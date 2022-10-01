Robert Eldridge McKinney, Jr. passed peacefully from this earth to his heavenly home on Friday, September 30, 2022. He was born at home on June 28, 1940 in Emerald, Mississippi to his loving parents Robert Eldridge McKinney, Sr. & Ethel Jane Allen McKinney. He attended St. Mary Of the Pines until he started school at Magnolia High School where he graduated in 1958. He was a man of many talents and skills. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and later joined the Merchant Marines. Robert traveled the world working as a master electrician in the oil and gas industry for over 35 years. He was also an excellent welder. Robert was fiercely loyal to those he loved. He was selfless and generous to many. His love of his family and friends was most important. He shared two children through his marriage to Myrtie Newman, Robert Eldridge McKinney, III and Clifton Newman McKinney. He is survived by his children, Robert Eldridge McKinney, III (K. Jennifer Horne McKinney), Clifton Newman McKinney (Pamela Rogers McKinney), Sallie Wofford Jackson, and William Wofford (Geneva); grandchildren, Ashleigh Victoria McKinney, Hope McKinney Easley (Joe), Laurel McKinney, Emily F. Chustz (Matthew), Ian McKinney (Carrissa), Olivia McKinney, Mac McKinney, Nicholas Jackson, Neva, Will, and Sarah Wofford; great-grandchildren, Cayman Boone, Sterling White, and Avilene McKinney. Also survived by his longtime companion, Myrtie N. Wofford; siblings and spouses, Pat and Vivian McKinney, Perry and Liz McKinney, Charles and Sheree McKinney and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Robert is preceded in death by his parents. His favorite quote to tell his children and grandchildren was "It is the responsibility of the strong to care for the weak." He lived his life by this motto to the fullest. He was a spiritual person who loved God. He showed his faith by his deeds. He will forever be loved and missed. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Milton Bourgue. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

