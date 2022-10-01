ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Comments / 0

Related
Centre Daily

Sooners Offensive Players to Watch vs. Texas

The Texas Longhorns will face the Oklahoma Sooners in their renewal of the Red River Rivalry Game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas on Saturday at 11 a.m. The game won’t have quite the luster of past years. Neither team is ranked. The Sooners (3-2, 0-2 in Big 12) have lost conference games to Kansas State and to TCU. Texas (3-2, 1-1) has a Big 12 win this year over West Virginia. But the Longhorns also have losses to Alabama and Texas Tech.
NORMAN, OK
Centre Daily

Poll Report: Oklahoma Drops Out of AP Top 25, Coaches Poll

Oklahoma’s season has officially gone sideways. After a fantastic 3-0 start to the Brent Venables era, the Sooners dropped their second game in a row on Saturday in a 55-24 blowout at the hands of TCU. Not much of anything went right for Oklahoma in Fort Worth, as the...
NORMAN, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy