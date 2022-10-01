Read full article on original website
Playoff-bound Mariners expect Julio Rodriguez back for final series
The Seattle Mariners are close to being whole for their first postseason trip since 2001. It might be too late to secure home-field advantage in the American League’s wild-card round, however. The Mariners expect to activate Rookie of the Year front-runner Julio Rodriguez from the 10-day injured list (lower...
Jays visit Baltimore with eyes on top wild card
The Toronto Blue Jays might be turning it on at just the right time. Already locked into the postseason, the Blue Jays can clinch home field for the wild-card round with the right results early this week. There are three chances to do that, beginning Monday night to open a...
Mariners to start playoffs on road, Haggerty hurts leg
SEATTLE (AP)The Seattle Mariners will start their first playoff trip in two decades on the road after a costly 4-3 loss Monday night to the Detroit Tigers, who got a two-run homer from Javier Baez. Sam Haggerty singled with two outs in the ninth inning and hurt his left groin...
Mariners fret about Sam Haggerty before DH with Tigers
It was an unsurprising Sam Haggerty move. Trailing the Detroit Tigers by a run with two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning Monday night, the Seattle Mariners needing a victory to maintain their hopes of playing host to a wild-card playoff series, Haggerty singled to center and then stole second.
Gonsolin returns from IL for Dodgers in 2-1 loss to Rockies
LOS ANGELES (AP)All-Star pitcher Tony Gonsolin tossed two innings in his return from the injured list, an encouraging sign for the playoff-bound Los Angeles Dodgers in their 2-1 loss to the Colorado Rockies on Monday night. Trayce Thompson homered for the NL West champions, who have already clinched home-field advantage...
Brewers’ playoff hopes end despite 6-5 win over Diamondbacks
MILWAUKEE (AP)The Milwaukee Brewers’ dramatic late-inning comeback could only keep their playoff hopes alive for another nine minutes. Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning rally and singled home the winning run in the 10th, but the Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday night despite a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Braves visit Marlins attempting to clinch 5th straight NL East title
Braves visit Marlins attempting to clinch 5th straight NL East title. The Atlanta Braves can clinch their fifth straight National League East championship with one win during their three-game series against the host Miami Marlins, which begins Monday. The Braves (100-59) lowered their magic number to one by sweeping the...
Disappointed Brewers shoot for another win over D-backs
After a disappointing end to their faint wild-card hopes, the Milwaukee Brewers will have to regroup against Arizona ace right-hander Zac Gallen in the second game of the season-ending series against the visiting Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Gallen (12-3, 2.46 ERA) will be opposed by Milwaukee left-hander Eric Lauer (10-7, 3.83).
Padres, Giants both have something left to prove
The San Diego Padres are headed to the playoffs, although they still don’t know where they will be playing next weekend. The San Francisco Giants also have some unfinished business as they play the penultimate game of their 2022 season in San Diego on Tuesday. With national attention focused...
White Sox, Twins playing to reach team, individual goals
A season that began with lofty October expectations for the Chicago White Sox ultimately has boiled down to something far more trivial. Should the defending American League Central champions win two of three from the visiting Minnesota Twins in a series that begins Monday night, Chicago will finish .500. The...
Rays lose 4-3 to Red Sox, move closer to 6th playoff seed
BOSTON (AP)Tyler Glasnow gave playoff-bound Tampa Bay a short but strong start in his second outing since Tommy John surgery last year, but the Boston Red Sox rallied against the bullpen for a 4-3 victory on Monday night, extending the Rays’ skid to four games. Boston pushed Tampa Bay...
Waters hits 3-run homer in 10th, Royals beat Guardians 5-2
CLEVELAND (AP)Rookie Drew Waters belted a three-run homer off Kirk McCarty in the 10th inning, sending the Kansas City Royals to a 5-2 victory over the AL Central champion Cleveland Guardians on Monday night. Waters’ third home run in four games landed on the porch in left field, scoring automatic...
White Sox look on bright side in series vs. Twins
A win Tuesday against the visiting Minnesota Twins would assure the Chicago White Sox of at least a .500 record and their third straight non-losing season. Not exactly the stuff of banners for an organization that made the playoffs in 2020 and 2021, but it could be worse. “At this...
Brewers hope to keep faint wild-card hopes alive vs. D-backs
The wild-card formula is a simple concept for the Milwaukee Brewers as they open a season-ending, three-game series Monday against the visiting Arizona Diamondbacks. Milwaukee (84-75) must win all three games against Arizona, while the Philadelphia Phillies (86-73) must lose three straight at Houston. “The math is pretty simple,” Brewers...
Dodgers give final tuneup to Julio Urias vs. Rockies
With a week remaining before they open their playoff run, the Los Angeles Dodgers will offer a postseason glimpse over the final two games of the regular season. Los Angeles (110-50) is scheduled to have Julio Urias on the mound Tuesday against the Colorado Rockies, with the left-hander believed to be the Game 1 starter when the National League Division Series begins for the Dodgers on Oct. 11.
Reds look to avoid 100-loss season as Cubs come to town
It hasn’t been a pretty ending to what could be just the second 100-loss season in franchise history for the Cincinnati Reds. The Reds (60-99), who host the Chicago Cubs in a three-game, season-ending series beginning Monday night, have lost six straight contests and are only 4-19 over their last 23 games. They have scored just 18 runs in their last 10 games.
Braves try to lock down NL East title, face Marlins
Braves try to lock down NL East title, face Marlins. The Miami Marlins will send Braxton Garrett to the mound on Tuesday in hopes of preventing the visiting Atlanta Braves from clinching the National League East on their home turf. Garrett will try to follow the example of teammate Jesus...
Blue Jays finish with twin bill vs. Orioles before playoffs
The Toronto Blue Jays had a little more time to relish their status as the American League’s top wild-card team. Now, it’s a matter of getting set for the playoffs while also finishing the regular season with a Wednesday doubleheader against the host Baltimore Orioles. The twin bill...
MLB playoff picture all set, best-of-3 matchups start Friday
Albert Pujols taking his final swings in October, Julio Rodriguez stepping in for the first time. Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom facing Manny Machado and Juan Soto. Bryce Harper, back at last. Jose Ramirez and his Cleveland teammates trying to break a long drought – with a new name.
Ailing Mariners close with Tigers en route to playoffs
The Seattle Mariners have one last game to get through before making their first playoff appearance since 2001, hosting the Detroit Tigers in the regular-season finale on Wednesday afternoon. Seattle clinched the fifth seed in the American League on Tuesday and will open the best-of-three wild-card round at the Toronto...
