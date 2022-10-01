ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dayton.com

MetroParks seeks volunteers to help beautify parks

Help Five Rivers MetroParks clean up and beautify local parks during Make a Difference Day. From 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 22, volunteers will work at nearly 20 different sites in the Dayton area to prepare parks for the winter. Tasks include removing invasive species, planting trees and more.
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

HALLOWEEN FUN GUIDE: Frightful fare in full swing across Dayton area

Several Halloween-themed events around the region are underway. Spooky season is in full swing throughout the Dayton area with multiple haunted attractions guaranteed to be scary and frightful. From haunted houses and trails to wagon rides and movies, the Miami Valley has several Halloween-themed events. If you would like your...
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

NEW DETAILS: Chipotle restaurant expanding to another site in Dayton market

RIVERSIDE — A national restaurant chain popular in the Dayton area has plans for a new site in Riverside. Land at 4215 Linden Ave., just east of Woodman Drive, has been sold, and a Chipotle Mexican Grill is proposed there, records show. Riverside’s planning commission has approved a site plan for the restaurant.
DAYTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Survey reveals some reasons behind chronic absenteeism in Dayton Public Schools

DAYTON, Ohio — In every area evaluated, the state reported in its annual report card that Dayton Public Schools needed support in order to meet academic achievement standards. Superintendent Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli told Spectrum News 1 in mid-September that they were seeing absence levels above 50% with many high...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
City
Dayton, OH
State
Florida State
City
Florida, OH
City
Kettering, OH
City
Van Buren, OH
Dayton, OH
Education
WDTN

Huber Heights residents take part in ‘shoot, don’t shoot’ scenarios

The Huber Heights Police Division partnered with the Miami Valley Crime Prevention Association for a Crime Prevention Academy. People learned statistics, how to design their homes to prevent crime, and what to do in a dangerous event or active shooter situation; but it was the "shoot, don't shoot" scenarios that people said were the most eye-opening.
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Tree#A Christmas Memory#Kettering University#Linus College#The University Of Dayton#The Decorations Committee#Ud#Ohio Task Force 1#Florida Walsh#A Dayton Public School
WHIO Dayton

Making A Difference: No Place Like Home

DAYTON — Vendola Lawrence will be the first to tell you nothing ever stays the same. But not even she was prepared for the changes she saw to her childhood home’s neighborhood in west Dayton. Vendola returned a couple years ago after she had moved away in 1989...
DAYTON, OH
udayton.edu

Greater West Dayton Incubator accepting microloan applications

The Greater West Dayton Incubator is accepting applications for a new round of microloans supporting Black, women and other underrepresented and underresourced business owners as well as those serving the Greater West Dayton community. “These microloans help create more equitable economic opportunities for business owners who have been historically marginalized,”...
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
1017thepoint.com

250-PERSON HIRING EVENT, ANNEXATION HIGHLIGHT LEWISBURG GROWTH

(Lewisburg, OH)--Growth is coming to the Lewisburg area of Preble County. A hiring event is coming soon for the Royal Canin development. That pet food manufacturer is expected to hire 250 people at its new facility just south of I-70. An area nearby that will be used for a housing development has been annexed into the village. The new land should be in Lewisburg’s possession by the end of the year. There’s no word on a specific date for the hiring event.
LEWISBURG, OH
dayton.com

New simulated golf experience with food, drinks coming to The Greene

Off Par Golf & Social, a unique take on golf with a social environment, is expected to open at The Greene Town Center in early winter. Nick Loftis, principal owner of Off Par Golf & Social, said he is excited to bring something to the Dayton area many golfers have never experienced before.
DAYTON, OH
dayton247now.com

Family-owned Dayton marketing firm relocating after 55 years

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton-area marketing and advertising firm is relocating after 55 years in the same building. It will now add to the vibrancy in the city core. Family-owned The Ohlmann Group will move to the 130 Building on Second Street. The move puts the company...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Downtown Dayton Kicks off Fall with “First Friday” Events

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Grab your flannels! It’s time to get outside and explore Downtown Dayton. This Friday, October 7th is “First Friday” and you won’t want to miss a second of it. Jess Sands from DDP stops by to talk about the fun activities in store!
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

When will we see our first snow in Dayton?

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The recent periods of colder than normal temperatures have some thinking about the first snow of the season. While we are not quite there yet, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, the earliest date of measurable snow in Dayton occurred on October 18. On that date, Dayton picked up […]
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy