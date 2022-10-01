Read full article on original website
Poor officiating affects another Saints gameTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The National Fried Chicken Festival is back in NOLA this weekend!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
The Brutal Madame Delphine and Her House of HorrorsSam H ArnoldNew Orleans, LA
3 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasNew Orleans, LA
Only 4 weeks into the season and it is make or break time for the SaintsTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish wants to reimagine how these 6 playgrounds are used. Residents aren't so sure.
In an effort to modernize its recreational offerings, Jefferson Parish is doing away with seasonal sports leagues at six of its community-based playgrounds, and “reimagining” the gyms and fields for other uses. The plan has drawn the ire of some residents, who say they were left in the...
Cantrell: 'I'm moving forward' to repay city for flight upgrades
A few days after her top aide said he would enforce city policy requiring New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell repay the cost of her travel upgrades, the mayor today said she is “moving forward to do that.”
NOLA.com
Developers seek rezoning to build concrete crushing plant in Nine Mile Point
Developers are asking Jefferson Parish government to rezone a stretch of property in Nine Mile Point so they can operate a concrete crushing plant. The parish’s Planning Advisory Board will hold a public hearing on the request Thursday, and opposition is mounting among west bank residents who are concerned about the possible health effects of the operation.
an17.com
Killian, Albany, and French Settlement candidates square off in forum Thursday night
The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce is hosting a candidates’ forum for Thursday, October 6, 2022. The event will begin with an open reception from 5:15 p.m. until 6 p.m. The program will begin at 6 p.m. To date, eleven of the eighteen candidates invited have confirmed they plan...
NOLA.com
On reimbursing first-class flights, Mayor LaToya Cantrell says 'I'm moving forward to do that'
Bowing to two of her top deputies, members of the City Council and weeks of public pressure, Mayor LaToya Cantrell on Tuesday said that she would reimburse the city for nearly $30,000 in flight upgrades for two recent overseas trips. But Cantrell maintained that the first- and business-class flights were...
NOLA.com
New Orleans police intimidated LaToya Cantrell foe in Jay Banks feud, monitor alleges
An official investigation has concluded that New Orleans police mishandled a complaint filed by Belden "Noonie Man" Batiste, a critic of Mayor LaToya Cantrell, and inappropriately intimidated him in his dispute with one of the mayor's political allies. The Office of Independent Police Monitor upheld allegations that Batiste filed against...
an17.com
Denicola returns to Pathways Program as instructor
LIVINGSTON, La. – Anthony Denicola was never inspired by the traditional coursework his teachers in Live Oak tasked him with managing. By the time he completed eighth grade at Live Oak Middle School, he described himself as “uninterested, unengaged and unhappy” with school. He had settled on believing that he was not a very good student.
theadvocate.com
Letters: Why can't LaToya Cantrell make ends meet on six-figure public salary?
It has now been determined that Mayor LaToya Cantrell has been utilizing, at no cost, an apartment at the historic Pontalba on Jackson Square. She apparently will contend that there's no law against it and that prior mayors have enjoyed this perk. Perhaps she should consider that in 1993, the...
NOLA.com
Have questions about Jefferson Parish playground plans? Series of meetings will provide answers
Jefferson Parish residents will be able to ask Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng and Jefferson Parish Recreation Department Director Mario Bazile questions about plans to revitalize playgrounds and youth sports and provide input at a series of community meetings beginning this week. Called "Recreation Reimagined," the plan includes playground upgrades...
NOLA.com
This Marine Corps veteran 'doesn't play.' Can he fix New Orleans' streets?
Six months ago, the officials in charge of New Orleans’ $2.2 billion street and waterline program promised that big changes were coming, to speed projects that were bogged down in endless delays. Today, City Council members say they’re still deluged with pleas for help, from weary residents of the...
