Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
an17.com
FOOTBALL: SLU climbs in national rankings
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University football team moved up to 19th in the Stats Perform FCS Top 25 and 20th in the AFCA FCS Coaches Top 25 polls released on Monday. Southeastern (3-2, 1-0 SLC), which moved back into the polls last week, climbed two spots in...
an17.com
SOCCER: SLU falls to Lamar
HAMMOND, La. – The Southeastern Louisiana University women’s soccer team fell to the Lamar Cardinals in Strawberry Stadium 1-0. Southeastern (4-4-1, 2-2-1 SLC) fell in a defensive match to undefeated Lamar (9-0-1, 6-0-0 SLC) at home on Sunday afternoon. Lamar’s Christine Kitaru scored the sole goal of the match with an assist from Kaisa Juvonen in the 16th minute of the match. Throughout the entire match, Lamar controlled the field with 10 shots and five shots on goal compared to Southeastern’s three shots and three shots on goal.
an17.com
Southeastern celebrates Homecoming Week
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University will celebrate Homecoming Week Oct. 2 – 8 with a myriad of spirited activities capped by tailgating, reunions, a parade and football action in Strawberry Stadium. With the theme “Roomie in the Jungle,” Homecoming 2022 is being sponsored by the Alumni Office with...
an17.com
Lena Mae Joiner
Lena Mae Joiner passed away on Sunday, October 2, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 83. She was born on Saturday, July 1, 1939 in Hammond, Louisiana to the late Rosalie Lilly Buzetta Pellichino and the late Tony Pellichino. She was a resident of Hammond, Louisiana. Lena is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
an17.com
William M. Adam
William M. Adam, at the age of 71, entered eternal rest peacefully on Sunday morning, October 2, 2022, at Forest Manor Nursing Home surrounded by his loving family. He was born in New Orleans, Louisiana on September 17, 1951, to Raymond William Adam and Abbie Ann Cathcart Adam. William affectionally...
an17.com
Dennis Joseph Ducote, Jr.
Dennis Joseph Ducote, Jr., passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 65. He was a resident of Independence, who was born on Tuesday, November 6, 1956 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Dennis and Kathleen Ducote. Dennis was truly an amazing family man and a friend to all he knew. He did everything he could for his whole family. Dennis was the hardest worker, was very proud of his business and all the tools he's earned over the years. You couldn't find a more fair & honest man. He went above & beyond to provide, help, and support his wife, kids, and grandkids anytime they needed it. Dennis was very respected and admired by many for these great qualities. He was always happy to see everyone and even had funny nicknames for many. Everyone enjoyed hearing his funny stories; he always enjoyed a good laugh whether it was his family or the people around him. Dennis was known for telling his recycled, yet hilarious jokes and one-of-a-kind catchphrases. He enjoyed doing a little fishing when he wasn't working and like to grow his own veggies, fruits, and peppers. What he enjoyed most was hanging out or celebrating with his family. Dennis was always smiling and enjoyed seeing everyone having a good time together.
an17.com
Anthony Tony Domiano, Jr.
Anthony Tony Domiano, Jr., of Independence, Louisiana, passed away at North Oaks Hospital on Friday, September 30, 2022, at the age of 64. He was born on November 16, 1957, in New Orleans, Louisiana, the son of the late Anthony Tony Domiano, Sr., and Leatrice Hano Domiano. Tony was the owner and trainer of Shady Tree Stables.
an17.com
Ethel Jewel Byrd Vernon
Mrs. Ethel Jewel Byrd Vernon, 78, of Bogalusa, LA, gained her wings peacefully in her sleep, on Sunday, October 2nd, 2022. Jewel, as she was affectionately known by family and friends, was born in Poplarville, Mississippi to the union of Robert and Revie Connerly Byrd Lampley on September 17, 1944. She was the second child born to this union.
IN THIS ARTICLE
an17.com
Cathleen Faye Taylor Lee
Catherine "Faye" Taylor Lee was born on August 11, 1949 to the late Wiley and Norma Taylor in Bogalusa La. Faye attended and graduated from Washington Parish High School, she later moved to Washington D.C. along with her two sons, and attended Armstrong Adult Education Center, where she also graduated and became employed for the United States Government Publishing Office. On July 21, 1973 Faye married Silas Conerly and to this union one daughter was born Pokeila Conerly Miller, she later divorced and moved back to Louisiana and became employed for the Franklinton Police Department for many years. After her departure from the Police Department, she worked as a CNA where she later retired.
an17.com
LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station hosts Fall Fest, plant sale this Saturday
The LSU AgCenter Hammond Research Station will hold its second Fall Fest and Plant Sale on Saturday, October 8, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the Hammond Research Station (21549 Old Covington Highway, Hammond, LA 70403). This family-friendly event is free and open to the public. Hundreds of plants,...
