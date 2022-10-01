ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slidell, LA

NOLA.com

Developers seek rezoning to build concrete crushing plant in Nine Mile Point

Developers are asking Jefferson Parish government to rezone a stretch of property in Nine Mile Point so they can operate a concrete crushing plant. The parish’s Planning Advisory Board will hold a public hearing on the request Thursday, and opposition is mounting among west bank residents who are concerned about the possible health effects of the operation.
NINE MILE POINT, LA
Slidell, LA
Slidell, LA
an17.com

Denicola returns to Pathways Program as instructor

LIVINGSTON, La. – Anthony Denicola was never inspired by the traditional coursework his teachers in Live Oak tasked him with managing. By the time he completed eighth grade at Live Oak Middle School, he described himself as “uninterested, unengaged and unhappy” with school. He had settled on believing that he was not a very good student.
LIVINGSTON, LA
an17.com

Slidell Police reports busy start to October

Slidell Police officers had a busy weekend keeping Slidell safe!. Spooky season has officially kicked off, bringing with it, it’s FULL MOON drama. The first incident of the weekend started with a report of a suspicious male walking around Olde Town area at approximately 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning, with a firearm concealed in his waistband. When officers located the male, he told officers there was an altercation with someone, but he did not pull out his firearm. Thankfully, no one was injured and the male was subsequently arrested for Illegal Carrying of a Firearm…no, he does not have a concealed carry permit. In the meantime, his friend tried to help him NOT get arrested…and well, it didn’t work out very well. He and his bestie shared a cell that night.
SLIDELL, LA
News Break
Politics
NOLA.com

Northshore Humane rescues 20 neglected animals, seeks community help for them

The no-kill Northshore Humane Society in Covington is seeking foster homes as soon as possible for most of the 20 animals the group rescued last week from a hoarding situation at the home of an elderly Denham Springs woman in failing health. Northshore removed 15 dogs, four cats and one goose.
bigeasymagazine.com

Independent Police Monitor Report Details Police Corruption in Batiste/Banks Confrontation

“Shaun Ferguson needs to be fired,” said community activist Belden Batiste after he read a newly released public report by the Office of Independent Police Monitor (OIPM) Stella Cziment which was highly critical of the NOPD’s actions during and after the heated exchange between former Councilmember Jay Banks and Batiste in February 2021. Cziment became involved in this case after Batiste, a Flag Boy with the Yellow Pocahontas tribe of Mardi Gras Indians, made a complaint of officer misconduct. Batiste is also chairing a petition drive to recall Mayor LaToya Cantrell.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Rooftop dining spot among new businesses springing up on Metairie Road

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A difficult economic climate lingering from the coronavirus pandemic has stifled new commercial development in many areas. But along Metairie Road, it’s a different story. New developments are popping up along the thoroughfare, including one that will transform the former Metry Cafe into the only...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
an17.com

Dennis Joseph Ducote, Jr.

Dennis Joseph Ducote, Jr., passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana, at the age of 65. He was a resident of Independence, who was born on Tuesday, November 6, 1956 in New Orleans, Louisiana to Dennis and Kathleen Ducote. Dennis was truly an amazing family man and a friend to all he knew. He did everything he could for his whole family. Dennis was the hardest worker, was very proud of his business and all the tools he's earned over the years. You couldn't find a more fair & honest man. He went above & beyond to provide, help, and support his wife, kids, and grandkids anytime they needed it. Dennis was very respected and admired by many for these great qualities. He was always happy to see everyone and even had funny nicknames for many. Everyone enjoyed hearing his funny stories; he always enjoyed a good laugh whether it was his family or the people around him. Dennis was known for telling his recycled, yet hilarious jokes and one-of-a-kind catchphrases. He enjoyed doing a little fishing when he wasn't working and like to grow his own veggies, fruits, and peppers. What he enjoyed most was hanging out or celebrating with his family. Dennis was always smiling and enjoyed seeing everyone having a good time together.
HAMMOND, LA
an17.com

Agencies combine efforts to make arrest in Washington Parish

On October 2, a Franklinton Police Department lieutenant was en route to work when he observed a vehicle outside the town limits being driven in a reckless manner. He called the information in to the Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office and he and a Sheriff’s Office lieutenant encountered the suspect vehicle stopped at a gas station in Franklinton. The vehicle was identified as the one being driven in a reckless manner.
FRANKLINTON, LA

