ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

Related
brproud.com

LSU fall baseball scrimmages open to fans beginning on Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2023 LSU baseball squad will take the field for the first time at 4 p.m. CT Thursday as the Tigers begin their six-week Fall practice period in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Intra-squad scrimmages will be open to the general public throughout the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

SEC announces revised 2023 baseball schedule

BATON ROUGE, La. – The Southeastern Conference on Tuesday announced revised conference baseball schedules for all 14 SEC schools for the 2023 season. The updated schedule replaces the schedule that was released on September 14. The first schedule was recalled due to an error that resulted in two games appearing on the 2023 conference slate that were not scheduled to take place until 2024.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Ojulari named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week

BATON ROUGE – For the second time this year, LSU’s BJ Ojulari has been tabbed as the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance the 21-17 win over Auburn on Saturday. Ojulari led LSU with four tackles, including a pair of sacks, as the Tigers held...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Auburn, AL
Sports
Auburn, AL
College Sports
Local
Alabama Football
City
Auburn, AL
Auburn, AL
Football
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
brproud.com

Southern DT Dumas named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University defensive tackle Jason Dumas was named the SWAC defensive player of the week. The honor comes after the Jaguars dominating performance Saturday against UAPB, in which Southern won 59-3. Dumas finished the game with five tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Thibodaux man wins $1 million from playing Powerball

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — A Louisiana man’s trip to the gas station last month made him a millionaire. Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing. On Tuesday, Sept. 24, Hawkins cashed in...
THIBODAUX, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anders Carlson
Person
Jayden Daniels
Person
Jay Ward
brproud.com

Port of Baton Rouge to use $1M to buy container chassis amid shortage

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Port of Baton Rouge will be receiving its seventh Marine Highway Grant to purchase 70 container chassis, according to Congressman Garret Graves on Monday. The grant for the Port of Baton Rouge totals $1,050,000. Graves said these state has received over $10,000,000 from...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Oktoberfest in Baton Rouge featuring local restaurants’ German-inspired food

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Celebrate Oktoberfest in Baton Rouge at an upcoming event featuring German-inspired food and beers from local restaurants and breweries. This celebration will be the Louisiana Restaurant Association Greater Baton Rouge (LRA GBR) Chapter’s inaugural Oktoberfest fundraising event. The event will be taking place on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pointe Marie (14200 River Road).
BATON ROUGE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu Tigers#Auburn University#American Football#College Football#Espn#Fubotv Radio
brproud.com

Baton Rouge officials respond to water main rupture on Cal Road

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge responded to a Tuesday (October 4) afternoon incident involving a ruptured water main in the Bluebonnet area. St. George Fire was called to the 9800 block of Cal Road around 4:45 p.m. after a construction crew hit an area water main.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

O’Brien House hosting its annual breakfast fundraiser in October

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — O’Brien House in Baton Rouge is preparing for its annual breakfast, which is a fundraiser for the nonprofit. Since 1971, the recovery center has served adult recovering alcoholics and drug addicts. The center was named for Paul S. “Pat” O’Brien, who spent 53...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

LSU PD trying to ID suspect in alleged on-campus theft

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Police Department needs your help. Take a good look at the person in the attached photo, do they look familiar?. “Detectives with the LSU Police Department are attempting to identify this individual who is responsible for a theft that occurred on campus on September 26,” according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Where to get discounted tacos in Baton Rouge on National Taco Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – People in the U.S. consume quite a few tacos. According to one survey, nearly half of the Americans surveyed said they eat between four and 12 tacos each month. Another five percent of individuals surveyed admitted to enjoying 64 or more tacos every month.
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
brproud.com

Louisiana-based app offering auto parts delivery in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based delivery app has started offering delivery of auto parts to Baton Rouge residents. Residents can order auto items such as car batteries, windshield wipers, or tires from the nearest NAPA location through ASAP. The three NAPA locations that will be participating are Staring Lane, Florida Boulevard, and Airline Highway.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Capital Cuisine – El Rio Grande

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In Hispanic communities, food represents love and family. That love shines bright inside Baton Rouge’s oldest Mexican restaurant. “The pay is very little — but it’s alright,” jokes Severo Urdiales. He is the founder of El Rio Grande. At 91-years-old,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Southern University Lab School celebrates 100 years

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Remembering the past, honoring the present, and enhancing the future — Southern University Lab School is celebrating 100 years. Southern University Laboratory School will hold its annual Homecoming activities on Oct. 3-7. Themed, “Coming Home,” the activities are part of the school’s centennial celebrations.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

When does Benny’s ‘Haunted Car Wash’ return in 2022?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Benny’s “Haunted Car Wash” in Baton Rouge will be back for two days at the end of the month. The Halloween-themed fundraiser will take place at Benny’s Siegen Lane location on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets for the spooky car wash will be $20 per car and t-shirts will be sold for $20.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy