In November of 2021, the European Union adopted new rules that allow securities crowdfunding platforms to raise capital across all member states. The move has been welcomed by the industry as it will remove national barriers enabling firms to raise up to €5 million across the EU. European Crowdfunding Service Provider Regulations (ECSPR) are not without certain struggles. A platform must be approved by the relevant authority (securities regulatory) in a member state first to allow pan-European investment crowdfunding to take place. Some member states have moved quicker than others to create specific rules for an ECSP to operate.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO