The Texas Longhorns will face the Oklahoma Sooners in their renewal of the Red River Rivalry Game at Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas on Saturday at 11 a.m. The game won’t have quite the luster of past years. Neither team is ranked. The Sooners (3-2, 0-2 in Big 12) have lost conference games to Kansas State and to TCU. Texas (3-2, 1-1) has a Big 12 win this year over West Virginia. But the Longhorns also have losses to Alabama and Texas Tech.

NORMAN, OK ・ 4 HOURS AGO