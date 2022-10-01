Elon Musk, Ron DeSantis partner to put satellites in areas struck by Hurricane Ian

Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the start of the production at Tesla's "Gigafactory"; on March 22, 2022, in Berlin. [ PATRICK PLEUL/POOL/AFP | (Patrick Pleul/POOL/AFP/Getty Im ]

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has struck a partnership with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration to provide satellites for areas of Southwest Florida still without connectivity after Hurricane Ian.

More than 100 of SpaceX’s Starlight satellites will be set up across Southwest Florida, with the majority going to Lee, Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto and Hardee County, DeSantis said in a news conference Saturday afternoon.

