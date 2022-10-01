ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Princess Anne takes the Staten Island ferry to Manhattan

NEW YORK (AP) — Princess Anne took a ride on the Staten Island Ferry during a visit to New York City. The sister of Britain’s King Charles III was ushered to the ferry’s pilothouse as the Manhattan-bound ship crossed the New York Harbor on Tuesday. The ferry trip came after the princess was given a tour of Staten Island’s National Lighthouse Museum, where a miniature figurine of the Isle of Wight’s Needles Lighthouse in the United Kingdom was unveiled in memory of her parents. Princess Anne is the only daughter Queen Elizabeth II, who died last month.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NYC migrant relief center relocating after concerns from residents

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A controversial emergency response center for migrants is relocating after facing safety concerns from some Bronx residents. Mayor Eric Adams says the facility will be moved from Orchard Beach to Randall’s Island. In a statement overnight, he said the new location has better access to public transportation and is less prone to flooding.
BRONX, NY

