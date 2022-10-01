Read full article on original website
KPLC TV
Alexander, Bellard in race for Oberlin mayor
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Larry Alexander and Wallace Bellard Jr. are both hoping to fill a new role in the town they call home. Both are running for mayor of Oberlin in the Nov. 8 election. The winner of the election will take the spot of Wayne Smith, who...
Lake Charles American Press
Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program opens LC office
The Louisiana Office of Community Development is announcing the Restore Louisiana Homeowner Assistance Program has opened an office in Lake Charles to provide in-person support to homeowners who need additional assistance or have questions about the application, survey or program process. “We are excited to provide this opportunity in Lake...
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity
Five Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations on Rockefeller Refuge, 204 Pounds Donated to Charity. Louisiana – On October 3, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that on September 27 and October 1, 2022, enforcement agents cited five men for alleged recreational shrimping offenses on Rockefeller Refuge.
KPLC TV
Meet the candidates for Elton mayor
Elton, LA (KPLC) - Four candidates - Kesia Lemonie, Brandon Kelley, Brandilyn Soileau, and Jared Trahan - are all vying to be the next mayor for the Town of Elton in the Nov. 8 election. “It’s in my heart to serve the community that I love,” Lemonie said.
South Louisiana Men Cited for Shrimping Violations at Rockefeller
Five men with connections to South Louisiana were cited by Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents according to the Department's website. The violations occurred at the Rockefeller Refuge between September 27th and October 1st of 2022. All of the men are facing citations for taking more shrimp than the legal limit allows.
Louisiana Authorities Cite Excessive Speed as Cause of Fatal Fiery Crash on US 165 at I-10
Louisiana Authorities Cite Excessive Speed as Cause of Fatal Fiery Crash on US 165 at I-10 Louisiana – The Louisiana State Police stated on October 3, 2022, that on October 2, 2022, at approximately 10:47 p.m., LSP Troop D was notified of a single-vehicle crash on US Hwy 165 at the I-10 overpass in Jefferson Davis Parish. Charles Reeves, 60, of Oakdale, Louisiana, died in the crash.
KPLC TV
Beauregard Parish Fair parade to travel through DeRidder at 5 p.m.
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The Beauregard Parish Fair parade will be moving through DeRidder from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. today, Oct. 4, 2022. Authorities are reminding residents that traffic in DeRidder will be very limited during this time and that you may need to find alternate routes. Residents...
KPLC TV
UPDATE: I-10 westbound re-opened near Jennings
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Interstate 10 westbound near Jennings has re-opened after being closed due to an incident, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation. Congestion is minimal, Louisiana DOTD said.
theadvocate.com
Shifting winds? Hurricane-hit Lake Charles forecast to see state's fastest economic growth
The Lake Charles region’s economy has been pummeled by a one-two punch of pandemic restrictions and natural disasters over the past two years. But according to a closely watched state economic forecast released Tuesday, things are looking up. In his annual report, economist Loren Scott predicts that the area...
KPLC TV
Corps of Engineers allocates $46 million to elevate structures on SWLA coast
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is allocating an additional $46 million for coastal hurricane protection in Calcasieu, Cameron and Vermilion parishes under the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This funding will elevate around 200 structures to the 100-year flood plain as part of...
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation
Authorities in Southwest Louisiana Asking for Assistance in Moss Bluff Vehicle Burglary Investigation. On October 3, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that detectives are investigating a vehicle burglary that occurred in the 1500 block of Cameron Court in Moss Bluff, Louisiana, on September 30 between the hours of 1 am and 2 pm.
KPLC TV
Black Bayou Bridge renamed in honor of former operator
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The victim of a tragic accident was honored Monday. When you drive past Black Bayou Bridge, you may notice the cross on the side of the road. It’s that of Dorothy Carter. “I just wish she was still here but she’s not, therefore it’s...
KPLC TV
Beauregard Parish Fair kicks off with parade
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The 93rd annual Beauregard Parish Fair kicked off Tuesday with a parade through DeRidder. Dozens of floats and vehicles were decorated in the parade, and several hundred people lined the streets to watch. The fair will be in town until Saturday. The schedule can be...
KPLC TV
Health Headlines: Benefits of colorful foods
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - In the United States women tend to live to be about 80 while their male counterparts usually average around 75. Despite living on average about 5 years longer, women also tend to suffer from more diseases. What women eat can make a big difference when...
KPLC TV
Nathaniel Mitchell found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Nathaniel Mitchell III, a Lake Charles man who prosecutors say killed a man whose burned body was found in DeQuincy, was found guilty of second-degree murder Monday. Zac Burton, 29, of Baton Rouge, was staying with Mitchell when Mitchell shot him to death and later...
KPLC TV
McNeese hosts financial aid application workshops
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - October is financial aid awareness month and McNeese State University is working to take care of its future and current students. McNeese State University will be presenting free financial aid workshops throughout the months of October and November. Every Fall, McNeese hosts workshops at both...
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Oct. 4, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Oct. 4, 2022. Breonna Nicole Common, 25, Lake Charles: Battery; trespassing; resisting a police officer with force; possession of marijuana; contraband in a penal institution. Joshua Craig English, 44, Vinton: Contempt of court; possession of drug paraphernalia (2 charges);...
KPLC TV
Water outage scheduled for Hwy 171 area of Moss Bluff Wednesday
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Water Works District 1 will shut off water at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5 for a water main tie-in on Hwy 171. The shutoff will affect customers on Hwy 171 between the Bronco stop and McFatter Trailer Park, and all of Old Hwy 171.
westcentralsbest.com
Update on Calcasieu Parish House Fire
Calcasieu Parish, La - State Fire Marshal (SFM) deputies continue investigating a deadly mobile home fire in Moss Bluff that occurred over the weekend. Around 4 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, the Moss Bluff Fire Department responded to a report of a mobile home fire located in the 1200 block of N. Perkins Ferry Road. Unfortunately, firefighters located a female victim, along with three pet dogs, near the back door of the home.
