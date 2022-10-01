Read full article on original website
Parent assaulted Norwalk youth football coach during game, officials say
NORWALK — A local youth football coach is recovering after an incident involving a parent "who made a very bad decision" at a game Sunday, the league's commissioner said. In a message to families involved in the Norwalk Junior Football and Cheer League, Commissioner Jeff Fatone said an "isolated incident" occurred Sunday during an eighth-grade game. According to the league's website, Norwalk's eighth-grade team lost to Fairfield 22-12 at Brien McMahon High School on Sunday.
Danbury woman receives probation for role following 2020 skate park stabbing
DANBURY — The city woman accused of helping two young men avoid police following a deadly altercation at the Danbury City Center Skate Park in 2020 was sentenced last week. Shalina Tallman, 39, received a suspended 364-day jail sentence plus three years probation on Sept. 29 at state Superior Court in Danbury. Tallman said Tuesday morning she pleaded guilty to the charges and waived her right to a trial but contested the facts that the prosecutors presented.
New Canaan football blanks Bridgeport Central, remains perfect
The New Canaan football team scored four touchdowns in the first quarter, and senior Ty Groff played quarterback for the first time this season, in a 37-0 shutout of Bridgeport Central Friday at Dunning Field. Groff, who is recovering from a broken non-throwing hand, has been kicking all season for...
Bristol PD: Hartford man arrested in robbery at gunpoint, fleeing officers case
BRISTOL — Police arrested a 31-year-old Hartford man Sunday after he allegedly robbed a person at gunpoint before crashing a car while attempting to flee from officers, officials said. The pursuit began when officers responded around 11:20 a.m. to Webster Bank on Farmington Avenue after a customer told police...
As Alex Jones rages against CT trial, mom describes how one son lived — and one died — at Sandy Hook
WATERBURY — As Infowars broadcaster Alex Jones stood outside the courthouse Tuesday morning to complain that he was being treated unfairly by the press and the judge, Francine Wheeler, mother of Ben Wheeler, who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, told a jury of six how her older son Nate survived.
Despite strict rules, Stratford approves tattoo studio at Barnum Avenue shopping plaza
STRATFORD — A vacant storefront will soon be home to the town’s newest tattoo studio. Despite strict regulations limiting tattoo parlors, the Stratford Zoning Commission voted unanimously last week to approve plans from Stratfour Ventures LLC to open the studio in a shopping plaza at 1345 Barnum Ave.
Opinion: It’s time to dim our lights for migrating birds
Watching ducks and geese wing their way across the sky in V-formation, we know that October is a time of bird migration here in Connecticut. Right now, millions of birds are making their way across our woods, lakes and shorelines on their way down to their southern wintering grounds. Oct. 8 is World Migratory Bird Day.
Marchand sets record as Trumbull sweeps FCIAC quad meet
The Trumbull girls cross country team swept a home FCIAC quad-meet on Tuesday, September 27, earning victories over Fairfield Ludlowe (19-44), Ridgefield (16-46) and Norwalk (15-50). Eight Eagles finished among the top 11 finishers, led by junior Kathryn Marchand. Marchand continued her outstanding first season running cross country, finishing first...
In Photos: Greenwich runners slog through mud for annual Muddy Up 5K
GREENWICH – More than 250 runners ran and splashed their way through the muddy course at Camp Simmons for the 10th annual Muddy Up 5K, presented by the Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich, on Sunday.
Trumbull BOE changes band room name to better honor late leader
TRUMBULL — Lucinda Timpanelli wants to make it clear that she and other members of the Trumbull Board of Education never meant to misquote anyone. But they might have unintentionally done that last month when they voted on a new name for the Trumbull High School band room. The board voted at its Sept. 13 meeting to name the band room after the late Peter Horton, who died in July.
Photos: Runners compete in eighth annual SoNo Half Marathon in Norwalk
Dozens of competitors participated Sunday in the eighth annual SoNo Half Marathon and 5K, which also included a Fun Run for kids. The 13.1-mile half-marathon course took competitors from Veterans Park through South Norwalk and into Rowayton before heading to Calf Pasture Beach and then back to Vets Park. Among...
Opinion: State budgeting process is not so simple
My parents, born and raised in Bridgeport, always sang the praises of the city. But having spent most of my adult life working at the Capitol, I can attest that Hartford does not really consider Fairfield County part of Connecticut. “It’s a New York suburb!” is often heard, despite it containing Bridgeport as the largest and among the poorest cities in Connecticut. This has manifested itself in Bridgeport getting short shrift from the Capitol.
