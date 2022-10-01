NEW YORK (AP) — Princess Anne took a ride on the Staten Island Ferry during a visit to New York City. The sister of Britain’s King Charles III was ushered to the ferry’s pilothouse as the Manhattan-bound ship crossed the New York Harbor on Tuesday. The ferry trip came after the princess was given a tour of Staten Island’s National Lighthouse Museum, where a miniature figurine of the Isle of Wight’s Needles Lighthouse in the United Kingdom was unveiled in memory of her parents. Princess Anne is the only daughter Queen Elizabeth II, who died last month.

