golf partnerships under his belt, Thomas says he is an entrepreneur at heart. Now the founder of the fashion brand Maison de Hideoki is a living example of a true success story.
1 dead in double shooting, Atlanta police say
ATLANTA — One person is dead and another is recovering from their injuries after a shooting early Sunday morning. It happened around 3 a.m. at an apartment building at 2612 Steele Ave. in southwest Atlanta. Police said one man was shot in the chest and died. A second man...
Georgia man stabbed allegedly by woman he met on a dating app
ATLANTA — A Georgia man was stabbed allegedly by a woman he met on a dating app. According to WSB-TV, police officers were called to a man’s apartment complex near Atlanta around 5:30 a.m. Monday. The man told the officers that he met a woman recently on a dating app and she had allegedly demanded he send her money. She then pulled out a knife and stabbed him.
Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote
There are numerous Black candidates running for statewide offices and on the ballot in these midterm elections. And there will be millions of Black Georgians voting, either during the early voting period or on Election Day, Tuesday, November 8. That said, how many of those voters will be Black men, in particular, is a question […] The post Black Man March attempts to rally Black male vote appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Gov. Kemp called upon to suspend Georgia sheriff accused of groping prominent Atlanta judge
ATLANTA — Lawyers for a prominent Atlanta judge called upon the governor Thursday to suspend a central Georgia sheriff accused of groping her. Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody is facing a misdemeanor charge of sexual battery for allegedly groping Judge Glenda Hatchett at an event. Her attorneys point out...
Crowd protests Iranian government, woman's death in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Iranian Americans in Atlanta and supporters of their movement rallied again Saturday in downtown to draw attention to the country's religious laws and a woman who died at the hands of it, according to demonstrators. Mahsa Amini, 22, died in Iran in the custody of the nation's...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 15-year-old girl who vanished Friday
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for your help finding a missing teenage girl. Zaniyak Brathwaite, 15, was last seen Friday, September 30 in the Northside Drive area of Spalding County. Zaniyak is described as 5 feet 1 inch, 120 pounds...
Being 'held hostage at a traffic light,' spider, lost glasses are among reasons for surge of non-emergency 911 calls in Atlanta
ATLANTA — Non-emergency 911 calls are clogging up Atlanta's E-911 system and taking up dispatchers' valuable time. Now, the city is pleading with people only to call 911 for actual emergencies. Most people expect to spend time waiting at red lights, but that wasn't the case for a driver...
sandiegocountynews.com
Four people plead guilty in scheme to defraud U.S. Department of Education
Four people pleaded guilty Thursday to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds. According to court documents and statements made in connection with their guilty pleas, Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia; and their co-conspirators fraudulently obtained millions of dollars in federal financial aid funds that they misused for their personal benefit. They did so by creating an elaborate sham university – the Columbus, Georgia, satellite campus of the Apex School of Theology.
myasbn.com
Atlanta Mayor Dickens Announces Launch of ATLSuppliers.com, a New One-Stop Shop Supplier Website
ATLANTA, G.A. (October 3, 2022) – Mayor Andre Dickens announced the launch of the City’s new supplier website, ATLSuppliers.com. The new and innovative one-stop shop website—initiated by Chief Procurement Officer Jaideep Majumdar-will offer convenience and a wealth of information for those interested in doing business with the City of Atlanta. The site is filled with all the information a supplier needs, including how to register as a supplier, instructions on how to submit an electronic bid and tips, tools and training sessions for both new and veteran businesses. Additionally, up-to-date information on the City’s procurement process and procedures will be shared, providing more efficient engagement with the procurement process.
Fulton sheriff calls Atlanta’s request for jail study ‘a stall tactic’
Monday’s Atlanta City Council meeting became heated after Fulton County Sheriff Patrick Labat urged them to act faster o...
1 shot, killed at DeKalb apartment complex, police say
CLARKSTON, Ga. — One person is dead after a shooting at a DeKalb County apartment complex Sunday. DeKalb Police are investigating at the apartment complex at the 700 block of North Indian Creek Drive in Clarkston. Investigators are working to determine what led up to the shooting. This is...
