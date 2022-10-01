ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Colts Linebacker Shaquille Leonard Suffers Concussion vs. Titans

View the original article to see embedded media. Colts star linebacker Shaquille Leonard was ruled out of Sunday’s game against the Titans with a concussion, according to Andrew Walker of Colts.com. Halfway through the second quarter, Leonard collided with Indianapolis teammate Zaire Franklin while trying to make a tackle...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Eagles Expected to Add Kicker to Practice Squad

The Eagles opened a practice squad spot on Tuesday, releasing tight end Dalton Keene. It is expected to be filled by former University of Texas kicker Cameron Dicker, per NFL Media. There were several injuries in the win over the Jaguars, including starting offensive linemen Jordan Mailata and Isaac Seumalo.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Biggest Surprise Teams in the SEC: Three-and-Out

Welcome to BamaCentral’s Three-And-Out, a daily video series featuring Alabama beat writers Joey Blackwell, Mason Smith and Katie Windham. Each day, the trio will provide their take on a topic concerning the Crimson Tide or the landscape of college sports. Check out the above video as the panel discusses...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Commanders Snap Counts: Who Will Replace Injured RG Trai Turner?

The Washington Commanders' offensive line is piling up injuries at an incredible rate. During the team's loss over the weekend against the Dallas Cowboys, right guard Trai Turner left the game with a leg injury ... and it will force him to miss time. "It's just now a matter of...
WASHINGTON, DC
Week 5 Odds: Panthers vs 49ers

Things don't get any easier this week for the Carolina Panthers as they welcome in the league's top defense, the San Francisco 49ers. Considering what we've seen from the Panthers' offense so far, this could be a game that gets out of hand quickly. The 49ers are coming off a "short week" having played on Monday night against the Rams but the 4 p.m. EST start should help.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Brewer Hicklen Has Surgery to Fix ‘Nagging Injury’

With the Kansas City Royals' minor league affiliates having wrapped up their seasons, players are wasting no time using their offseasons to prepare for what's to come in 2023. Outfield prospect Brewer Hicklen is no different, and the 26-year-old announced on Tuesday that he's undergoing surgery. In an end-of-season Instagram post that saw Hicklen reflect on his accomplishments this year, he also briefly touched on a procedure he was set to have done that would "fix a nagging injury" that had been bothering him for months. Below is a section of his post:
KANSAS CITY, MO
Two Jets Players Fined For Separate Plays During Week 3 Loss to Bengals

CINCINNATI — Two Jets players were fined for their actions during the Bengals' Week 3 win at Metlife Stadium. Safety Lamarcus Joyner was fined $14,608 for his illegal hit on wide receiver Tee Higgins that also earned an unnecessary roughness flag. Jets receiver Corey Davis was fined $10,609 for an altercation he had with Bengals cornerback Eli Apple.
CINCINNATI, OH
Are the 3-1 Minnesota Vikings a Good Football Team? The Jury’s Still Out

Four games into the 2022 Minnesota Vikings season, Kevin O'Connell's team remains a bit of an enigma. Sunday's win over the Saints in London moved the Vikings to 3-1. They've bounced back from a rough loss to the Eagles with a pair of dramatic victories, and they sit atop the NFC North standings thanks to their tiebreaker over the Packers. O'Connell is off to the best start by a Vikings head coach since Dennis Green won five of his first six games in 1992. Justin Jefferson is back among the league leaders in receiving after another huge performance.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Three Rams OUT vs. 49ers With Injuries

OCTOBER 3 - THREE RULED OUT VS 49ERS. The Los Angeles Rams will be without three key players on Monday night against the San Francisco 49ers, the team announced in its official injury report. Among those missing will be offensive lineman David Edwards, who will now be the second Rams...
NFL

