Economy

Global Cannabis Holdings Raises Growth Funding via Token Offerings, Looks to Invest in Multiple Cannabis Firms

Global Cannabis Holdings (GCH) is a Luxembourg-based operation that is investing in Cannabis companies around the world. While the Cannabis business has been around for good while, GCH is taking a different approach by issuing tokens to fund the investments in its portfolio firms and selling these digital securities to investors based anywhere the offering is compliant.
Robocash Posts H1 2020 Results

Robocash Group has distributed its first six months of 2022, ending June 30, financial results. According to the company, revenue is up by 53.1% to USD$ 214.2 million from USD$ 139.9 million, year over year. The report was reviewed by FBK Grant Thornton and did not include an audit opinion.
Open Banking Fintech Currensea Secures £2.4M in Additional Funding

Open Banking-enabled Fintech Currensea has reportedly acquired £2.4 million in capital from VCs Blackfinch Ventures and 1818 Venture Capital. The proceeds will be used to support the Fintech platform’s ongoing growth plans. Currensea, which is the “money-saving” travel card that aims to eliminate the hefty banking fees associated...
Societe Generale, Altalurra Ventures Invest in impak ratings

Societe Generale – one of Europe’s leading financial services groups, which supports its clients in their environmental and energy transition by providing responsible and innovative financing solutions – and Altalurra Ventures – a fund investing in technological start-ups with an positive impact – “are investing in impak ratings to with the ambition for the company to be Europe’s leading analysis and impact rating agency, with a Series A for €4.5 million funding.”
Battle Financial Selects Savana to Support Digital Banking Solution

Savana, which claims to be one of the industry leaders in financial software for banks and Fintechs, announced that Battle Financial, Inc., building the proposed Eagle County Colorado-based Battle Bank, has selected Savana “as the digital delivery platform to orchestrate its technology ecosystem and automate processes between the core products and customer channels.”
London’s VC Firm 83North Closes $400M Fund

The team at 83North recently revealed that they closed a $400 million fund, which brings their total capital under management to more than $2.2 billion. This is reportedly their 11th fund, “raised from the same small group of Limited Partners who have supported [them] for years – many of them from the very beginning of the fund 16 years ago.”
Tether Updates on Assets Backing Stablecoin, 58% in T-Bills

Tether, the leading stablecoin based on the US dollar, has provided an update on the assets backing the digital currency. According to a Tweet distributed by Paolo Ardoino, Tether’s CTO, as of September 30, 2022, Tether held approximately 58.1% of assets in US Treasuries up from 43% in June. Commercial paper exposure is now said to be less than $50 million.
Honeycomb Investment Trust Finalizes Acquisition of Pollen Street Capital

Honeycomb confirmed recently that all the share combination (previously announced) between Honeycomb and Pollen Street Capital Holdings Limited, as announced by Honeycomb on 15 February 2022 has “successfully completed.”. Chairman Robert Sharpe said:. “I am delighted to share that the Combination of Honeycomb and Pollen Street has completed having...
Property Crowdfunding Platform CrowdToLive Raises Growth Capital on Seedrs

Property crowdfunding platform CrowdToLive has launched a securities crowdfunding offer on Seedrs. According to the offering page, CrowdToLive’s initial funding target of £400,000 has already been surpassed and is now in overfunding mode, having raised £467,000 from 100 investors. CrowdToLive is selling equity at a pre-money valuation...
First List of European Crowdfunding Platforms Under ECSPR Posted

In November of 2021, the European Union adopted new rules that allow securities crowdfunding platforms to raise capital across all member states. The move has been welcomed by the industry as it will remove national barriers enabling firms to raise up to €5 million across the EU. European Crowdfunding Service Provider Regulations (ECSPR) are not without certain struggles. A platform must be approved by the relevant authority (securities regulatory) in a member state first to allow pan-European investment crowdfunding to take place. Some member states have moved quicker than others to create specific rules for an ECSP to operate.
Finastra Research: Open Finance Platforms are Making Progress

Finastra revealed a sneak peek at its annual State of the Nation Financial Services research. Results point to the significant progress the industry “has made around open finance and collaboration, despite the challenging market conditions of the last few years.”. The research takes in views from 758 professionals “at...
Decentralized Crypto Community, Hourglass, Partners with Retail Conglomerate

NEFT Brands, a global conglomerate that owns a portfolio of premium alcohol brands, TV productions, live entertainment promotions, celebrity podcasts, apps, and media companies will partner with the decentralized community of Hourglass “to facilitate growth and offer in-house resources.”. NEFT Brands and its subsidiary NEFT Entertainment have also “purchased...
Mastercard Makes it Easier to Acquire Cryptocurrencies

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) has launched Crypto Secure, which is described as “a first-of-its kind technology solution designed to bring additional security and trust to the digital ecosystem.”. Crypto Secure “combines insights and technology from CipherTrace with proprietary information to help card issuers stay compliant with the complex regulatory landscape...
DeFi Protocol Uniqo Introduces Rebound Feature

Uniqo, an innovative decentralized finance (DeFi) project for stable and secure financial investments, has reportedly launched a new feature. As the “first” Rebound protocol in the emerging space, Uniqo aims “to address all of the problems of the crypto market—unstable returns, extreme volatility, questionable smart contracts, etc.”
Commonwealth Bank’s x15ventures Announces Investment in Paytron

Commonwealth Bank’s venture-scaling arm, x15ventures, has announced a $250,000 investment in Paytron, “after the full-suite workflows and spend management platform won this year’s Xccelerate program.”. Paytron was founded by Jaco Veldsman and Francois Henrion “to transform business spend, with integrated workflows to control every transaction.”. It...
Crypto Asset ETPs AUM Decline by 11% in August, Since Beginning of the Year a 50% Drop: Report

Exchange Traded Products (ETPs) based on crypto assets swooned by 11% during the month of August according to a report by Fineqia. While the decline should come as no surprise as many markets have been sinking due to many different reasons, this report applies numbers to the drop in crypto ETP assets under management (AUM). Fineqia states that total AUM declined to $25.4 billion from $28.5 billion between Aug. 1 and Sept. 1, 2022.
UK’s PensionBee Comments on What Happened to Pensions in September 2022

Pensions are invested in global stock and debt markets, and therefore “what happens around the world will also be felt in our pensions,” the team at UK’s PensionBee explains. PensionBee wrote in a blog post that September saw “the continuation of the domino effect created by the...
CFPB Penalizes Small World Money Transfer for Money Transfer Violations

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has penalized Choice Money Transfer, dba Small World Money Transfer, for multiple violations of the Remittance Transfer Rule and the Electronic Fund Transfer Act (EFTA), according to public statement. The CFPB claims that it found the company did not accurately disclose prepayment information to...
Anchorage, a Regulated Digital Asset Bank, Has Moved into Asia, Announces 6 Institutional Partners

Anchorage Digital, a federally chartered bank serving institutions interested in digital assets, has announced an expansion into Asia. According to a corporate statement, Anchorage has partnered with Bitkub, Dream Trade, FBG Capital, GMO-Z.com Trust Company, IOSG Ventures, and Antalpha. These entities will be utilizing Anchorage for custody and bespoke offerings to safely participate in digital assets.
London’s Blockchain Tech Firm TradeStrike BVI Introduces Mobile Crypto Wallet

London-based blockchain technology company TradeStrike BVI has announced the launch of its new mobile crypto wallet, which will “enable retail investors, as well as the 10,000+ holders of its $STRX utility token, to track their portfolio’s performance via a mobile app.”. The launch has been “accompanied by a...
