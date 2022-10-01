Ethiopia, Tigray head invited to peace talks in South Africa. The leader of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region and the federal government have been invited to peace talks in South Africa this weekend as part of a pan-African effort to end one of the world’s most overlooked wars. That's according to a letter seen by The Associated Press. If Debretsion Gebremichael attends the proposed talks between the Tigray and Ethiopian sides, it will be the highest-level effort yet to end the two-year war that has killed thousands of people from conflict and starvation. Ethiopia’s government has accepted the invitation, national security adviser Redwan Hussein says.

POLITICS ・ 9 HOURS AGO