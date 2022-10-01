Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Mall Announces Kids' Character Breakfast: Everything You Need to KnowDianna CarneyDartmouth, MA
Southwick Zoo Invites You to Feast Your Eyes on the Festival of IlluminationCamilo DíazMendon, MA
Trick or Treat Yo' Self to Some Fun This October at Winslow Farm Animal SanctuaryCamilo DíazNorton, MA
How To Get Tickets For The 2022 Haunted Town Hall Ghost ToursDianna CarneyMiddleborough, MA
Related
Rhode Island-Based Dancer Shares Her Experience on Set of ‘Hocus Pocus 2′
Sept. 30 was a monumental moment for millenials as Hocus Pocus 2 was finally released on Disney+. While most of us were anxiously waiting for the first glimpse of the Sanderson sisters in 29 years, one Rhode Island-based dancer was anxious to see a glimpse of herself. Meryl Gendreau of...
Somerset Food Truck Festival and Beer Garden Coming Soon
Prep your sweatpants and your most comfortable shoes. Foodchella is returning to Somerset and this time it's bringing a beer garden. Southcoast Outdoor Air Market, SOAM for short, is gearing up for the fourth annual food celebration -- "beer garden edition." SOAM is best known for helping small businesses across...
Turnto10.com
Ed Sheeran announces 2023 Gillette Stadium concert
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WJAR) — Award-winning singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran will perform at Gillette Stadium next July in his first United States tour in nearly five years. The concert is slated for July 1, 2023 and will feature special guests Khalid and Rosa Linn. Ticket pre-sale for the “+...
southcountyri.com
Indigenous chef keeps Wampanoag traditions alive in her kitchen
The Boston Globe interviews Chef Sherry Pocknett of the Sly Fox Den Too, an indigenous restaurant in Charlestown, Rhode Island. Read the article.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford Madeira Feast Organizers Launching Country Music Festa
The people behind New Bedford's legendary Feast of the Blessed Sacrament are famous for throwing a great party, and now they are adding to that a new tradition with the first annual Country Music Festa this coming Saturday, October 8 on the feast grounds. "We're trying different venues to make...
Here Are Nine New Bedford Restaurants ‘Phantom Gourmet’ Celebrated
Here on the SouthCoast, we are blessed with a plethora of dining options. There are tons in New Bedford alone with everything from Portuguese cuisine to pub fare. The Whaling City has been put on the map thanks, in part, to the food critics over at Phantom Gourmet who have reviewed nine of the finest establishments New Bedford has to offer. They've done the same in Fall River.
wbsm.com
New Bedford Will Get Its First Taste of Silmo at Saturday’s Chowderfest
There’s no doubt that the Blount Fine Foods New Bedford Seaport Chowder Festival – more commonly known as Chowderfest – is a signature event in New Bedford, with the chance to sample chowders and other soups from dozens of SouthCoast restaurants, kitchens and food trucks. Yet this...
New Business Finally Coming to Former Bob’s Sea and Ski Location on Pope’s Island
For decades, Bob's Sea and Ski was a fixture on Pope's Island in New Bedford. The ski and scuba gear retail store was owned and operated by Bob Mercer. Bob was there 28 years until he grew tired of battling the New Bedford-Fairhaven Bridge, threw in the towel and moved his business to Fairhaven. He's now located next to Baycoast Bank on Alden Road.
IN THIS ARTICLE
providencedailydose.com
Oyster Festival — River Walk Saturday
The 8th Annual Ocean State Oyster Festival will be taking over the Providence River boardwalk on South Water Street this Saturday. The event will feature twelve Rhode Island oyster farms, live music, craft beer and wine, and food trucks. Each year organizers get together to celebrate the oyster as a treasured natural resource. Looks like the weather will be sunny and cool.
WCVB
Tuesday, October 4: Free From…
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Beer without the alcohol, sweet treats without the gluten, and “mocktails” for everyone to enjoy – tonight, we begin with a hunt for treats “Free From” allergens and alcohol. Then, at an old-fashioned shop in Wakefield we find dairy-free ice cream with endless flavor options. In New Bedford we visit businesses focused on going waste-free (did you know your mattress can be recycled?). Finally, we meet a local skincare creator looking to keep your body, happy, with products free of artificial… anything!
Turnto10.com
Marijuana retailers prepare for recreational sales in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island remains on track to start selling marijuana without a prescription by Dec. 1. Gov. Dan McKee signed the Rhode Island Cannabis Act into law on May 25, making it legal for adults 21 years old and older to carry and grow small quantities of pot at home.
Turnto10.com
East Greenwich native recalls baseball career amid 'A League of Their Own' reboot
(WJAR) — "A League of Their Own" is making a comeback with Amazon Prime Video’s reboot series and one of the baseball legends that inspired the series lives in the Ocean State. Wilma Briggs, who is turning 92 next month, grew up in East Greenwich. She says her...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Turnto10.com
Buddy Walk raises thousands for Down Syndrome Society of Rhode Island
WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — Hundreds of Rhode Islanders walked with a purpose on Sunday at the first Buddy Walk since the COVID-19 pandemic. The Buddy Walk recognizes October as Down Syndrome Awareness Month and raises money for the Down Syndrome Society of Rhode Island, Inc. "The main goal of...
Car slams into pole in Warwick
An investigation is underway after a car crashed into a pole in Warwick late Tuesday night.
Roger Williams Park Zoo mourns loss of red panda
The zoo says Sha-Lei was recently diagnosed with heart failure.
Turnto10.com
Porch fire breaks out at building in Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WJAR) — Pawtucket firefighters responded to porch fire at a Trenton Street building with businesses and residences on Wednesday morning. An NBC 10 News crew observed fire crews using a ladder truck to get to the third floor of the building at about 10:30 a.m. Officials said...
Turnto10.com
Diocese of Providence sponsors special collection for Hurricane Ian victims
(WJAR) — Bishop Thomas Tobin is authorizing parishes in the Diocese of Providence to hold a special collection to assist those affected by Hurricane Ian. Parishes can participate on the weekends of October 8 or 9, or October 15 or 16. The money raised will be directed to Catholic...
nrinow.news
Gallery: Haunted Gallows opens to visitors
BURRILLVILLE – The latest attraction offering scares to brave visitors from across New England opened in Burrillville this week, providing a new choice for fun this Halloween season. Haunted Gallows held its grand opening on Friday, Sept. 30, with guests flocking to a 600-acre property on East Ironstone Road...
Turnto10.com
Choose your matchup for Friday night high school football
(WJAR) — Sports Team 10 wants to hear from viewers on which high school football game they are interested in seeing. Vote for NBC 10's Game of the Week through a NBC 10 poll and the winner will be announced at 6 p.m. on Friday. The options include Rogers...
hwy.co
The Chilling Tale of Murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park
Going to an amusement park with your mom or dad is exhilarating when you’re a child. From the cotton candy to the balloon darts to the roller coasters and everything in between, it’s a child’s dream come true. That is until the dream turns into a nightmare. Let’s look at a chilling tale, forgotten for so many years — the tale of murder at Rhode Island’s Rocky Point Amusement Park.
Comments / 0