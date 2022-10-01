Read full article on original website
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed laws that claimed four regions of Ukraine as Russia's territory while his country's military struggled Wednesday to control the illegally annexed areas. The documents finalizing the annexation, carried out in violation of international laws, were published on a Russian government...
WFMZ-TV Online
AP News Summary at 8:52 a.m. EDT
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed laws absorbing four Ukrainian regions into Russia. His move finalizes an annexation carried out in violation of international law. In a defiant move, the Kremlin on Wednesday held the door open for further land grabs in Ukraine. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that “certain territories will be reclaimed, and we will keep consulting residents who would be eager to embrace Russia.” Kremlin-orchestrated “referendums” that Ukraine and Western leaders rejected as a sham preceded the annexation of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions into Russia. However, Russia's military is struggling to control the illegally absorbed areas.
Putin orders Russian government to take over Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant following annexation
Europe's largest nuclear power plant faces renewed security threats as Russia says it will now 'supervise' the Zaporzhzhia power station following annexation.
WFMZ-TV Online
Dutch nitrogen mediator advises buying out biggest polluters
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — An independent expert appointed to mediate in the bitter dispute between the Dutch government and the nation's farmers over plans to drastically slash emissions of nitrogen and ammonia presented a report Wednesday that included a suggestion that the government buy out hundreds of the heaviest polluters.
RELATED PEOPLE
WFMZ-TV Online
Ethiopia Tigray Crisis
Ethiopia, Tigray head invited to peace talks in South Africa. The leader of Ethiopia’s embattled Tigray region and the federal government have been invited to peace talks in South Africa this weekend as part of a pan-African effort to end one of the world’s most overlooked wars. That's according to a letter seen by The Associated Press. If Debretsion Gebremichael attends the proposed talks between the Tigray and Ethiopian sides, it will be the highest-level effort yet to end the two-year war that has killed thousands of people from conflict and starvation. Ethiopia’s government has accepted the invitation, national security adviser Redwan Hussein says.
WFMZ-TV Online
Detained Iranian-American, 85, leaves Iran for major surgery
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — An 85-year-old Iranian-American held by Iran over internationally criticized spying charges left the country Wednesday for Oman, officials said, after increasing pressure to free him amid his struggles with poor health. His 50-year-old son, however, remains in Iran. The release of Baquer Namazi...
WFMZ-TV Online
OPEC+ makes big oil cut to boost prices; pump costs may rise
FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The OPEC+ alliance of oil-exporting countries on Wednesday decided to sharply cut production to support sagging oil prices, a move that could deal the struggling global economy another blow and raise politically sensitive pump prices for U.S. drivers just ahead of key national elections. Energy...
WFMZ-TV Online
ATP World Tour Astana Open Results
NUR-SULTAN, KAZAKHSTAN (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Astana Open at National Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):. Emil Ruusuvuori, Finland, def. Marc-Andrea Huesler, Switzerland, 6-0, 6-2. Marin Cilic (9), Croatia, def. Oscar Otte, Germany, 5-7, 7-6 (4), 6-2. Novak Djokovic (4), Serbia, def. Cristian Garin, Chile, 6-1, 6-1. Men's Singles. Round...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WFMZ-TV Online
WTA J&T Banka Ostrava Open Results
OSTRAVA, CZECH REPUBLIC (AP) _ Results Wednesday from J&T Banka Ostrava Open at Ostravar Arena (seedings in parentheses):. Barbora Krejcikova, Czech Republic, def. Shelby Rogers, United States, 6-2, 6-2. Karolina Muchova, Czech Republic, def. Beatriz Haddad Maia (7), Brazil, 6-4, 6-4. Women's Singles. Round of 16. Iga Swiatek (1), Poland,...
Comments / 0