Buy2Sell B2B Platform, Mastercard Enable Cross-Border Payment Solutions in Vietnam
Buy2Sell, an e-commerce platform in Asia, has announced a new strategic partnership with Mastercard (NYSE: MA). The announcement is “the result of a longstanding relationship where Buy2Sell will enable multiple payment types to a variety of delivery channels via a single connection through Mastercard Cross-Border Services.”. Mastercard Cross-Border Services...
Mastercard Makes it Easier to Acquire Cryptocurrencies
Mastercard (NYSE: MA) has launched Crypto Secure, which is described as “a first-of-its kind technology solution designed to bring additional security and trust to the digital ecosystem.”. Crypto Secure “combines insights and technology from CipherTrace with proprietary information to help card issuers stay compliant with the complex regulatory landscape...
Open Banking Fintech Currensea Secures £2.4M in Additional Funding
Open Banking-enabled Fintech Currensea has reportedly acquired £2.4 million in capital from VCs Blackfinch Ventures and 1818 Venture Capital. The proceeds will be used to support the Fintech platform’s ongoing growth plans. Currensea, which is the “money-saving” travel card that aims to eliminate the hefty banking fees associated...
Anchorage, a Regulated Digital Asset Bank, Has Moved into Asia, Announces 6 Institutional Partners
Anchorage Digital, a federally chartered bank serving institutions interested in digital assets, has announced an expansion into Asia. According to a corporate statement, Anchorage has partnered with Bitkub, Dream Trade, FBG Capital, GMO-Z.com Trust Company, IOSG Ventures, and Antalpha. These entities will be utilizing Anchorage for custody and bespoke offerings to safely participate in digital assets.
MEXC Introduces $20M Ecosystem Fund Supporting Rollups on Bitcoin
MEXC, a global digital asset trading platform, has entered into a partnership to support the launch of “a rollup solution that is secured by the Bitcoin network.”. Rollux OPv1 is Syscoin’s first in “a series of planned rollup implementations secured by Bitcoin’s own PoW network.” MEXC has “allocated a $20m fund for kickstarting projects to utilize the new Syscoin layer-two which was recently released on a public testnet.”
Zebec to Introduce its Rollup Chain via Eclipse to Provide Seamless Payment Standards
With Solana’s repeated run-ins with bots and outages, it affects not just traders but projects “building on top of Solana,” according to an update shared with CI. Zebec claims it is “becoming the largest business-facing protocol on Solana, with over 200 Solana projects utilizing Zebec.” With the rigid demand for payment applications, Zebec is pleased “to announce the launch of its own rollup chain using Eclipse technology.”
Societe Generale, Altalurra Ventures Invest in impak ratings
Societe Generale – one of Europe’s leading financial services groups, which supports its clients in their environmental and energy transition by providing responsible and innovative financing solutions – and Altalurra Ventures – a fund investing in technological start-ups with an positive impact – “are investing in impak ratings to with the ambition for the company to be Europe’s leading analysis and impact rating agency, with a Series A for €4.5 million funding.”
Commonwealth Bank’s x15ventures Announces Investment in Paytron
Commonwealth Bank’s venture-scaling arm, x15ventures, has announced a $250,000 investment in Paytron, “after the full-suite workflows and spend management platform won this year’s Xccelerate program.”. Paytron was founded by Jaco Veldsman and Francois Henrion “to transform business spend, with integrated workflows to control every transaction.”. It...
Crypto Asset ETPs AUM Decline by 11% in August, Since Beginning of the Year a 50% Drop: Report
Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) based on crypto assets swooned by 11% during the month of August according to a report by Fineqia. While the decline should come as no surprise as many markets have been sinking due to many different reasons, this report applies numbers to the drop in crypto ETP assets under management (AUM). Fineqia states that total AUM declined to $25.4 billion from $28.5 billion between Aug. 1 and Sept. 1, 2022.
