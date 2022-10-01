Read full article on original website
LSU fall baseball scrimmages open to fans beginning on Thursday
BATON ROUGE, La. – The 2023 LSU baseball squad will take the field for the first time at 4 p.m. CT Thursday as the Tigers begin their six-week Fall practice period in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. Intra-squad scrimmages will be open to the general public throughout the...
SEC announces revised 2023 baseball schedule
BATON ROUGE, La. – The Southeastern Conference on Tuesday announced revised conference baseball schedules for all 14 SEC schools for the 2023 season. The updated schedule replaces the schedule that was released on September 14. The first schedule was recalled due to an error that resulted in two games appearing on the 2023 conference slate that were not scheduled to take place until 2024.
Ojulari named SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week
BATON ROUGE – For the second time this year, LSU’s BJ Ojulari has been tabbed as the SEC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his performance the 21-17 win over Auburn on Saturday. Ojulari led LSU with four tackles, including a pair of sacks, as the Tigers held...
Eric Dooley and Jason Dumas prepare for familiar foes as Southern faces Prairie A&M
Southern’s first true SWAC road game is actually a homecoming of sorts, as the Jaguars prepare to face Prairie View A&M Saturday. Head coach Eric Dooley led the Panthers to the conference title game last year and Jason Dumas finished as an All-SWAC Defensive Team member for three straight years there.
WATCH: LSU HC Brian Kelly news conf. prior to Tennessee trip to Death Valley
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers are coming off a big win at Auburn on Saturday night. LSU scored 21 unanswered after falling behind 17-0 and won the game after a big play by Greg Brooks Jr. The Tigers moved to 4-1 and are set to host...
Southern DT Dumas named SWAC Defensive Player of the Week
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Southern University defensive tackle Jason Dumas was named the SWAC defensive player of the week. The honor comes after the Jaguars dominating performance Saturday against UAPB, in which Southern won 59-3. Dumas finished the game with five tackles including 2.5 tackles for loss to...
WATCH: Southern HC Eric Dooley speaks prior to pivotal matchup against Prairie View A&M
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Southern Jaguars are heading to Prairie View for a game against the Panthers on Saturday. The game is scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. and Southern brings a record of 2-2 into this contest. The Jaguars are coming off an emphatic victory over...
Thibodaux man wins $1 million from playing Powerball
THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — A Louisiana man’s trip to the gas station last month made him a millionaire. Raymond Hawkins of Thibodaux bought a lottery ticket at RaceTrac in Geismar and matched all five white-ball numbers in the Sept. 24 drawing. On Tuesday, Sept. 24, Hawkins cashed in...
Joe Burrow’s nonprofit addresses food insecurity, childhood mental health in Ohio, Louisiana
CINCINNATI (BRPROUD) — Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow has launched a nonprofit foundation aimed at helping Ohio and Louisiana families overcome food insecurity and child mental health issues. “I believe that everyone has a responsibility to do good,” said Joe Burrow. “This Foundation allows me and my family to...
Port of Baton Rouge to use $1M to buy container chassis amid shortage
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Port of Baton Rouge will be receiving its seventh Marine Highway Grant to purchase 70 container chassis, according to Congressman Garret Graves on Monday. The grant for the Port of Baton Rouge totals $1,050,000. Graves said these state has received over $10,000,000 from...
DopeSmack: Local Baton Rouge man creates New Orleans-based, drug-fighting superhero
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – According to DopeSmack creator Joseph Salcedo, it’s been a long time since New Orleans has had a superhero and DopeSmack is the hero the city’s been waiting for. For all the action lovers out there, “DopeSmack” follows Alex Santos, a self-taught scientist,...
Oktoberfest in Baton Rouge featuring local restaurants’ German-inspired food
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Celebrate Oktoberfest in Baton Rouge at an upcoming event featuring German-inspired food and beers from local restaurants and breweries. This celebration will be the Louisiana Restaurant Association Greater Baton Rouge (LRA GBR) Chapter’s inaugural Oktoberfest fundraising event. The event will be taking place on Thursday, Oct. 13 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Pointe Marie (14200 River Road).
Baton Rouge officials respond to water main rupture on Cal Road
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials in Baton Rouge responded to a Tuesday (October 4) afternoon incident involving a ruptured water main in the Bluebonnet area. St. George Fire was called to the 9800 block of Cal Road around 4:45 p.m. after a construction crew hit an area water main.
O’Brien House hosting its annual breakfast fundraiser in October
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — O’Brien House in Baton Rouge is preparing for its annual breakfast, which is a fundraiser for the nonprofit. Since 1971, the recovery center has served adult recovering alcoholics and drug addicts. The center was named for Paul S. “Pat” O’Brien, who spent 53...
LSU PD trying to ID suspect in alleged on-campus theft
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Police Department needs your help. Take a good look at the person in the attached photo, do they look familiar?. “Detectives with the LSU Police Department are attempting to identify this individual who is responsible for a theft that occurred on campus on September 26,” according to Capital Region Crime Stoppers.
Where to get discounted tacos in Baton Rouge on National Taco Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – People in the U.S. consume quite a few tacos. According to one survey, nearly half of the Americans surveyed said they eat between four and 12 tacos each month. Another five percent of individuals surveyed admitted to enjoying 64 or more tacos every month.
Louisiana-based app offering auto parts delivery in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A Louisiana-based delivery app has started offering delivery of auto parts to Baton Rouge residents. Residents can order auto items such as car batteries, windshield wipers, or tires from the nearest NAPA location through ASAP. The three NAPA locations that will be participating are Staring Lane, Florida Boulevard, and Airline Highway.
Capital Cuisine – El Rio Grande
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – In Hispanic communities, food represents love and family. That love shines bright inside Baton Rouge’s oldest Mexican restaurant. “The pay is very little — but it’s alright,” jokes Severo Urdiales. He is the founder of El Rio Grande. At 91-years-old,...
Southern University Lab School celebrates 100 years
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Remembering the past, honoring the present, and enhancing the future — Southern University Lab School is celebrating 100 years. Southern University Laboratory School will hold its annual Homecoming activities on Oct. 3-7. Themed, “Coming Home,” the activities are part of the school’s centennial celebrations.
When does Benny’s ‘Haunted Car Wash’ return in 2022?
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Benny’s “Haunted Car Wash” in Baton Rouge will be back for two days at the end of the month. The Halloween-themed fundraiser will take place at Benny’s Siegen Lane location on Friday, Oct. 28, and Saturday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets for the spooky car wash will be $20 per car and t-shirts will be sold for $20.
