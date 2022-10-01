For crying out loud it’s needed on today’s society because of all the shoplifting so they can identify the thief!! YOU GO WALMART!!👏👏🤷♀️🙄
nice see if that takes from the people that are hungry trying to use new technology it's probably expanded across everywhere just they happen to get caught yep see what happens when you destroy all small businesses that's just my opinion taking away from the individual to be corporate so more of you can control when it goes on in the world and I'm not saying it's just a Walmart I'm just saying in general
well if you think it violated your biometric data policy then stay the hell out of Walmart and or don't commit crimes and you'll have to worry about your data
Related
Google settles lawsuit alleging violation of Illinois’ biometric laws
Everything To Know About The Google Class-Action Settlement For Illinois Residents
Illinois opens first cannabis ‘craft grow’
Up to $700 for IL residents: How to get your tax rebate check
IN THIS ARTICLE
Illinois treasurer discussed program for people with disability
Citizen-Activists Reject “Empty Threats” of Lawsuits from Awake Illinois
Schnucks Introduces Flexforce Employment Option
2022 Illinois Income and Property Tax Rebates: Deadline for Form Nears
The Illinois biometric law companies violate, resulting in big payouts
Ameren Illinois’ prices up 126% compared to last year
Mine subsidence is a problem along Illinois Route 161
Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act up for vote in Joliet
Op-Ed: Illinois government unions ask voters to cement their dominion
Pritzker instructs Illinois Department of Revenue to temporarily suspend fuel tax
Tax rebates 2022: Illinois deadline to claim $700 rebate just 13 days away
Hy-Vee recalls cheese sold in SD, Iowa over Listeria
Illinois DOT weighing EV tax to offset gas tax revenue loss
Suburban Chicago Mayors Vow to Fight Rail Merger
Calculator shows possible tax increase of Illinois labor amendment
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: COVID Tests, BA.5 Declines, What to Do If You Have Virus
NBC Chicago
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 35