Louisiana man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing.
an17.com
Richard L. Thomas, Sr.
Richard L. Thomas, Sr., 92, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away Thursday, September 29, 2022. Visitation Friday, October 7, 2022, from 4-8 p.m., at N.A. James Funeral Home, 1601 W. Thomas St., Hammond, LA. Funeral service 10 a.m., on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2503 Old Baton Rouge Hwy, Hammond, LA 70403. Interment Holly Gardens Cemetery.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
radionwtn.com
2022 Pride Of Obion County Deanna Chappell Passes Away
Troy, Tenn.–Deanna Adams Chappell, who had earlier been named the 2022 Pride of Obion County, has passed away. Mrs. Chappell was 73 and passed away Sunday, October 2 at her home in Troy. There will be a private graveside service held. Mrs. Chappell was to be honored at the...
an17.com
Robert Eldridge McKinney, Jr.
Robert Eldridge McKinney, Jr. passed peacefully from this earth to his heavenly home on Friday, September 30, 2022. He was born at home on June 28, 1940 in Emerald, Mississippi to his loving parents Robert Eldridge McKinney, Sr. & Ethel Jane Allen McKinney. He attended St. Mary Of the Pines until he started school at Magnolia High School where he graduated in 1958. He was a man of many talents and skills. He served his country in the U.S. Navy and later joined the Merchant Marines. Robert traveled the world working as a master electrician in the oil and gas industry for over 35 years. He was also an excellent welder. Robert was fiercely loyal to those he loved. He was selfless and generous to many. His love of his family and friends was most important. He shared two children through his marriage to Myrtie Newman, Robert Eldridge McKinney, III and Clifton Newman McKinney. He is survived by his children, Robert Eldridge McKinney, III (K. Jennifer Horne McKinney), Clifton Newman McKinney (Pamela Rogers McKinney), Sallie Wofford Jackson, and William Wofford (Geneva); grandchildren, Ashleigh Victoria McKinney, Hope McKinney Easley (Joe), Laurel McKinney, Emily F. Chustz (Matthew), Ian McKinney (Carrissa), Olivia McKinney, Mac McKinney, Nicholas Jackson, Neva, Will, and Sarah Wofford; great-grandchildren, Cayman Boone, Sterling White, and Avilene McKinney. Also survived by his longtime companion, Myrtie N. Wofford; siblings and spouses, Pat and Vivian McKinney, Perry and Liz McKinney, Charles and Sheree McKinney and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Robert is preceded in death by his parents. His favorite quote to tell his children and grandchildren was "It is the responsibility of the strong to care for the weak." He lived his life by this motto to the fullest. He was a spiritual person who loved God. He showed his faith by his deeds. He will forever be loved and missed. Visitation at McKneely Funeral Home, Kentwood, from 9:00AM until religious services at 11:00AM on Tuesday, October 4, 2022. Services conducted by Rev. Milton Bourgue. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.
Country music legend Loretta Lynn dies, from Kentucky coal miner’s daughter to pinnacle of music
Loretta Lynn, the Kentucky coal miner’s daughter whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90. In a statement provided to The Associated Press, Lynn’s family said she...
Louisiana Tickets Claim Big Powerball Prizes
Louisiana sold tickets lay claim to top prizes in Saturday's Powerball drawing. Check your tickets.
an17.com
Dr. Romeo “Romy” Hernandez
Dr. Romeo “Romy” Hernandez, age 83, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Covington, LA. He was born on November 2, 1938 in Tiaong, Quezon, Philippines to Francisco Hernandez and Josefa Hernandez. He was the sixth of ten siblings. He attended San Beda College, studied Pre-Medicine...
an17.com
Denicola returns to Pathways Program as instructor
LIVINGSTON, La. – Anthony Denicola was never inspired by the traditional coursework his teachers in Live Oak tasked him with managing. By the time he completed eighth grade at Live Oak Middle School, he described himself as “uninterested, unengaged and unhappy” with school. He had settled on believing that he was not a very good student.
an17.com
Leadership Tangipahoa visits Parish Government to kick off fall semester
Leadership Tangipahoa class of 2022-2023 is off to a strong start with tours focused on Parish Government. Our class was very excited to see one another at the Tangipahoa Parish Convention and Visitors Bureau, where we loaded on buses and headed to Amite for a full day of learning. Our...
an17.com
Killian, Albany, and French Settlement candidates square off in forum Thursday night
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidates’ forum for Thursday, October 6, 2022. The event will begin with an open reception from 5:15 p.m. until 6 p.m. The program will begin at 6 p.m. To date, eleven of the eighteen candidates invited have confirmed they plan...
Comments / 0