Atlanta, GA

The pros and cons of the Milwaukee Bucks trading for Jae Crowder

With the 2022-23 NBA season inching close, it seems that the Milwaukee Bucks may not be done tinkering with their roster just yet. Speculation started when ESPN’s Zach Lowe mentioned on his podcast recently that he bets the Bucks will take a look at Jae Crowder on the trade market. A disgruntled Crowder recently asked the Phoenix Suns for a trade, and there are reportedly several teams looking to acquire him before this coming season begins. According to long-time NBA insider Marc Stein (subscription required), the Cleveland Cavaliers and Bucks are two teams who have been mentioned as potential landing spots for the veteran forward. With Crowder looking for a new home and the Bucks rumored to be interested, let us break down the pros and cons of Milwaukee bringing in the 32-year-old.
MILWAUKEE, WI
How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins Live on Oct 3

On Oct 3 at 6:40 PM ET, the Miami Marlins will play the Atlanta Braves. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports South. In Miami, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Florida, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Atlanta, the game is streaming...
