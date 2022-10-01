Boo at the Zoo returns at the Bronx Zoo until end of October

Boo at the Zoo will take place again at the Bronx Zoo and will go through the end of the month.

Activities include pumpkin carving, magic, and mind reading shows.

For the first time this year, there will be an after-hours event for older audiences called Dinosaurs in Darkness: The Hatching.

Visitors can follow the story of a dinosaur egg ready to hatch after 66 million years.

Boo at the Zoo runs every weekend through October 30th.

Sandy Kenyon reports on "Curtain Up," a festival celebrating Broadway's return after a pandemic shutdown.

----------