Joompay Reaches 250,000 Users, Engages Banking Circle for Ongoing Growth
Joompay, a pan-European fintech start-up, celebrates the milestone of 250,000 accounts. Users can open an account online in “a manner of minutes, get a Visa payment card and immediately start saving on their purchases with select merchants, such as Joom Marketplace.”. Joompay sees that among all European countries “the...
Embedded Payments: Inswitch, Mastercard International to Support Digital Transactions
Inswitch, a Fintech technology company with a focus on embedded solutions for banking and payments, and Mastercard International Incorporated have partnered “to design and deliver digital payment solutions and issuing programs starting with selected countries across LAC.”. Inswitch will “start issuing cards as a Mastercard principal member in Mexico,...
Curve, Fidesmo Partner on Contactless Payments with Rings, Bracelets
Fintech “super-app” Curve has announced a partnership with Sweden-based Fidesmo in a move to enable wearable payments. in the UK and (European Economic Area) EEA. Fidesmo Pay launched in 2019 along with several fashion brands, providing wearables integrating payment functionality. The service is tokenized and integrated with both Visa and Mastercard. Fidesmo has partnered with brands like Mondaine Watches, Tapster, Triwa, Pagopace, Cnick Rings, K-Pay, NEOS, and others.
London’s Blockchain Tech Firm TradeStrike BVI Introduces Mobile Crypto Wallet
London-based blockchain technology company TradeStrike BVI has announced the launch of its new mobile crypto wallet, which will “enable retail investors, as well as the 10,000+ holders of its $STRX utility token, to track their portfolio’s performance via a mobile app.”. The launch has been “accompanied by a...
DeFi Protocol Uniqo Introduces Rebound Feature
Uniqo, an innovative decentralized finance (DeFi) project for stable and secure financial investments, has reportedly launched a new feature. As the “first” Rebound protocol in the emerging space, Uniqo aims “to address all of the problems of the crypto market—unstable returns, extreme volatility, questionable smart contracts, etc.”
London’s VC Firm 83North Closes $400M Fund
The team at 83North recently revealed that they closed a $400 million fund, which brings their total capital under management to more than $2.2 billion. This is reportedly their 11th fund, “raised from the same small group of Limited Partners who have supported [them] for years – many of them from the very beginning of the fund 16 years ago.”
Finastra Research: Open Finance Platforms are Making Progress
Finastra revealed a sneak peek at its annual State of the Nation Financial Services research. Results point to the significant progress the industry “has made around open finance and collaboration, despite the challenging market conditions of the last few years.”. The research takes in views from 758 professionals “at...
Honeycomb Investment Trust Finalizes Acquisition of Pollen Street Capital
Honeycomb confirmed recently that all the share combination (previously announced) between Honeycomb and Pollen Street Capital Holdings Limited, as announced by Honeycomb on 15 February 2022 has “successfully completed.”. Chairman Robert Sharpe said:. “I am delighted to share that the Combination of Honeycomb and Pollen Street has completed having...
Robocash Posts H1 2020 Results
Robocash Group has distributed its first six months of 2022, ending June 30, financial results. According to the company, revenue is up by 53.1% to USD$ 214.2 million from USD$ 139.9 million, year over year. The report was reviewed by FBK Grant Thornton and did not include an audit opinion.
Property Crowdfunding Platform CrowdToLive Raises Growth Capital on Seedrs
Property crowdfunding platform CrowdToLive has launched a securities crowdfunding offer on Seedrs. According to the offering page, CrowdToLive’s initial funding target of £400,000 has already been surpassed and is now in overfunding mode, having raised £467,000 from 100 investors. CrowdToLive is selling equity at a pre-money valuation...
Tether Updates on Assets Backing Stablecoin, 58% in T-Bills
Tether, the leading stablecoin based on the US dollar, has provided an update on the assets backing the digital currency. According to a Tweet distributed by Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s CTO, as of September 30, 2022, Tether held approximately 58.1% of assets in US Treasuries up from 43% in June. Commercial paper exposure is now said to be less than $50 million.