NOLA.com
Archdiocese of New Orleans building on Howard Avenue under contract; hotel concept planned
Out-of-state investors have signed a purchase agreement for the 12-story Archdiocese of New Orleans building at 1000 Howard Avenue, with plans to turn the mid-rise office building into a new hospitality concept. Commercial broker Parkerson McEnery, whose firm listed the building for nearly $9 million, said he couldn't divulge the...
an17.com
Slidell Police reports busy start to October
Slidell Police officers had a busy weekend keeping Slidell safe!. Spooky season has officially kicked off, bringing with it, it’s FULL MOON drama. The first incident of the weekend started with a report of a suspicious male walking around Olde Town area at approximately 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning, with a firearm concealed in his waistband. When officers located the male, he told officers there was an altercation with someone, but he did not pull out his firearm. Thankfully, no one was injured and the male was subsequently arrested for Illegal Carrying of a Firearm…no, he does not have a concealed carry permit. In the meantime, his friend tried to help him NOT get arrested…and well, it didn’t work out very well. He and his bestie shared a cell that night.
NOLA.com
Northshore Humane rescues 20 neglected animals, seeks community help for them
The no-kill Northshore Humane Society in Covington is seeking foster homes as soon as possible for most of the 20 animals the group rescued last week from a hoarding situation at the home of an elderly Denham Springs woman in failing health. Northshore removed 15 dogs, four cats and one goose.
bigeasymagazine.com
Independent Police Monitor Report Details Police Corruption in Batiste/Banks Confrontation
“Shaun Ferguson needs to be fired,” said community activist Belden Batiste after he read a newly released public report by the Office of Independent Police Monitor (OIPM) Stella Cziment which was highly critical of the NOPD’s actions during and after the heated exchange between former Councilmember Jay Banks and Batiste in February 2021. Cziment became involved in this case after Batiste, a Flag Boy with the Yellow Pocahontas tribe of Mardi Gras Indians, made a complaint of officer misconduct. Batiste is also chairing a petition drive to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
fox8live.com
Rooftop dining spot among new businesses springing up on Metairie Road
METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A difficult economic climate lingering from the coronavirus pandemic has stifled new commercial development in many areas. But along Metairie Road, it’s a different story. New developments are popping up along the thoroughfare, including one that will transform the former Metry Cafe into the only...
New Orleans offering renters help with water, electric bills
The New Orleans Mayor’s Office of Housing Policy and Community Development today announced it will host an even to provide financial help to eligible renters who are at risk of electric or water disconnection.
an17.com
Dennis Joseph Ducote, Jr.
Dennis Joseph Ducote, Jr., passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 65. He was a resident of Independence, who was born on Tuesday, November 6, 1956 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Dennis and Kathleen Ducote. Dennis was truly an amazing family man and a friend to all he knew. He did everything he could for his whole family. Dennis was the hardest worker, was very proud of his business and all the tools he's earned over the years. You couldn't find a more fair & honest man. He went above & beyond to provide, help, and support his wife, kids, and grandkids anytime they needed it. Dennis was very respected and admired by many for these great qualities. He was always happy to see everyone and even had funny nicknames for many. Everyone enjoyed hearing his funny stories; he always enjoyed a good laugh whether it was his family or the people around him. Dennis was known for telling his recycled, yet hilarious jokes and one-of-a-kind catchphrases. He enjoyed doing a little fishing when he wasn't working and like to grow his own veggies, fruits, and peppers. What he enjoyed most was hanging out or celebrating with his family. Dennis was always smiling and enjoyed seeing everyone having a good time together.
WDSU
St. Charles Parish searching for boys accused of burglarizing concession stand
ST. CHARLES PARISH, La. — The St. Charles Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for several kids in connection with a concession stand burglary in Destrehan, according to a news release issued by the sheriff. The sheriff's office said on Saturday, around 6:30 p.m., surveillance video caught several boys jumping...
an17.com
Agencies combine efforts to make arrest in Washington Parish
On October 2, a Franklinton Police Department lieutenant was en route to work when he observed a vehicle outside the town limits being driven in a reckless manner. He called the information in to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office and he and a Sheriff’s Office lieutenant encountered the suspect vehicle stopped at a gas station in Franklinton. The vehicle was identified as the one being driven in a reckless manner.
Kenner PD preps for National Night Out kick off
Preparations are underway as the Kenner Police Department gears up for a kick-off event for National Night Out.
