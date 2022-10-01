Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Few Days Ago, A 'Man' Savagely Beat a Woman. Apparently, She Had The Audacity to Ignore His Advances. (Opinion)justpene50Queens, NY
Buried Under 175 Water Street in New York City is An 18th Century British Merchant ShipYana BostongirlManhattan, NY
4 Cities in New York Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensNew York City, NY
How-To: Farm Cannabis In NY using a Multi-Stage Micro-GroweryFarmer BobCatNew York City, NY
Aaron Judge's Historic 62nd Home RunTerry MansfieldBronx, NY
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Blasts Kyrie Irving For Posting Conspiracy Theory Video From Alex Jones On Instagram: "Kyrie Irving Would Be Dismissed As A Comical Buffoon If It Weren't For His Influence Over Young People Who Look Up To Athletes."
Kyrie Irving has received a lot of criticism over the course of the last season, largely due to his part-time status and refusal to get vaccinated for COVID-19 so that he could be a full-time player. However, some of the recent noise surrounding Kyrie Irving did not focus on him...
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Disagree With Bam Adebayo After He Said He, Draymond Green, And Giannis Antetokounmpo Are The Only Players Who Can Defend 1-5 Positions
Without a good defense, winning games in the NBA is tough. While most fans love the extravagant scoring runs and moves, having a great defense is equally important. We have seen countless times when a defensive team has given an offensive team a run for their money. In the current...
Observations from Ben Simmons' Nets debut in preseason loss to Sixers
Ben Simmons made his long-awaited debut for the Brooklyn Nets in Monday’s preseason game hosting the Philadelphia 76ers. Not only was it Simmons’ first game with the Nets, but it was also his first game in over a year — since his former Sixers’ infamous Game 7 loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 Eastern Conference semifinals.
Washington Square News
A guide to the New York Knicks’ 2022-23 season
For Knicks fans, watching their team miss the playoffs is nothing new, as the team has made the playoffs just once since the 2012-13 season. However, their shocking playoff appearance two seasons ago in 2020-21 gave the fan base new life. Unfortunately, the Knicks’ success was short-lived, and they missed the postseason spot the next season.
Report: Giants could bring back former Pro Bowl player
The New York Giants have dealt with some injuries in their secondary through the early part of the season, and that has led them to explore a reunion with a player who used to be the anchor of their defense. Free agent safety Landon Collins is scheduled to visit with...
Kevin Durant's Viral Tweet About Aaron Rodgers
On Sunday, the Green Bay Packers defeated the New England Patriots, and after the game, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant sent out a tweet about Aaron Rodgers.
Brooklyn Nets Starting Lineup Against Philadelphia 76ers
The Brooklyn Nets have announced their starting lineup for Monday night's game against the Philadelphia 76ers.
Teammates Continue to Marvel at Bol Bol’s Unique Talent
ORLANDO - Terrence Ross, the oldest player on the 2022-23 Orlando Magic, had some flattering things to say about his tallest teammate, Bol Bol. “He’s just a freak,” Ross said. “I don’t know, it’s hard to really describe Bol. He is seven-foot-three, moves like a guard, can shoot threes, light on his feet…Nobody has ever seen anybody play like this.”
Are the New York Giants actually legit?
Your browser does not support iframes. Credit is due where it’s due: Brian Daboll’s New York Giants have gotten off to a fast 3-1 start. That’s a major improvement over where they were this time last year, which was 1-3 and fresh off their first victory of the year. This team is playing better football than a year ago, that part can’t be debated. Saquon Barkley is back to his incredible self, the defense has played well for the most part, and the Giants are off to their best start in years.
Report: LA Clippers Expected to Sign Two New Free Agents
Two free agents are expected to sign with the Clippers
Astros’ Justin Verlander pulled after five no-hit innings, Phillies break up combined no-hitter in ninth
Houston Astros ace Justin Verlander did not allow a hit in five innings and was pulled from the game after 77 pitches. Houston did not allow a hit until the ninth inning.
