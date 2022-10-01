ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Centre Daily

Rodgers Throws Fourth Career Pick-Six

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Aaron Rodgers threw the fourth pick-six of his brilliant career as the Green Bay Packers trailed the New England Patriots 10-7 on Sunday. The Packers led 7-3 when Rashan Gary’s strip-sack gave them one last chance with 54 seconds left in the half. However, on third-and-9, Rodgers fired an out to Allen Lazard on the right sideline. Cornerback Jack Jones saw it coming from a mile away, caught the ball at the 40 and had nothing but green grass standing between him and the end zone.
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Colts Linebacker Shaquille Leonard Suffers Concussion vs. Titans

View the original article to see embedded media. Colts star linebacker Shaquille Leonard was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Titans with a concussion, according to Andrew Walker of Colts.com. Halfway through the second quarter, Leonard collided with Indianapolis teammate Zaire Franklin while trying to make a tackle...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Five Thoughts: Steelers Have Stars, And a Possible Bust

With about seven minutes left in the halftime ceremony, Kenny Pickett emerged from the Pittsburgh Steelers’ locker room, grabbed a helmet, a football and started throwing warm-up tosses. As teammates came over and greeted him, it became increasingly clear that he would lead the team onto the field when the Steelers' offense took the field in the second half.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Centre Daily

Minkah Fitzpatrick: Steelers Are ‘Better Than’ Jets Despite Loss

View the original article to see embedded media. After the Steelers’ 24–20 loss to the Jets on Sunday, safety Minkah Fitzpatrick voiced his frustration with the team’s play during postgame media availability. “It’s frustrating losing to people that you know you’re better than, more talented than,” Fitzpatrick...
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Cleveland, GA
Cleveland, OH
Football
Local
Georgia Sports
Cleveland, OH
Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Georgia Football
City
Atlanta, GA
Centre Daily

Composite NFL Power Rankings: Packers Inch Up to Fourth

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers aren’t earning many style points but who is in this year’s NFL?. Last week, 15 of the 16 games were within one score at some point in the fourth quarter, the most in NFL history. The Packers were part of that, obviously, needing overtime to dispatch the New England Patriots.
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Eagles Expected to Add Kicker to Practice Squad

The Eagles opened a practice squad spot on Tuesday, releasing tight end Dalton Keene. It is expected to be filled by former University of Texas kicker Cameron Dicker, per NFL Media. There were several injuries in the win over the Jaguars, including starting offensive linemen Jordan Mailata and Isaac Seumalo.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football#The Atlanta Falcons#Browns Digest
Centre Daily

The Colts’ Offense is NOT Broken

The Indianapolis Colts' are off to yet another pitiful start, falling to 1-2-1 through four games in the 2022 season. While there is plenty of blame to go around with this team, it appears that the offense is the main culprit in the team's record. My good friend Nathan (AKA...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Centre Daily

Commanders Snap Counts: Who Will Replace Injured RG Trai Turner?

The Washington Commanders' offensive line is piling up injuries at an incredible rate. During the team's loss over the weekend against the Dallas Cowboys, right guard Trai Turner left the game with a leg injury ... and it will force him to miss time. "It's just now a matter of...
WASHINGTON, DC
Centre Daily

Haason Reddick is NFC Defensive Player of Week

Haason Reddick took over in the fourth quarter of the Eagles’ 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Now, the Eagles’ edge rusher owns the whole week after becoming the third straight Eagles defender to win NFC Defensive Player of the Week. CB Darius Slay did it in Week 2 and defensive end Brandon Graham in Week 3.
NFL
Centre Daily

Seahawks QB Geno Smith Earns NFC Player of the Week Honors

Coming off a dazzling all-around performance in a 48-45 shootout win against the Lions, Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been awarded NFC Player of the Week honors for Week 4. Wheeling and dealing from the outset, Smith led Seattle to three touchdowns and a field goal on its first four...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Centre Daily

Aaron Rodgers ‘Disrespected’ Patriots, Brags New England Rookie

Good for Jack Jones: The New England Patriots' rookie cornerback stood toe-to-toe with Aaron Rodgers and survived. Bad for Jack Jones: He is now announcing that the Green Bay Packers legend "disrespected'' him in New England’s 27-24 overtime loss to the Packers. Advice for Jack Jones: Lay low. “Personally,...
NFL
Centre Daily

Cowboys ‘Shocked’ Rookie Moving to Roster after Spinal Surgery?

FRISCO - "I was shocked!''. That's what Damone Clark told us on the first day of training camp in Oxnard as he explained his reaction to the news that he would need spinal-fusion surgery to be performed one month before the April NFL Draft. “My family is big on faith...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Mike Sainristil Doesn’t Make The Same Mistake Twice

Five weeks into the 2022 season, it's safe to say that Mike Sainristil's switch from offense to defense is going well. Really well, in fact. Meeting with the media on Monday, head coach Jim Harbaugh shared his thoughts on how the senior defensive back and his transition from offense to defense.
FOOTBALL
Centre Daily

Takeaways from New York Giants’ 20-12 Win vs. Chicago

The New York Giants stand 3-1 after the first month of the 2022 season, a mark that many who predicted this Giants team wouldn't win more than four games probably didn't see coming. What's even more impressive about the record so far is that the Giants have endured injuries at...
CHICAGO, IL
Centre Daily

Two Jets Players Fined For Separate Plays During Week 3 Loss to Bengals

CINCINNATI — Two Jets players were fined for their actions during the Bengals' Week 3 win at Metlife Stadium. Safety Lamarcus Joyner was fined $14,608 for his illegal hit on wide receiver Tee Higgins that also earned an unnecessary roughness flag. Jets receiver Corey Davis was fined $10,609 for an altercation he had with Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
CINCINNATI, OH
Centre Daily

Bills WR Isaiah McKenzie Being Evaluated for Head Injury

Throughout the first half of the Buffalo Bills game against the Baltimore Ravens, the Bills' offense was lethargic and simply could not get anything going, failing to maintain drives. However, they flipped a switch towards the end of the second half and carried that momentum into the second half, turning...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

5 Reasons Broncos Preseason Hype Was Unjustified

Prior to the 2022 NFL season getting underway, plenty of Denver Broncos fans had visions of a Super Bowl dancing through their heads. After all, the Broncos had acquired quarterback Russell Wilson in a trade, and some people thought the team was a quarterback away from breaking through. However, after...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy