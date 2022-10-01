ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Gary Girod
3d ago

Correct statement if not true:I was under the impression we had a tax to cover the cost of infrastructure if not cut travel pay the Reps use cut new cars,split the expindentures the bill they use for kick-backs

Jake Wells

Cash available for Louisiana renters and homeowners

man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) Are you feeling the financial pinch as inflation continues to rise in Louisiana? If so, please know you're not remotely alone. Thankfully, there is some good news: you have options available to help you out in Louisiana whether you own or rent your home.
LOUISIANA STATE
Motorious

One State Is Backing Classic Car Owners Into A Corner, Yenko Is Creating A Muscle SUV, And Texas Cops Have A Hellcat On Patrol

It's been a strange week... This week on the Motorious Podcast, the editors share little tidbits from their background before discussing why Nevada’s registration laws might be a threat to all classic car owners in the country. Then, we get into a debate over Yenko SUVs, a Camaro driver gets into a hilarious police chase, and Texas cops will sick a Hellcat on you. Street takeovers are killing people, and we reveal our one of the coolest inventory picks of the week. Watch here:
NEVADA STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Vanished Across Arkansas. What Happened To These Missing People?

45-year-old Beverly Redmond is a wife and mother who lived in Little Rock, Arkansas. On September 10, 1999, she dropped her daughter off at a friend's house. When her daughter returned home the next day, Beverly was gone. Her car and personal belongings were there, but there was no sign of Beverly. Her father, Beverly's husband, was named a person of interest in her disappearance, but he was never charged.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Alabama Now

Two Alabama men killed when motorcycle flips

Two men were killed Thursday night when a motorcycle on which they were riding left the roadway and flipped. Both men were pronounced dead at the scene. The motorcycle was being driven by Dylan A. Richards, 28, of Goshen, Alabama. His passenger, Joseph A. McQuagge, 28, of Glenwood, Alabama, was also killed.
GOSHEN, AL
The Independent

An LSU student was fatally shot in her car at a railroad crossing. Her father says it serves as a dire warning

In the early morning hours of 16 September, every parent’s worst nightmare became Paul Rice’s reality. A knock on his door robbed him of all the dreams and hopes he had for his 21-year-old daughter. Allison Rice, a marketing major at Louisiana State University, was returning from a party when her car was violently riddled with bullets near railroad tracks in the city of Baton Rouge. The Baton Rouge Police Department believe she was fatally shot while waiting for a train to pass, WAFB reported. Her death has been ruled a homicide — one in more than 77 so far...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Independent

Dramatic drone footage shows Georgia under water as state of emergency declared over flash floods

Rain pounded Georgia on Sunday, triggering intense flash flooding in northwestern parts of the state. Drone footage, captured by local news station Fox5, showed neighborhoods, factories and roadways under several inches of brown water. Some areas of Chattooga and Floyd counties received up to 12 inches of rain (30cm) in a 24-hour period, with more downpours forecast early this week.The flooding knocked out water service to parts of Chattooga County, authorities said.The city of Summerville, around 90 minutes drive north of Atlanta, advised residents who use the city’s water utility services to boil water prior to drinking, cooking or...
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

What's that one dish that you always search for in the menu when you go out with your loved ones? If the answer is a good, juicy steak, then keep on reading because this article is for you. Below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are well-known for serving delicious food and are also praised by both travellers and local people, so if you haven't visited any of them, make sure to add them to your list and visit them next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you love to eat pizza from time to time, then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing pizza spots in Louisiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are known for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients, so make sure to add these restaurants to your list and drop by next time you are in the mood for some amazing food.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thecentersquare.com

Louisiana voters will decide on 11 ballot initiatives this November

(The Center Square) — The Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana this week unveiled a guide to help voters understand 11 proposed constitutional amendments they will be asked to decide in November and December. The PAR Guide to the 2022 Constitutional Amendments breaks down eight ballot questions for the...
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Our Views: Some badly needed good news about Louisiana State Police

When Col. Lamar Davis took on the top state trooper leadership role two years ago, he acknowledged that his agency had significant challenges and he promised to be “purposeful moving forward.”. “My administration will be built on trust, externally and internally. I look forward to working daily on behalf...
LOUISIANA STATE
L'Observateur

LOUISIANA DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION PARTNERS WITH CRIMESTOPPERS GNO TO PUT SAFE SCHOOLS APP IN THE HANDS OF MORE STUDENTS

“Say It Here” mobile app helps stop acts of school violence before they occur. (BATON ROUGE, LA – October 3, 2022) – The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) is teaming with Crimestoppers GNO to make it easier for students, educators, and families to prevent acts of violence at school. The LDOE is encouraging school systems to adopt the free Crimestoppers GNO Safe Schools Louisiana Program and its Say It Here mobile app for middle and high schools. Crimestoppers GNO, Louisiana State Police, and the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness offer Safe Schools Louisiana to all middle and high schools throughout the state.
LOUISIANA STATE
Nick Summers - Explorer

Texas Largest Man Hunt Ever : The Santa Claus Robbery

Texas, the states largest ever man hunt that led to the states last mads mob public lynching. Over a bank robbery gone wrong so fast and leaving many dead including police officers. Children taken hostage, multiple shootouts, attempted jail break, thousand plus mob storming a jail. A band of robbers and the mastermind behind it dressing as Santa Clause.
CISCO, TX

