Iowa City, IA

247Sports

Coach quotes: What head coach Bret Bielema said about Iowa

CHAMPAIGN — The Illini are riding the first three-game win streak of head coach Bret Bielema's 17-game tenure. After a dominating 34-10 win at Wisconsin on Saturday, Illinois (4-1, 1-1 Big Ten) return home for a 6:30 p.m. game Saturday (BTN) against Iowa (3-2, 1-1 Big Ten). The Hawkeyes have won the last eight straight games against Illinois.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
hawkeyesports.com

Former Hawkeye, Bob Schulz, Passes Away

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Former University of Iowa men’s basketball and baseball player, Bob Schulz, has passed away at the age of 96 in Des Moines. Schulz was a freshman on Iowa’s 1945 basketball squad that won the school’s first outright Big Ten Championship with a 17-1 overall record and 11-1 in conference play. He was a three-year starter (1948-50) and played with four Hawkeye All-Americans (Murray Wier, Herb Wilkinson, Dick Ives, and Charles Darling). Schulz was also on the basketball staff for a couple years after graduating under head coach Bucky O’Connor.
DES MOINES, IA
insidethehall.com

2022-23 ITH Season Preview: Iowa Hawkeyes

With the start of college basketball season on the horizon, we’ll look at the conference at large and Indiana’s roster over the next month. Today, our team previews continue with Iowa. Previously: Northwestern, Nebraska, Penn State, Maryland, Minnesota. Iowa was expected to take a significant step back last...
IOWA CITY, IA
Iowa City, IA
City
Iowa City, IA
Iowa City, IA
KCRG.com

New state records set at Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - There are some new state record holders after Saturday’s Anamosa Pumpkin & Ryan Norlin Giant Weigh-Off. City officials said Pete Caspers, of Peosta, set a new state record with the largest pumpkin, coming in at 2,424 pounds. That beats the previous state record, which Caspers also held.
ANAMOSA, IA
wvik.org

Stoltenberg vs. Cooper: The Race for an Iowa House Seat in N-NW Davenport

First, Republican Luana Stoltenberg from Davenport wants to ensure residents continue to enjoy their freedoms. Luana Stoltenberg has experience in business and has served on several nonprofit boards. If elected, she wants to improve public education in Iowa and ensure freedom of speech. Stoltenberg would also work to support medical...
DAVENPORT, IA
bleedingheartland.com

When "reasonable" takes a turn that is not

Randy Evans can be reached at DMRevans2810@gmail.com. “Reasonable” is a word that is used often in Iowa’s laws. Reasonable fees. Reasonable rules. Reasonable efforts. Reasonable force. But events in recent weeks show government officials are not always following what many Iowans would think the term means. And when...
IOWA STATE
#Iowa Hawkeyes#College Football#American Football#Fbs
KCRG.com

One dead in crash near Brooklyn, Iowa

Meteorologist Kaj O'Mara looks at a slight rain chance on Wednesday along with freezing conditions by the end of the week. Teen charged in deadly drive-by shooting near Iowa school pleads guilty. Updated: 3 hours ago. One of the ten teens charged in a deadly drive-by shooting near an Iowa...
BROOKLYN, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Two Injured in Jones County Head-on Crash

Two drivers were injured in a head-on crash in Jones County on Saturday afternoon. It happened at the intersection of Highway 136 and E-17 southeast of Monticello around 2 pm. The Iowa State Patrol says 62-year old Dwight Reid of Manchester was driving his pickup northbound on Highway 136 when he struck a car heading east on E-17.
JONES COUNTY, IA
98.1 KHAK

One Person Dead After Tractor Rollover in Eastern Iowa

One person has died after being pinned underneath a tractor on Sunday night in rural Eastern Iowa. KWWL reports that the accident happened near Sherill, Iowa located in Dubuque County. Sheriffs officials were called to Hammerand Road at around 7:39 p.m. Sunday evening. Officials say that the scene of the accident was near the non-profit Albrecht Acres and the Bishop Vineyard and Winery.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WQAD

Millwrights Local 2158 begins protest after Amazon brings in out-of-state workers to complete Davenport distribution center

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Workers with Millwrights Local 2158 protested Tuesday morning outside the future Davenport Amazon distribution center to show their disappointment with the e-commerce company's decision to bring in workers from other states to complete the $250 million construction project. Millwrights Local 2158 told News 8's Jonathan Fong...
DAVENPORT, IA
Mix 94.7 KMCH

Manchester Teen Injured in Collision Involving Intoxicated Driver

A Manchester teen suffered minor injuries after her car was hit head-on by an intoxicated driver early Sunday. It happened shortly after midnight on Highway 13 near the Linn-Delaware Road intersection. The Linn County Sheriff’s Office says a southbound SUV had crossed the centerline and collided head-on with the teen’s...
MANCHESTER, IA
KCJJ

Iowa City woman charged with striking grandchild in public

An Iowa City woman was taken into custody after allegedly striking her grandchild. According to police, two independent witnesses called 911 Thursday morning to report that they observed 55-year-old Dorothy Golden of the Town and Campus Apartments hitting a three-year-old in a stroller near the intersection of South Gilbert Street and Kirkwood Boulevard.
IOWA CITY, IA
KCJJ

Transient accused of breaking into Iowa City residence, eating resident's food and drinking their wine

A transient faces charges that he broke into an Iowa City residence, then ate the victim’s food and drank her wine. Iowa City Police were called to an address on Ellis Avenue at 7:45pm last Tuesday for a subject who had broken into the residence. The occupant reported arriving home to find 36-year-old Chase Stoudt eating her food and drinking her wine. He allegedly fled out the back door, but was captured by police on Park Road.
IOWA CITY, IA

