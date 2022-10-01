Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) based on crypto assets swooned by 11% during the month of August according to a report by Fineqia. While the decline should come as no surprise as many markets have been sinking due to many different reasons, this report applies numbers to the drop in crypto ETP assets under management (AUM). Fineqia states that total AUM declined to $25.4 billion from $28.5 billion between Aug. 1 and Sept. 1, 2022.

