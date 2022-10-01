Read full article on original website
Carmella Shoots Down Claims About Fake Adult Photo Leak of Her and Corey Graves
WWE star Carmella responded to claims made by some social media users about a photo that is gaining a lot of attention on Twitter. She has made it abundantly clear that the woman portrayed in the photo is not her, nor is it her husband, Corey Graves. It would appear...
Eric Bischoff Reflects On Helping Muhammad Ali & Antonio Inoki Reunite For First-Time Since Legendary Fight
Eric Bischoff has done a lot during his 20-plus years in the pro wrestling business, including some noteworthy things that many may not be aware of. The former WWE and WCW on-air performer and behind-the-scenes executive recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio for an interview, during which he spoke about the passing of Japanese pro wrestling legend Antonio Inoki and how he helped facilitate a reunion between the NJPW founder and boxing legend Muhammad Ali.
Photos: Alicia Fox Gets Engaged to Be Married
Alicia Fox is planning to take the next step in her relationship and be married. Recent posts on her fiance’s Instagram reveal that he and the former WWE star have recently confirmed their engagement. Fox’s fiancée, who is known as “Fitz” on his social media platforms, is a musician who has played with both Darkhorse Saloon and Majestic Mother.
CJ Perry (Lana) Discusses Possibly Working for AEW: “I Would Absolutely Love It”
Former WWE star CJ Perry (Lana) recently made an appearance on The Man Made Chronicles podcast, where she discussed the possibility of working for AEW. “I would love to, I mean I love storytelling. I love wrestling and I love the fans. I can’t emphasize enough how much I miss it. I miss the fans, there is nothing like the people and that connection that you have. I love television and movies, but you don’t get that instant gratification. You don’t even know, all you really get is online with the critics. When you are live performing in the wrestling arena, you know exactly how they feel immediately.”
Andrade El Idolo Says He Had a Backstage Issue With Sammy Guevara
Eddie Kingston isn’t the only AEW wrestler who has clashed with Sammy Guevara, as Andrade El Idolo also stated that he had issues with the former TNT Champion. A few months ago, when Guevara returned backstage from a promo segment, Kingston confronted Guevara, and things quickly escalated into a physical altercation between the two of them.
Photos: WWE NXT’s Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell Get Married in Italy
It’s official, Vic Joseph and McKenzie Mitchell are now married. Over the weekend, the WWE NXT couple got married. Mitchell made the announcement on her Instagram account that she and Joseph had tied the knot in Italy on Friday. The couple announced their engagement back in November. PWMania.com would...
WWE Teases a Heel Turn for Top Star on RAW
A top WWE star could be preparing for a heel turn. On tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, AJ Styles and Rey Mysterio were defeated in a tag team match by Damien Priest and Finn Balor. The babyfaces lost because Mysterio was distracted by Dominik at ringside. Rhea Ripley was able to take out Rey at ringside while Styles fought the final moments of the match.
Jim Ross Calls Vince and Stephanie McMahon the Best Attitude Era Heels, Steve Austin
During the latest episode of his podcast, Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed a wide range of topics, one of which was WWE’s Steve Austin and Mr. McMahon, two of the company’s most prominent figures throughout WWE’s history. Here are the highlights:. Steve Austin’s first Stunner on Vince...
Veteran AEW Star Says Goodbye
Andrade El Idolo has been dropping hints over the past week that he may be leaving AEW, as was reported over the weekend. Due to the fact that Tony Khan has stated that he will not be granting any releases, this seems to be more of an angle than an actual departure. Another AEW star has begun to hint that this will be his final match.
Charlotte Flair Hints at Possible Feud With Bianca Belair When She Returns
Since Ronda Rousey defeated Charlotte Flair in an I Quit Match at WrestleMania Backlash in May, Flair has not been seen on WWE television. Flair lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Rousey in the match. This may, however, be about to change in the near future. Flair was featured...
Video: Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle Brawl After WWE RAW Goes Off The Air
In the buildup to their match at Extreme Rules, Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle did not touch one other during Monday night’s episode of RAW due to a No Contact policy. However, it appears that the clause was not in place after the show had ended and the broadcast went off the air.
WWE Star Returns to NXT, Tag Team Reunites
Veer Mahaan appeared in a backstage segment on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT. Veer appeared after Sanga was shown discussing the final slot in the North American Title match scheduled for the Halloween Havoc show with Nathan Frazier. Frazier left, leaving Mahaan and Sanga staring at each other.
Freddie Prinze Jr. Reveals That He Made an Offer to Bray Wyatt
Freddie Prinze Jr. was asked about the wrestling promotion that he is working on getting started during the most recent episode of the “Wrestling With Freddie” podcast, and he was asked if he can give an update on it:. “I’m still moving forward. I have a finished draft,...
Update on Buff Bagwell Following His Relapse and Stay in Rehab
Former WWE/WCW star Buff Bagwell provided an update on his sobriety after a stint in rehab via the DDP Yoga YouTube channel. Bagwell stated that before entering rehab, he was working on the “Change Or Die” project, which documented his addiction issues, but he wasn’t staying clean every day. Bagwell stated that when an intervention was done on him, he initially refused to go to rehab.
Seth Rollins Poses With Top WWE Stars as Rhe Shield at WWE Live Event
At a WWE live event that took place over the weekend in Bismarck, North Dakota, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, and The Miz did their best impressions of members of The Shield. During the main event, Street Fight, the three men used the famous hand pose used by the Shield, which resulted in loud boos from the fans at the Bismarck Event Center. The match was against Bobby Lashley, Dolph Ziggler, and Kevin Owens.
Alexa Bliss to have a dramatic character change
Although for a long time she was front and center in the WWE roster, in recent months and years, Alexa Bliss has faded from the spotlight. This became even more apparent when, for the first time in years, Bliss main-evented Raw in a singles match. For the eagle-eyed bettors calculating...
Another Bray Wyatt Hint Was Dropped During a WWE RAW Match
On Monday’s WWE RAW, a sign was shown that appears to provide additional evidence that Bray Wyatt will return in the near future. During the match between Angelo Dawkins and Solo Sikoa, a member of the crowd was seen carrying a sign that read “WYYT RABAT” while walking around. Additionally, there was a white rabbit visible in the upper right-hand corner of the sign. You’ll find the sign above and below.
Dan Lambert Talks About His Status With AEW
Dan Lambert recently appeared as a guest on the Insight with Chris Van Vliet podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the American Top Team founder and AEW performer spoke about his status with AEW, being a heat magnet as a pro wrestling performer, his involvement in the business before joining AEW and more.
William Regal Discusses Sasha Banks Seeking Advice From Him
On the latest episode of his podcast, “Gentleman Villain,” William Regal covered a wide variety of topics. During it, he recalled Sasha Banks coming to him for advice and reassurance. Regal said, “At least once, [Sasha]’s come to me,” Regal said, and it would lead to Regal asking...
Eddie Kingston Reveals Specific Match That Influenced Him
Eddie Kingston is a huge fan of Japanese wrestling, and he has been known to sing the praises of the wrestling greats who got their start in Japan. He has stated in the past that he believes there have only been two perfect wrestlers throughout history, and those wrestlers are Kenta Kobashi and Terry Funk.
