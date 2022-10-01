Read full article on original website
Downtown Dayton's First Friday, Fall Edition! Things to do this Friday, October 7, 2022.Everything Kaye!Dayton, OH
Benefits of having a Fall Yard Sale, plus list of October, 2022 Fall Yard Sales around Ohio.Everything Kaye!Ohio State
Taco Bell Is Testing Vegan Carne Asada SteakVegOut MagazineDayton, OH
4 Places To Get Pho in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Places To Get Donuts in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
dayton.com
MetroParks seeks volunteers to help beautify parks
Help Five Rivers MetroParks clean up and beautify local parks during Make a Difference Day. From 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 22, volunteers will work at nearly 20 different sites in the Dayton area to prepare parks for the winter. Tasks include removing invasive species, planting trees and more.
dayton.com
HALLOWEEN FUN GUIDE: Frightful fare in full swing across Dayton area
Several Halloween-themed events around the region are underway. Spooky season is in full swing throughout the Dayton area with multiple haunted attractions guaranteed to be scary and frightful. From haunted houses and trails to wagon rides and movies, the Miami Valley has several Halloween-themed events. If you would like your...
dayton.com
NEW DETAILS: Chipotle restaurant expanding to another site in Dayton market
RIVERSIDE — A national restaurant chain popular in the Dayton area has plans for a new site in Riverside. Land at 4215 Linden Ave., just east of Woodman Drive, has been sold, and a Chipotle Mexican Grill is proposed there, records show. Riverside’s planning commission has approved a site plan for the restaurant.
spectrumnews1.com
Survey reveals some reasons behind chronic absenteeism in Dayton Public Schools
DAYTON, Ohio — In every area evaluated, the state reported in its annual report card that Dayton Public Schools needed support in order to meet academic achievement standards. Superintendent Superintendent Elizabeth Lolli told Spectrum News 1 in mid-September that they were seeing absence levels above 50% with many high...
Humane Society of Greater Dayton to give away new car
The drawing will take place on Saturday, Dec. 17 at 2 p.m.
Huber Heights residents take part in ‘shoot, don’t shoot’ scenarios
The Huber Heights Police Division partnered with the Miami Valley Crime Prevention Association for a Crime Prevention Academy. People learned statistics, how to design their homes to prevent crime, and what to do in a dangerous event or active shooter situation; but it was the "shoot, don't shoot" scenarios that people said were the most eye-opening.
Celebrating National Taco Day in the Miami Valley
West Social Tap and Table is celebrating with taco specials and $5 margaritas. They will also be celebrating the day with a live DJ performance, starting Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
Wish granted for 7-year-old Dayton Children’s patient
Since Irelynn was unable to go to Disney World to meet her favorite Disney Princess, Belle, the Dayton and Southwest Ohio Chapter of A Special Wish Foundation brought Belle to her.
Making A Difference: No Place Like Home
DAYTON — Vendola Lawrence will be the first to tell you nothing ever stays the same. But not even she was prepared for the changes she saw to her childhood home’s neighborhood in west Dayton. Vendola returned a couple years ago after she had moved away in 1989...
‘Bites in the Heights’ to take place at the Rose Music Center on Saturday
The fourth annual Bites in the Heights Food Truck event takes place at the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Guests can grab food and enjoy drink specials at any of the 15 local food trucks outside of the main gate, according to the Huber Heights Community Engagement Specialist.
dayton.com
DAYTON EATS: Tipp City chef shines in first Diced Dayton Chef’s Challenge
Katy Evans leads the kitchen at Coldwater Cafe. Katy Evans, executive chef at Coldwater Cafe in Tipp City, walked away with top honors from the first Diced in Dayton Chef’s Challenge. Evans was among 11 area chefs who joined forces a few weeks ago for the new event to...
udayton.edu
Greater West Dayton Incubator accepting microloan applications
The Greater West Dayton Incubator is accepting applications for a new round of microloans supporting Black, women and other underrepresented and underresourced business owners as well as those serving the Greater West Dayton community. “These microloans help create more equitable economic opportunities for business owners who have been historically marginalized,”...
1017thepoint.com
250-PERSON HIRING EVENT, ANNEXATION HIGHLIGHT LEWISBURG GROWTH
(Lewisburg, OH)--Growth is coming to the Lewisburg area of Preble County. A hiring event is coming soon for the Royal Canin development. That pet food manufacturer is expected to hire 250 people at its new facility just south of I-70. An area nearby that will be used for a housing development has been annexed into the village. The new land should be in Lewisburg’s possession by the end of the year. There’s no word on a specific date for the hiring event.
dayton.com
New simulated golf experience with food, drinks coming to The Greene
Off Par Golf & Social, a unique take on golf with a social environment, is expected to open at The Greene Town Center in early winter. Nick Loftis, principal owner of Off Par Golf & Social, said he is excited to bring something to the Dayton area many golfers have never experienced before.
dayton247now.com
Family-owned Dayton marketing firm relocating after 55 years
DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) -- A Dayton-area marketing and advertising firm is relocating after 55 years in the same building. It will now add to the vibrancy in the city core. Family-owned The Ohlmann Group will move to the 130 Building on Second Street. The move puts the company...
‘We are not defined by our mistakes’: 75 women graduate college from inside prison walls
DAYTON, Ohio — A college graduation ceremony took place in Ohio in a place you would least expect it — behind barbed wire. “I made a lot of mistakes,” graduate Joy said. “I wanted to show my daughters different.”. On Sept. 29, 75 women at the...
WDTN
Downtown Dayton Kicks off Fall with “First Friday” Events
DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Grab your flannels! It’s time to get outside and explore Downtown Dayton. This Friday, October 7th is “First Friday” and you won’t want to miss a second of it. Jess Sands from DDP stops by to talk about the fun activities in store!
Hurricane Ian: People gather for balloon tribute for local woman killed in Florida
DAYTON — We have learned a woman from the Miami Valley is among the victims of Hurricane Ian. Nishelle Harris-Miles died when the hurricane made its way through Fort Myers last week, according to family. NewsCenter 7 talked with her in 2019 when her brother was killed in a...
dayton.com
TODAY: Jubie’s Creamery celebrates National Taco Day with Choco Tacos
Jubie’s Creamery is bringing back their homemade Choco Tacos for National Taco Day today. Julie Domicone, who owns the ice cream shop with her father, Fred, and mother, Stacey, told Dayton.com they first tried the Choco Tacos on Cinco de Mayo the year after they opened in Fairborn. “They...
When will we see our first snow in Dayton?
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The recent periods of colder than normal temperatures have some thinking about the first snow of the season. While we are not quite there yet, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington, Ohio, the earliest date of measurable snow in Dayton occurred on October 18. On that date, Dayton picked up […]
