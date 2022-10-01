Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
After Ian: Most power restored for residents in the Carolinas by Sunday, Duke Energy says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WLOS) — Nearly all Duke Energy customers have power once again in the Carolinas after severe weather moved through some areas during the end of the week. The company announced on Sunday that 97% of customers in the Carolinas had power restored by Sunday after Hurricane Ian and the remnants of the storm knocked electricity out for many. As of 3:30 p.m., Duke reported there were 636 outages and 9,898 customers without power. This includes 9,681 customers without power in North Carolina and 217 customers without power in South Carolina.
