Neighbors blame homeless for Venice Canals fire that destroyed multiple homes
LOS ANGELES - Multiple homes in the area of the Venice canals were destroyed this week in a massive fire, and community members are blaming the blaze on the local homeless population. "It's pretty horrifying and I'm still trying to process this," Martin Cassindorf said. He and his wife Irma...
Driver Killed After Plunging Off Palos Verdes Cliff
A driver was killed Tuesday when a car went over the side of a cliff and fell about 300 feet in Palos Verdes Estates. The single-vehicle crash was reported just before 5 p.m. in the area of 2100 Paseo Del Mar, near Palos Verdes High School, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
Massive fire breaks out at former bank building in Boyle Heights
Authorities say a person of interest is being interviewed in connection to the fire.
Over 2,000 Residents Impacted By Santa Clarita Power Outage
Over 2,000 residents were impacted due to a Santa Clarita power outage Tuesday. The power outage was first reported around 11:35 a.m. in the Valencia and Newhall area, said Ben Gallagher, a spokesperson for Southern California Edison, (SCE). Originally 2,927 customers were impacted, Gallagher said. As of 12:30 p.m. Tuesday,...
Multiple people hospitalized after boat crashes at Oxnard harbor
Multiple people were injured in a boat crash at Channel Islands Harbor in Oxnard late Saturday night. According to the Ventura County Fire Department, the boat crashed into a wall just after 11:15 p.m. Fire crews and Channel Islands Harbor Patrol responded to the scene after receiving a report of a vessel in distress. Several […]
Stevenson Ranch Family ‘Swatted’ by 911 Caller
Stevenson Ranch, Los Angeles County, CA: A family is recovering at home after a mother and son fell victim to a fake 911 call in what authorities are calling a “swatting.”. The incident unfolded shortly after 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4, on Armstrong Circle near Stevenson Ranch Parkway in the Stevenson Ranch community when the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station received a 911 call from a person stating they had shot their father and pistol whipped their girlfriend before tying them both up. The caller also stated they had a gun while on the phone with the 911 operator.
Two Hospitalized After Canyon Country Shooting
Deputies are investigating a Canyon Country shooting which sent two victims to the hospital early Monday morning. Around 12 a.m. Monday, calls regarding a Canyon Country shooting were received on the 27500 block of Sierra Highway, said Deputy Natalie Arriaga, spokesperson for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station. “As...
Woman attacked with fire extinguisher in West LA
A woman is recovering after she was hit in the head by a man who attacked her with a fire extinguisher on Pico Boulevard Saturday morning in West Los Angeles. The suspect, who is still on the loose, was riding a bird scooter when he approached the victim from behind and hit her. The victim was knocked to the ground and hardly knew what was going on after the attack.The suspect fled the scene on the scooter. "She had no idea - that was not even in her consciousness that she was being attacked," Dan Steinberg, the victim's boyfriend told CBSLA Reporter Jake Reiner. "Within about a block a man approached in a car and said are you okay, I saw that man assault you with a fire extinguisher." The victim, who wished to remain anonymous, told Reiner she was diagnosed with a concussion and will see a neurologist. "She's resting comfortably but she's not feeling well from the side effects," Steinberg said.The search is still on for the suspect and the weapon used to attack the woman. The fire extinguisher was gone from the scene after police arrived.
Car crashes into Covina strip mall
Crews with the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle crash into a Covina strip mall Sunday. Calls about the crash, which occurred near South 2nd Avenue and East Rowland Street, came in at around 5:44 p.m. Video from the incident shows damage to both the car and...
Fire Damages Abandoned One-Story Commercial Building in Gardena
Fire Sunday damaged an abandoned one-story commercial building in Gardena, authorities said.
Body of missing diver found underwater near Catalina Island
Search and rescue crews found the body of a diver about 14 hours after he had been reported missing near Santa Catalina Island on Monday.
Woman found dead after Lake Forest house fire
A dead woman was discovered after Orange County authorities extinguished a house fire in Lake Forest Saturday night. The Orange County Fire Authority and Lake Forest Police Services, which is provided through a contract with the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, were called to a two-story home in the 21000 block of Midcrest Drive just before 10 p.m., the OCFA said on Twitter.
Rapper Half Ounce fatally shot in Koreatown
Authorities today sought the public’s help to find the killer of Inglewood rapper Half Ounce, who was gunned down while walking with a friend in the Koreatown area of Los Angeles.
Homeless woman run over by big rig in Echo Park supermarket parking lot
A homeless woman died when she was run over by a tractor trailer in a parking lot in Los Angeles Tuesday morning. The accident occurred around 12:45 a.m. in the Vons parking lot near the intersection of Montana Street and North Alvarado St. in the Echo Park neighborhood. According to a Los Angeles Police spokesperson, […]
1 Killed, 3 Injured in Lancaster 2-Vehicle Traffic Collision
Lancaster, Los Angeles County, CA: One person was killed, three others were injured in a two-vehicle collision Friday evening. At approximately 7:40 p.m., Sept. 30, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and Los Angeles County Fire Department received multiple 911 calls for a two-vehicle traffic collision at 60th Street West and Avenue F in the city of Lancaster.
Water use warnings placed into effect for several Southland beaches
Los Angeles County Department of Public Health officials have warned Southern California beachgoers from entering the waters at several popular beaches due to high bacteria levels. They warned anyone visiting the areas to avoid swimming, surfing or playing in the waters due to levels of bacteria that exceed their health standards. The beaches impacted by the warnings include:Inner Cabrillo Beach in San Pedro;Santa Monica Pier;Mother's Beach in Marina Del Rey;40th Street extension in Manhattan Beach;Manhattan Beach Pier.It was unclear exactly how long the waters would be affected by the excessive bacteria levels.
Chase suspects slam BMW into semi at end of high-speed pursuit; 4 taken into custody in Long Beach
Several suspects were taken into custody Tuesday morning after leading authorities on a wild chase that ended in a crash in the middle of the 91 Freeway in the north Long Beach area.
VIDEO: Bear spotted in Chatsworth
CHATSWORTH, Calif. - Well hello there!. A bear seems to have made itself at home in a Chatsworth neighborhood and one homeowner captured some of its antics on video. Dr. Alon Antebi told FOX 11 the bear has wandered the neighborhood since Labor Day. The bear was seen cooling off...
Two wounded in Canyon Country shooting
Two people were treated for gunshot wounds after both were reportedly involved in a Canyon Country shooting early Monday morning. According to Deputy Natalie Arriaga, a spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station, the injuries stem from a report of shots fired on the 27500 block of Sierra Highway.
Police engaged in standoff with armed carjacking suspect in Newport Beach
Police are engaged in a standoff with an armed carjacking suspect in Orange County following a brief pursuit. According to Newport Beach Police Department, officers learned of the carjacking at Fashion Island at around 4:15 p.m. At some point, the suspect bailed from that vehicle and carjacked a second car, shortly before leading police on a pursuit. The suspect came to a stop near Santiago Drive and Nottingham Road where he bailed on foot and ran inside of a home, which was under construction. A SWAT team, including their BearCat vehicle, were called to the scene to assist. A witness to the carjacking said the armed suspect pulled a lady from the first car before crashing into a nearby office. The suspect then ran into another parking lot, where he attempted to steal a black Grand Cherokee that was passing by. He chased the driver until he was able to take the vehicle.According to the witness, the suspect was a White male, with a skinny build, dressed in all-black clothing. This is a developing story. Check back for details.
